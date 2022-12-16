ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Essence

WATCH: Shop Essence Live - Greentop Gifts

This week on Shop Essence Live in partnership with New Voices Foundation we feature Greentop Gifts. Greentop Gifts bring diversity to your celebrations with apparel, home decor and stationery. Greentop Gifts began in 2016 making Christmas products and they have continued to spread joy to thousands of other households across the United States, expanding to other holidays and special celebrations.
Rabih Hammoud

Effectively Healing Yourself Unlocks "Superpowers"

Woman in red long sleeve shirtPhoto byPhoto by Elia Pellegrini on UnsplashonUnsplash. You heard it many times. We live in a world that has unrealistic expectations from us. From dusk till dawn, in one way or another, we’re told that we’re not enough. And unfortunately, most of us believe it. To cope with this sense of incompleteness and inadequacy, we demand too much from ourselves.
Fortune

Gen Z is overwhelmed by ‘tech shame’ at work—and it’s keeping them quiet in meetings

Gen Z employees are more anxious about tech issues than any other generation. They’re most likely to feel plagued by technological issues at work, according to HP’s global survey of 10,000 office workers around the world. That might be surprising considering the youngest generation is digitally native, often assigned the job of explaining newfangled gizmos or devices to their older peers at work. But that can put Gen Z under pressure.
Amancay Tapia

Does Age Difference Matter When Dating?

When people fall in love, there is no barrier that will stop the feeling that connects them. Love is free and no amount of money can buy you love. Love has no race, social status, religion or age. That's right, age. In the video below I explain why frowning upon age gap relationships makes no sense past a certain age. The difference in maturity between a 55 year-old and a 36 year-old is pretty small, but the difference between a 22 year-old and a 15 year-old is quite big. The 55 year-old and 36 year-old are both adults with established personalities and lives. On the other hand, the 22 year-old is a young adult who is still learning full responsibilities and the 15 year-old, a teenager whose brain isn't yet fully developed.
Essence

How To Grow Healthy Nails In 2023

RIP to your acrylic obsession. By now, you’ve probably been thinking about the exciting goals and accomplishments you want to achieve for the new year. With the traditional plans working out more, getting more organized, or developing a routine, having smaller goals is essential along the way. Take nail health, for example. If you’re starting over a full set like me, here’s how to grow your nails in 2023.

