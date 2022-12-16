Read full article on original website
Robert Mitchell
Robert “Bob” D. Mitchell, 71, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Hospital after a short illness. His loving family was by his side. Born on September 13, 1951, in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of George W. Mitchell Jr....
Gregory McCarry
Gregory Kent "Sammy" McCarry, 74, died at 5:35 a.m., Friday, December 16, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home. He was born in Pearl, Illinois on August 20, 1948, and was one of five children born to Clifford and Janis B. (Hazelwonder) McCarry. His father was electrocuted in a workplace accident...
Mark Miller
Mark Leroy Miller, 61, died at 12:30 p.m., Friday, December 16, 2022 at his home in Jerseyville. He was born on January 9, 1961 at the Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, Missouri and was the son of the late Virgil and Betty (Shef) Miller. Mark grew up as...
Juanita Barrow
Juanita Carlene Barrow, 88, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 4, 1934, in a small rural community called Golden Pond, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Pred and Opal (Hargrove) Jones. Golden Pond was located in Between the Rivers, now known as Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. She married George E. Barrow Sr. in 1954, in Dover, Tennessee and he passed away on November 28, 2003. Juanita was a full time loving and dedicated homemaker and enjoyed gardening and especially growing roses. She was a wonderful cook and could make the best chicken and dumplings and cornbread dressing ever! Juanita learned to crochet at an early age and enjoyed making afghans for newborn babies. Having been raised on a farm, she loved animals and tried to make pets of all the farm animals. Benji, her constant and steady furball companion for the last 19 years crossed over the rainbow bridge within hours of Juanita’s passing. She is survived by two sons, George E. Barrow Jr. and Steven Barrow; two daughters, Deborah (Rick) Marshall and Karen (Johnnie) Barrow, all of Granite City; three grandsons, Nik Demitrovich and Matthew Barrow of Granite City and Collin Barrow of Troy; two granddaughters, Kate (Gary) Huffstutler and Laura Marshall, all of Granite City; four great grandchildren, a sister, Dean Chadwick of Murray, Kentucky; numerous nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Wilbern Junior Jones and a very dear friend and neighbor, Mrs. Virginia Cole. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Pound Pets in Granite City and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
Christine Hurt
Christine Elizabeth Hurt, 92, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Granite City. She was born January 6, 1930, a daughter of the late Posey Keith and the late Tessie Ola (Smith) Korte. She married Royal Ervin Hurt on May 13, 1950, in Piggott, Arkansas and he passed away on June 30, 2020. Christine was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Granite City, had an artistic flair throughout the years, known for her quick wit and everyone loved her. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Shelley and Robert Carson of Granite City; a son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Denice Hurt of Lake St. Louis, Missouri; son-in-law, John Monroe of Granite City; five grandchildren, Shelly (Patrick Novich) Monroe, Matt (Peggy) Carson, Lisa (Ronnie) Wiblemo, Mike (Kate) Hurt and Missy (Justin) Hawkins; seven great grandchildren, Taylor Carson, Kennedy Carson, Nixon Carson, Ally Wiblemo, Katelyn Wiblemo, Ace Wiblemo and Henry Hurt; three sisters-in-law, Glenda Keith of Columbia, Missouri, Sue Keith of Bloomington, Illinois and Sue Hurt of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Monroe and three brothers, Charles, Harold and Russell Keith.
Carol McCluskie
Carol Jean McCluskie, 88, died at 2:25 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Aspen Creek Assisted Living in Troy, IL. She was born February 4, 1934 in Marion, IL the daughter of the late Everett and Roxie (Weimacht) Geurin. She was a telephone operator for the Wedge Bank in Alton for many years. Carol was a long time member of Cherry Street Baptist Church in Alton and a current member of Christway Church in Godfrey. On November 26, 1954 she married Jack McCluskie, and he preceded her in death on April 13, 2013. Surviving are one daughter, Karen Caires (David) of Glen Carbon, IL, two sons, Kent McCluskie (Patti) of Overland Park, KS, Kraig McCluskie (Julie) of Butler, MO, nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Kevin McCluskie and one sister, Gayle Barger. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Christway Church in Godfrey. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion, IL. Reverend Steve Pace will officiate. Memorials may be made to Christway Church or Vitas Hospice. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.co.
Eugene F. “Gene” Smith
Eugene F. “Gene” Smith, 96, passed away at 10:51pm on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Cedar Creek of Godfrey. He was born on November 16, 1926, in Mattoon, Illinois, the son of the late Ivan L. and Grace V. (Gentry) Smith. He married the former Doris Vieregge on October 3, 1947, and they divorced. He married Helen Estelene Bradford in 1968 and she preceded him in death in 1980. He then married the former Edna Waltrip on February 5, 1988, and she preceded him in death on August 3, 2012. Survivors include a daughter and son in law: Kriste and Cecil Wade of Rosewood Heights, a son and daughter in law: Richard and Sharon Smith of Staunton, Illinois, a step daughter and her husband: Edith and Ron Baggett of Roxana, a step son and his wife: Terry and Gaye Waltrip of Richmond, Texas, four grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, two great – great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Larry Wilson
Larry D. Wilson, 73, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at his home on Saturday, December 18, 2022. He was born June 11, 1949, at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, a son of the late Forrest Carl and Juanita Wilson. He married Linda J. (Landing) Wilson on October 30, 1970, in St. Louis, Missouri and she survives. Larry worked in the trucking industry with many years of service as a truckdriver. He cherished his family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by three sons, Larry S. Wilson, Ricky Wilson and Jeffrey and Amanda Wilson, all of Granite City; four grandchildren, Haley Woodall, Lucas Wilson, Brody Wilson and Heide Wilson; a sister, Phyllis McQuay of Granite City; three brothers, Ronald Wilson of Arnold, Missouri, Harry Wilson of Arnold, Missouri and Gary Wilson of Herculaneum, Missouri; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Forrest, John, Paul and Keith Wilson.
Laura Littlejohn
Laura Renee Spiroff Littlejohn , 51, of Granite City, IL passed away on November 30, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO. Laura was preceded in death by her biological father Howard R. Spiroff and adopted father Robert A. Littlejohn, Grandparents Howard and Essie (French) Cook, Grandmother Janette (Soden) Napoli, sister Tabitha Lynn Spiroff and son Justin Allen Focht. She is survived by 7 children - Amy Rena Littlejohn, Joey Michael Focht, Amanda Jo (Brousseau) Focht, Kimmi Jo Focht, Josh Edward Focht, Tylaor Ray Michael Rice, Michael “Ace” Freytag, 18 grandchildren and 6 siblings - Nadine Marie (Stevenson) Wiser Anderson, Jerry Laverne Wiser, Audrey Sue (Lindsey) Wiser, Michaele Marie Spiroff, Katherine Dawn Spiroff, and Christine Lynn (Moore) Spiroff Littlejohn.
David Jarrett
David Allen Jarrett, 73, passed away at 12:33 pm on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. David proudly served 18 years in the US Navy and later owned and operated Jarrett Home Improvement. He was a member of Wood River VFW Post. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed fishing. He was a collector of knives, guns and pocket watches. David was also a talented harmonica player.
Thomas Turner
Thomas “Tom” James Turner, 77, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. He was born December 4, 1945, in Madison, Illinois, a son of the late George and Irene (Biernacki) Turner. He married Jerry Lee (Moore) Turner on December 22, 1967, in Granite City and she survives. Mr. Turner was a teacher with the Granite City School District, teaching Social Studies, and retired in 2000 after 37 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Illinois Federation of Teachers and active with the Teacher’s Union for many years, serving several years as President. He was a history buff, always enjoyed reading and studying genealogy. He had a love for nature and had a love for fishing and bird watching. Tom enjoyed his days of traveling, having breakfast with friends, capturing photos as the family photographer and always had a joke to share with others. He cherished his family, always knew someone in the crowd or they knew him and will forever be missed and loved. In addition to his beloved wife of 55 years, he is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Bryan and Karen Turner of Edwardsville and Doug and Brandy Turner of Glen Carbon; six grandchildren, Chloe, Cooper, Macy, Nicholas, Max and Ethan Turner; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters, Darlene Waller, Georgia Wiggins, Carol Mouldon, Doris Grass and Loretta “Turner”.
Johanna Cooper
Johanna Lynn Cooper, 60, of Granite City, IL died on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was born on December 26, 1961 in Knoxville, TN to Percy Joseph Wilkinson, Jr and Jeanette (Calandar) Wilkinson. The loving mother and grandmother enjoyed music and playing video...
William Smith
William R. Smith, 73, of Bethalto passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at his home. He was born September 10, 1949 in West Frankfort, IL to Omar Smith Sr. and Virginia (Dodds) Smith. He served his country in the United States Army. He married Thresa Winfree, August 18, 1972 in Meadowbrook; she preceded him in death December 4, 2020. William enjoyed playing his guitar, collecting coins and watching military documentaries.
Carol Ann DeClerqc
Carol Ann DeClerqc, nee Hoog, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Alhambra Care Center, Alhambra, IL. She was born on November 30, 1956 to Vincent "Jock" Hoog and Glenda Dworschak in Litchfield, IL. On November 20th, 1976 Carol married Emiel DeClercq. Carol was a 1975 graduate of...
Mark William Allen
Mark William Allen, 52, passed away 2:42 am, Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, MO. Born October 6, 1970 in Alton, he was the son of George Allen and Betty (Garner) Sauls. Mark enjoyed camping and fishing; working construction out of the local. He is survived...
Gary Devening
Gary Devening, 80, of Jerseyville, died at 7:12 a.m., Friday, December 16, 2022 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Thursday. Burial will be in Fieldon Cemetery.
Robert Brandt
Robert T. Brandt, 69, passed away at 1:03pm on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born on January 27, 1953, in Alton, the son of the late Alfred and Martha (Teakert) Brandt. He married the former Linda Stuller on June 17, 1989, in Alton, and she survives. Other survivors include a son: Timothy Darr of Wood River, a daughter and son in law: Janis and Wesley Fish of Alton, two grandchildren: Brittney, Jessica, three great grandchildren: Daymon, Layne, Rainey, and many other extended family and friends.
Merilee Mindrup
Merilee A. Mindrup, age 66 of Alhambra, IL, died Friday, December 16, 2022, at Alhambra Care Center in Alhambra, IL. She was born on Thursday, May 10, 1956, in Minneapolis, MN, the daughter of Lyle and Mary (nee Fahrendorff) Mortensen. She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ,...
Stephen Keeton
He was born on March 12, 1938, in Detroit, MI, to the late Andrew and Lillian (Wendt) Keeton. Stephen married Elizabeth Bick on September 27, 1965, she preceded him in death. Stephen served his country in the United States Army, he then went on to retire from Ford Motor Company. He loved duck hunting, crappie fishing, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Wilda Scaggs
Wilda A. Scaggs, age 69 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, December 17, 2022, at her residence in Highland, IL. She was born on Friday, April 10, 1953, in South Charleston, WV, the daughter of Calvin and Sylvia (nee Potter) Stover. On Thursday, October 26, 1972, she married Howard L. Scaggs...
