Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Resolve To Start Your Diet After San Angelo’s Tamale Fest
Everyone will be thinking about New Year's Resolutions as soon as January First hits. If you'll be resolving to lose weight though, hold off. San Angelo's Tamale Fest is on Saturday, January 7th. Not to brag or anything, but I think I would have zero problems winning a tamale-eating contest....
Honoring those we loved & lost in San Angelo during Christmas
Located at coordinates 31.39033°N, 100.53102°W, hikers, bicyclists and runners can find a single scraggly cedar bush in the west Texas terrain, glittering with ornaments and a red ribbon.
The Blue Santa Event: Another Reason To Love San Angelo
It is easy to become distracted by the bad things in communities like San Angelo daily. There are tragedies and victims that can cause us all to question what is happening to humanity. Then, there are the singular events, where many hard-working people come together to bring goodness and joy....
Farewell reception for Diann Bayes – Vice President of Discover San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce held a farewell reception for Diann Bayes, the Vice President of the Destination Marketing organization and Discover San Angelo. Bayes has helped the city of San Angelo receive a number of awards such as being ranked the number one true western town in the United […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Longtime San Angelo T-Shirt Shop Is Now for Sale
SAN ANGELO, TX – A longtime San Angelo t-shirt shop has announced that the business is now of sale. According to the owner of Best Texas Tees Phil Skinner, the print ship is currently for sale as a turn key business. "After 18 years in business, we have decided...
San Angelo, Texas Is Haunted by the ‘Lady in Blue’
The story of San Angelo's Lady in Blue is a different kind of ghost story. This is a "holy" ghost story. This miraculous ghost story takes place in San Angelo, long before settlers arrived in Texas. Jumano Indians reported more than 500 visions of "The Lady In Blue" from 1620 until 1631. There are many native artworks produced during that time that endured on rocks in the area that depicts the Lady in Blue.
Texas Roadhouse San Angelo is Going Viral
Have you ever been on the ground floor of a viral event? It is happening right now, and it is focused on San Angelo. If you've been to social media lately in San Angelo perhaps you have encountered this. According to a Facebook post from Hollie Sherrod who wrote:. Hats...
Here Are 7 San Angelo Christmas Events This Week!
San Angelo knows how to celebrate Christmas in a big way!! Here are seven Christmas Events going on in San Angelo this week...Enjoy!!. Angelo Civic Theatre – "White Christmas" NOW – DEC 18th. This is the last weekend of Angelo Civic Theatre’s production of Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas”...
San Angelo LIVE!
Longtime San Angelo Law Enforcement Officer Passes Away
SAN ANGELO, TX – Many people in San Angelo on Monday morning began mourning the loss of longtime San Angelo law enforcement officer, Howard Miller. Miller was a longtime San Angelo Police Officer and specialized as the K-9 unit. Miller retired from the SAPD in 2014 but remained in law enforcement by working at the Tom Green County Detention Facility.
Arctic Blast: How To Survive If the Texas Grid Goes Down Again
The first Arctic Express is coming. Beginning Thursday, the whole state of Texas is going to feel the chills, normally reserved for Amarillo and points north. Lows could reach 10 above in San Angelo. This is nowhere near the coldest temperature ever recorded in San Angelo of -4 F which...
San Angelo LIVE!
Lake View Mourns Loss of Beloved Longtime YMCA Football Coach
SAN ANGELO, TX – Citizens across San Angelo are mourning the loss of a longtime YMCA football coach recently. Daniel Martinez has been a football coach for San Angelo YMCA program for over 30 years. During that time he not only taught the kids from the Northside the game of football but was a father figure to many.
Did West Texas Experience Another Strong Earthquake on Friday Afternoon?
Pray For West Texas, THE RAPTURE is upon us. As people all over West Texas asked one another "did you feel it"? A lot of people actually felt this temblor (yes, that's how you spell it) on Friday. The quake, which is the 4th largest ever recorded in the Lone...
New baseball organization arrives in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX— The Adidas Titans are an established baseball organization that began in Central Texas over six years ago. The age groups range from 9 and under to 18 and under, including national high school teams that compete in some of the most extensive showcase tournaments in the country. The staff is determined to […]
San Angelo Has A Vicious Dog Problem
Let's face it. San Angelo has a dog problem. Wild and vicious dogs are attacking people and livestock. Some of these dogs are running wild in packs. Some of these dogs, like the one shot and killed while attacking a man in the 3300 block of Oxford Drive Tuesday, are family pets.
San Angelo LIVE!
BREAKING: Powerful Earthquake in the Permian Shakes San Angelo
There are no reports of serious damage or injuries at this time. We have had witness reports of feeling the tremors in Buffalo Heights, Highland Range, The Bluffs, and even close to downtown San Angelo on W. Beauregard Ave. The San Angelo Police Department's dispatch was flooded with calls. However, police said no damage or injuries were reported. Police put out a Nixle alert asking citizens to avoid calling the emergency line unless it citizens are reporting a real emergency or injury.
Fort Concho Buffalo Soldiers Finally Get Fitting Memorial
Buffalo Soldiers were a vital part of the taming of the West. The countless selfless contributions of soldiers of color, who fought and died for a country that didn't always treat them very well, can never be fully measured. Here in San Angelo, a monument to these men is being...
TGC Sheriff: Correctional officer dies after sudden medical event
The Tom Green County Detention Facility shared on Facebook that Miller had an infectious smile, an incredible work ethic and endless impractical jokes.
San Angelo LIVE!
Booking Report: No Elizabeth, the Devil's Lettuce Doesn't Count as 'Boughs of Holly'...
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked five individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Possession of Marijuana. 44-year-old Lisa Gorski was arrested early Sunday morning by San Angelo Police for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of...
Main Street Bridge reopens following inspection
All lanes of the Main Street Bridge have been reopened since an excavator loaded on a trailer that was traveling on U.S. 67 had struck the bottom of it.
San Angelo LIVE!
Aggravated Robbery & Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked seven individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 39-year-old Antonia Martinez was arrested Monday night by San Angelo Police for...
103.1 Kickin Country
San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT
103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1