Charlottesville, VA

pagevalleynews.com

Father shoots son in the back

December 19, 1890 — Mr. John Dean, who lives near Stanley, this county, in an altercation arising from some domestic trouble shot his son, Sanford Dean, one day last week with a gun loaded with bird shot. Young Dean it seems was going from his father when the gun...
STANLEY, VA
cbs19news

Shots fired incident updated

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Early Saturday morning Charlottesville police responded to a shot fired report. When they arrived, they found one male victim who was sent to UVA medical center for a gunshot wound. They have a suspect, Anthony Paige, a 28-year-old Charlottesville resident. this shooting occurred at 2:20...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA School of Medicine finds antidepressant use combined with inflammation while pregnant could lead to babies’ neurodevelopmental changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine are working to understand how antidepressant use could impact pregnancies. In the study, Doctor John Lukens and his team found a potential connection between antidepressants and inflammation on the mother’s end, with her baby’s brain development. He says they think it could lead to an increased risk of autism.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville Police Respond to Shooting

Police responded to a shooting at roughly 2:20 a.m. on 14th St. NW. Police say they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, and that person was taken to the hospital. Police say they will have more officers in the area as they investigate. There is no information about any arrests, or the condition of the victim. Stay with CBS19 News for updates as the story develops.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Two Lynchburg apartments struck by gunfire overnight, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning. On Dec. 19 at about 12:16 a.m., police were alerted about shots fired in the 1100 block of Early Street. After arriving at the scene, police found two apartment units that were struck...
LYNCHBURG, VA
