Essence
WATCH: Shop Essence Live - Greentop Gifts
This week on Shop Essence Live in partnership with New Voices Foundation we feature Greentop Gifts. Greentop Gifts bring diversity to your celebrations with apparel, home decor and stationery. Greentop Gifts began in 2016 making Christmas products and they have continued to spread joy to thousands of other households across the United States, expanding to other holidays and special celebrations.
One in a million - young Black girl was so rich that she was later declared legally White
Sarah RectorPhoto byWikimedia Commons; Public Domain. Because of the Treaty of 1866, a four-year-old girl named Sarah Rector obtained land from the US government in 1907. Contrary to the fertile fields that were allocated to white people before then, land allotted to black people was typically entirely unfit for farming.
Effectively Healing Yourself Unlocks "Superpowers"
Woman in red long sleeve shirtPhoto byPhoto by Elia Pellegrini on UnsplashonUnsplash. You heard it many times. We live in a world that has unrealistic expectations from us. From dusk till dawn, in one way or another, we’re told that we’re not enough. And unfortunately, most of us believe it. To cope with this sense of incompleteness and inadequacy, we demand too much from ourselves.
I wear pigtails to my waitressing job because men tip better when I do. It grosses me out, but the money is worth it.
Server Katelyn Boss tried the viral "pigtail theory" at work and immediately made her first $100 tip. But some male customers treat her like a fetish.
The steep cost of success: Female executives don’t like to admit they pay for domestic help, but here’s why that secret is hurting everyone
Childcare, housekeeper, and a personal assistant: Women are paying big bucks for support at home in order to reach the C-Suite.
A Georgia pastor wants his church to grow cannabis to attract more congregants and teach young Black men urban farming: 'I'm looking for people who smell like weed'
After facing some backlash, Pastor Jamal Bryant clarified that he wants to "show young people the advantages and impact of urban farming."
Gen Z is overwhelmed by ‘tech shame’ at work—and it’s keeping them quiet in meetings
Gen Z employees are more anxious about tech issues than any other generation. They’re most likely to feel plagued by technological issues at work, according to HP’s global survey of 10,000 office workers around the world. That might be surprising considering the youngest generation is digitally native, often assigned the job of explaining newfangled gizmos or devices to their older peers at work. But that can put Gen Z under pressure.
My dad was always an extreme penny-pincher, sometimes to a fault, but applying his lessons helped me buy 2 homes on a teacher's salary
Writer Elana Rabinowitz says watching her dad pinch pennies taught her the value of money and where it's fine to scrimp.
Does Age Difference Matter When Dating?
When people fall in love, there is no barrier that will stop the feeling that connects them. Love is free and no amount of money can buy you love. Love has no race, social status, religion or age. That's right, age. In the video below I explain why frowning upon age gap relationships makes no sense past a certain age. The difference in maturity between a 55 year-old and a 36 year-old is pretty small, but the difference between a 22 year-old and a 15 year-old is quite big. The 55 year-old and 36 year-old are both adults with established personalities and lives. On the other hand, the 22 year-old is a young adult who is still learning full responsibilities and the 15 year-old, a teenager whose brain isn't yet fully developed.
How To Grow Healthy Nails In 2023
RIP to your acrylic obsession. By now, you’ve probably been thinking about the exciting goals and accomplishments you want to achieve for the new year. With the traditional plans working out more, getting more organized, or developing a routine, having smaller goals is essential along the way. Take nail health, for example. If you’re starting over a full set like me, here’s how to grow your nails in 2023.
