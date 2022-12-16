FEMA trailers arrive at Lake D’arbonne State Park to house tornado victims

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Lake D’arbonne State Park has received trailers provided by FEMA to help house Union Parish residents affected by Tuesday’s deadly tornado.

So far 30 trailers have been provided from South Louisiana that can house anywhere from 1-5 people. These trailers are the same ones that are used to house victims of natural disasters, most recently Hurricane Ida.

When the survivors do show up, we get to talk to them and were Christian, so we talk about God with them. The state of Louisiana did a really good job because the tornado happened two days ago and were getting people in trailers in a day. it’s a good job it’s a rewarding job. Cullen Adams-Crosby Government Solutions.

Thirty more trailers are expected to arrive at Lake Da’rbonne State Park on Saturday.