Fresno County tops California production of winter squash
FRESNO, Calif. ) — Winter squash is a popular crop here in Fresno County. While California ranks second in squash production nationwide, Fresno County is the top producer in the state. Out of $43 million in squash production for the state, Fresno County accounted for nearly $5.7 million in...
Denture & Implant Center Fresno: Solutions for your smile
It’s estimated that 175 million Americans have at least one missing tooth or several failing teeth, but there are many solutions out there for completing or perfecting your smile. Dr. Mark Davis at the Denture & Implant Center Fresno has 30 years of experience and a range of solutions...
FRESNO COUNTY: Electronic theft of benefits up 2000%
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Electronic thieves have stolen from nearly 3,000 state benefit cardholders in Fresno County this year. According to the Fresno County Department of Social Services (DSS), con artists stole benefits from around 120 cards in Fresno County. This year that number dramatically increased by over 2000% with 2,800 cards hit in the county.
Sunday Morning Matters: Year in Review 2022
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As 2022 comes to an end, Sunday Morning Matters takes a look back on the year’s political news. A year filled with political controversy and investigation, even allegations of extortion and courtroom drama. The year also featured a heated Fresno City Council with disagreements over the Tower Theatre, councilmember pay raises and providing money for Planned Parenthood.
