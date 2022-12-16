Juanita Carlene Barrow, 88, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 4, 1934, in a small rural community called Golden Pond, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Pred and Opal (Hargrove) Jones. Golden Pond was located in Between the Rivers, now known as Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. She married George E. Barrow Sr. in 1954, in Dover, Tennessee and he passed away on November 28, 2003. Juanita was a full time loving and dedicated homemaker and enjoyed gardening and especially growing roses. She was a wonderful cook and could make the best chicken and dumplings and cornbread dressing ever! Juanita learned to crochet at an early age and enjoyed making afghans for newborn babies. Having been raised on a farm, she loved animals and tried to make pets of all the farm animals. Benji, her constant and steady furball companion for the last 19 years crossed over the rainbow bridge within hours of Juanita’s passing. She is survived by two sons, George E. Barrow Jr. and Steven Barrow; two daughters, Deborah (Rick) Marshall and Karen (Johnnie) Barrow, all of Granite City; three grandsons, Nik Demitrovich and Matthew Barrow of Granite City and Collin Barrow of Troy; two granddaughters, Kate (Gary) Huffstutler and Laura Marshall, all of Granite City; four great grandchildren, a sister, Dean Chadwick of Murray, Kentucky; numerous nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Wilbern Junior Jones and a very dear friend and neighbor, Mrs. Virginia Cole. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Pound Pets in Granite City and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.

