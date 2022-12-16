ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo LIVE!

Longtime San Angelo T-Shirt Shop Is Now for Sale

SAN ANGELO, TX – A longtime San Angelo t-shirt shop has announced that the business is now of sale. According to the owner of Best Texas Tees Phil Skinner, the print ship is currently for sale as a turn key business. "After 18 years in business, we have decided...
SAN ANGELO, TX
94.3 Lite FM

San Angelo, Texas Is Haunted by the ‘Lady in Blue’

The story of San Angelo's Lady in Blue is a different kind of ghost story. This is a "holy" ghost story. This miraculous ghost story takes place in San Angelo, long before settlers arrived in Texas. Jumano Indians reported more than 500 visions of "The Lady In Blue" from 1620 until 1631. There are many native artworks produced during that time that endured on rocks in the area that depicts the Lady in Blue.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Longtime San Angelo Law Enforcement Officer Passes Away

SAN ANGELO, TX – Many people in San Angelo on Monday morning began mourning the loss of longtime San Angelo law enforcement officer, Howard Miller. Miller was a longtime San Angelo Police Officer and specialized as the K-9 unit. Miller retired from the SAPD in 2014 but remained in law enforcement by working at the Tom Green County Detention Facility.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Lake View Mourns Loss of Beloved Longtime YMCA Football Coach

SAN ANGELO, TX – Citizens across San Angelo are mourning the loss of a longtime YMCA football coach recently. Daniel Martinez has been a football coach for San Angelo YMCA program for over 30 years. During that time he not only taught the kids from the Northside the game of football but was a father figure to many.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

New baseball organization arrives in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX— The Adidas Titans are an established baseball organization that began in Central Texas over six years ago. The age groups range from 9 and under to 18 and under, including national high school teams that compete in some of the most extensive showcase tournaments in the country. The staff is determined to […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

San Angelo Has A Vicious Dog Problem

Let's face it. San Angelo has a dog problem. Wild and vicious dogs are attacking people and livestock. Some of these dogs are running wild in packs. Some of these dogs, like the one shot and killed while attacking a man in the 3300 block of Oxford Drive Tuesday, are family pets.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Powerful Earthquake in the Permian Shakes San Angelo

There are no reports of serious damage or injuries at this time. We have had witness reports of feeling the tremors in Buffalo Heights, Highland Range, The Bluffs, and even close to downtown San Angelo on W. Beauregard Ave. The San Angelo Police Department's dispatch was flooded with calls. However, police said no damage or injuries were reported. Police put out a Nixle alert asking citizens to avoid calling the emergency line unless it citizens are reporting a real emergency or injury.
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

103.1 Kickin Country

San Angelo, TX
103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

