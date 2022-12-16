Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Real estate group setting up new office at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Popular taqueria adding new location at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourismMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Tapas bar headed to Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
‘Shop with a Cop’ event brings holiday joy to 150 Forsyth County kidsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Related
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Robotics Manufacturer Announces $30 Million Georgia Headquarters
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global manufacturer of robotic equipment for...
accesswdun.com
Health officials: STD cases on the rise in Northeast Georgia
Sexually transmitted diseases have risen drastically in Georgia over the last couple of years according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. In 2021, there were 106,467 STD cases in the state. Locally, Northeast Georgia's District 2 Public Health has seen significant increases in STDs with the most significant increase being in gonorrhea cases. According to Auriel Tarty, an Emory Epidemiology fellow with District 2 Public Health, gonorrhea cases have seen a 46% increase between 2016 and 2021.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football recruiting: The six names left in play for UGA heading into early signing day
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest names to know for the 2023 class heading into the first day of the early signing period this week. =========================================================. One day. four hours. That’s the latest update for...
multihousingnews.com
Fogelman Properties Acquires Georgia Apartment Community
The buyer is planning a number of upgrades to the 11-building asset. Fogelman Properties has completed its purchase of The Columns at Timothy Woods, a, 204-unit garden-style apartment community located at 2035 Timothy Rd. in Athens, Ga. The firm acquired the property from its previous owner, listed by CommercialEdge as ECI Group. The previous owner acquired the community in 2019 for $26.3 million, the same data shows. The buyer will assume managerial duties for the property.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia DOT Suspends Lane Closures, Predicts Best and Worst Travel Times for Holiday Travel
To allow for the anticipated increase in holiday traffic congestion, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced today the suspension of lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes during the Christmas weekend beginning Thursday, December 22 at 5 a.m. until Monday, December 26 at 5 a.m. For New Year’s weekend, the suspension of lane closures will be in effect Saturday, December 31 2022 at 5 a.m. until Monday, January 2, 2023 at 5.a.m.
Terminally ill patient could be waiting two years for federal disability approval
ATLANTA — The fight to access disability benefits is getting harder here in Georgia with wait times for even critical conditions increasing to more than two years. All working Americans pay-in to the benefit but many are finding when they need to access it, they can’t even get through the process.
Garden & Gun
The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation
Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
Former DeKalb school workers concerned bad smells linked to their cancers, brain tumors
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News “Gets Real” about neighbors who say people are getting sick in their predominately African American community in South DeKalb County. Many of those diagnosed with environmental cancers worked at Narvie J. Harris Elementary School along Flakes Mill Road near...
dawgnation.com
Smoke Bouie shows why Kirby Smart is always recruiting for Georgia football
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Smoke Bouie shows why Kirby Smart is always recruiting for Georgia football. If you want to know...
accesswdun.com
Toccoa employee suffers catastrophic injuries at recycling center
A Toccoa Public Works employee was seriously injured Friday at the recycling center on Swift Street. Zackary Johnson lost both feet after they were crushed while he was working with the recycling center baler, city officials said. City Manager Billy Morse made a brief comment to WNEG News in Toccoa...
Monroe Local News
Nursing program a go at Tech
Program kicked off this summer, mirrors similar program at main campus. WALTON COUNTY, GA For Brennen Young, the brand new nursing program at Athens Technical College’s Monroe satellite campus was an opportunity to fulfill her grandmother’s legacy. Young’s grandmother attended nursing school as a young woman but never...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Hyundai, SK On Invest $5 Billion in Georgia Battery Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Hyundai Motor Group and battery maker SK...
atlantanewsfirst.com
North DeKalb Mall to undergo major redevelopment
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Redevelopment plans are in the works at the site of one of metro Atlanta’s oldest malls. DeKalb County resident Zirra Dixon can recall the days when North DeKalb Mall in Decatur was bustling. Now, it looks more like a ghost town. “It’s desolated...
accesswdun.com
Donna Marie Bell Aldrich
Mrs. Donna Marie Bell Aldrich, age 55 of Toccoa entered into the beautiful gates of heaven on Monday, December 19, 2022. A daughter of Marie Otting Bell and the late Ronald Bell, she was born on August 15, 1967 in Stephens County, Georgia. She was a life long resident of Toccoa, Georgia. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Rock Quarry Church.
More than 100 reported sextortion victims in Georgia, according to Atlanta FBI
GEORGIA (WJBF) – According to the Atlanta Federal Bureau of Investigation, the number of reported sextortion victims is up to 114 in Georgia in 2022. According to authorities, law enforcement has received over 7,000 reports related to the online financial sextortion of minors over the past year. Law enforcement states that these reports have resulted […]
accesswdun.com
Kathryn "Kathy" Farmer Bellotte
Kathryn “Kathy” Farmer Bellotte, age 59, of Lula, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Born on April 28, 1963, in Demorest, she was a daughter of the late William and Opal Farmer. Kathy was a 1981 graduate of White County High School. She worked for Dr. A.C. Johnson Family Medicine as the Office Manager for 15 years and most recently for First Choice Chiropractic. Kathy was a proud Mama and Nana who loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. She also was a caregiver for those around her. In her spare time, she enjoyed music, gardening, and especially flowers.
Henry County Daily Herald
Kyron Jones De-Commits from NC State, What it Means for Georgia
The Unviersity of Georgia is just hours from kicking of early national signing day with 23 current commits and several elite targets left on the board. One of those premier talents just announced his de-commitment. Kyron Jones, a 6'1, 195 pound athlete out of Charlotte, North Carolina has opening things back up, de-committing from the in-state NC State Wolfpack.
Arctic Blast, 'Dangerous Temperatures' To Impact Georgia This Week
Here's when you can expect it.
accesswdun.com
Habersham County backs hospital to keep doors open amid financial downturn
The Habersham County Commission is extending a $1.5-million line of credit to keep the county’s hospital open. The commission voted unanimously Monday night to allow Habersham Medical Center to draw on the line of credit to cover costs that allow the Demorest facility to continue operating. Less money coming...
Comments / 0