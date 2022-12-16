Kathryn “Kathy” Farmer Bellotte, age 59, of Lula, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Born on April 28, 1963, in Demorest, she was a daughter of the late William and Opal Farmer. Kathy was a 1981 graduate of White County High School. She worked for Dr. A.C. Johnson Family Medicine as the Office Manager for 15 years and most recently for First Choice Chiropractic. Kathy was a proud Mama and Nana who loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. She also was a caregiver for those around her. In her spare time, she enjoyed music, gardening, and especially flowers.

LULA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO