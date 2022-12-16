Read full article on original website
University Of Virginia Shooting Survivor Mike Hollins Speaks Out
University of Virginia student Mike Hollins is speaking out following the deadly shooting that took the lives of three of his classmates on Nov. 13. Hollins was also shot multiple times in the back and underwent several surgeries to repair the damage. Hollins’ three teammates and friends, Devin Chandler, Lavel...
Man shot near University of Virginia in Charlottesville
According to the Charlottesville Police Department, at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of 14th Street NW.
WSLS
UVA linebacker D’Sean Perry was on the phone with his mom just moments before tragic shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – After spending the day in Washington, D.C., on a field trip with a group of students, UVA linebacker D’Sean Perry called his mom and let her know that he was headed back to campus and that his phone was almost out of battery, NBC News reports.
cardinalnews.org
At 14 of Virginia’s 39 4-year colleges, most graduates leave the state within a decade of graduation
Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. The school in Charlottesville may be known as the University of...
cbs19news
One person shot on North Berkshire Rd. Charlottesville Police are investigating
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – One female was shot 2300 Block of North Berkshire Rd. and was transported to the University of Virginia medical center. Charlottesville Police Department responded to a reported shots fired call around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, December 19. The victim is receiving treatment for a...
WSLS
Lynchburg mom says apartment was shot more than 40 times, bullet inches from daughters bed
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg apartment home was hit by gunfire Monday as the family was resting, authorities said. Police believe two suspects fired at the back of the home from the alleyway striking bedroom windows and the upstairs unit bathroom. “It was just so many gunshots. It’s just...
UVA-area shooting suspect in custody
The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help locating the suspect of a shooting that took place about a block away from the University of Virginia's campus.
Augusta Free Press
UPDATE: Charlottesville man, Staunton woman in custody in Sunday 14th Street shooting
A man and a woman are in custody in connection with the shooting on 14th Street NW in Charlottesville early Sunday morning, but we still don’t have a lot of detail otherwise on what went down. Anthony Marcus Paige, 28, of Charlottesville, and Miriah Shavone Smith, 30, of Staunton,...
pagevalleynews.com
Father shoots son in the back
December 19, 1890 — Mr. John Dean, who lives near Stanley, this county, in an altercation arising from some domestic trouble shot his son, Sanford Dean, one day last week with a gun loaded with bird shot. Young Dean it seems was going from his father when the gun...
cbs19news
Shots fired incident updated
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Early Saturday morning Charlottesville police responded to a shot fired report. When they arrived, they found one male victim who was sent to UVA medical center for a gunshot wound. They have a suspect, Anthony Paige, a 28-year-old Charlottesville resident. this shooting occurred at 2:20...
NBC 29 News
UVA School of Medicine finds antidepressant use combined with inflammation while pregnant could lead to babies’ neurodevelopmental changes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine are working to understand how antidepressant use could impact pregnancies. In the study, Doctor John Lukens and his team found a potential connection between antidepressants and inflammation on the mother’s end, with her baby’s brain development. He says they think it could lead to an increased risk of autism.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: One wounded in early Sunday morning shooting on 14th Street NW
Charlottesville Police are offering only bare details about another shooting in the city, this one reported early Sunday morning on the 100 block of 14th Street NW. According to police, officers responded at 2:20 a.m. for a shots fired report. One male victim was transported to the University of Virginia...
NBC 29 News
Police investigating North Berkshire Rd. shooting, woman taken to hospital
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says a woman has been transported to the hospital as officers investigate a shooting in the North Berkshire Road area. Officers were called out to the area for a report of shots fired around 5:45 p.m. Monday, December 19. Traffic in the...
cbs19news
Charlottesville Police Respond to Shooting
Police responded to a shooting at roughly 2:20 a.m. on 14th St. NW. Police say they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, and that person was taken to the hospital. Police say they will have more officers in the area as they investigate. There is no information about any arrests, or the condition of the victim. Stay with CBS19 News for updates as the story develops.
Louisa County deputies fatally shoot suspect, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is currently investigating an incident in which deputies with the Louisa County Sheriff's Office shot a suspect who allegedly ran toward them with a weapon.
WSLS
Two Lynchburg apartments struck by gunfire overnight, police say
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning. On Dec. 19 at about 12:16 a.m., police were alerted about shots fired in the 1100 block of Early Street. After arriving at the scene, police found two apartment units that were struck...
Schools in Virginia ask judge to nix bullying lawsuit over racist remark
Albemarle County School Board ask judge to nix bullying lawsuit filed by a former assistant principal over racist remark
Augusta Free Press
Three in custody in connection with $115K jewelry theft from Harrisonburg Kohl’s
Three men stole more than $115,000 worth of jewelry from the Kohl’s in Harrisonburg last month. They’re now in custody, and that’s news, but seriously: $115,000 in jewelry at a Kohl’s?. According to Harrisonburg Police, a man went behind an unattended jewelry counter at the Kohl’s...
