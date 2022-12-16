Read full article on original website
In-Laws Shocked When Son's Wife Reveals Millionaire Status in Pre-NupSharee B.New York City, NY
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Woman Learns That Her Stomach Produces Alcohol After Getting Charged with a DUIIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Witnesses Experimental Immunotherapy Vaccine 'Melt Away' Cancer During Vaccine TrialZack LoveNew York City, NY
NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 15
Week 15 in the NFL clarified proved that Russell Wilson should stay seated while also making Robert Saleh’s QB decision much more clear. Quarterback play is life or death in the NFL. The right guy can take you to the promise land. The wrong guy can sink all your hopes.
Updated NFC playoff picture after Packers beat Rams on MNF
The NFC playoff picture remains in view for the Packers after their win over the Rams, who were officially eliminated from the postseason. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers went into Monday Night Football against the Rams knowing a win was necessary to keep their unlikely playoff hopes alive.
Wild coaching stat proves Baker Mayfield has never had a fair shake
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield had an absurd amount of head coaches in his first five seasons in the NFL. Ahead of Week 14, the Los Angeles Rams claimed Baker Mayfield off of waivers to help fill out their quarterback depth with Matthew Stafford sidelined for the season. Less than two days with the team, Mayfield led the Rams to a 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. One week later, Mayfield received his first official start for the Rams, as they took on the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.
Jerry Jones turns up the heat for Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has turned up the heat on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to make a decision. Will he or won’t he?. Dallas signed TY Hilton just a week ago, seemingly taking them out of the market for a top veteran wide receiver. Yet, Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy and Co. insist they’re still willing to wait things out for Odell Beckham Jr., who when healthy has proven to be a Pro Bowl-level talent at his best.
Dak Prescott isn’t to blame for interception issues and this stat proves it
Dak Prescott has been under fire for his interceptions including a game-ending pick-six vs. the Jag. But one stat proves it’s not the Cowboys QB’s fault. When the last image of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 was Dak Prescott’s pass deflecting off of wide receiver Noah Brown and into a Jaguars defender’s arms for a game-ending pick-six, you already know what the discourse is going to be. People have been piling on the Dallas franchise quarterback about his interception numbers seemingly starting to pile up.
3 Bears players who won’t be back for the 2023 season
The Chicago Bears are building for the future and can spend big in the 2023 offseason, but that means these players are almost surely gone next season. There were never the highest of hopes for the Chicago Bears in the 2022 season. And truthfully, their record reflects about what we expected from this team as they head into Week 16 with only three wins on the year. Yet, it’s actually difficult to not feel positive about the franchise moving forward, especially with the way that Justin Fields has emerged as a bonafide playmaker and seemingly the franchise cornerstone they’d hoped he’d be in the Windy City.
Jalen Hurts gives cryptic update on injury, status vs. Cowboys
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts stunned the NFL world as it was revealed the MVP candidate suffered a shoulder injury and his update on Tuesday was cryptic. Jalen Hurts delivered another MVP-level performance to move the Philadelphia Eagles to 13-1 on Sunday against the Bears and that put all eyes on a Christmas Eve showdown with the rival Dallas Cowboys as Philly could potentially twist the knife in their NFC East foes by clinching the division and the No. 1 seed with a win. Then came Monday’s aftershocks.
Former MLB GM pitches a wildly irresponsible Bryan Reynolds-Cardinals trade
Dan O’Dowd, a former general manager for the Colorado Rockies, pitched a trade that would send Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the St. Louis Cardinals. If the Bucs do trade away prized outfielder Bryan Reynolds, it will be for a trade package which includes multiple top prospects. There is no denying that, as several market insiders have suggested the Pirates want a ‘Juan Soto-like trade package’ for Reynolds, even if they won’t receive it.
Did Yankees take shot at reporter’s Arson Judge reference?
Jon Heyman will never live down his “Arson Judge” tweet as many online still laugh about it, including the New York Yankees. Heyman reported that said Aaron Judge replacement sign with the Giants. MLB insider Jon Heyman made a huge mistake when trying to break (incorrect) news on...
Mets didn’t even have to break the bank for latest crucial signing
The New York Mets would’ve had a hard time replacing Adam Ottavino, and they managed to sign him to a cost-friendly deal for the next two seasons. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Adam Ottavino is officially rejoining the New York Mets for at least another season. After a disappointing playoff run and a tough second-place finish in the NL East standings, the team certainly had some issues that needed to be addressed to become contenders in the near future.
Updated NFL Draft Order after Texans win at tanking, Jaguars actually win, Bears, Colts lose
The Jaguars won an overtime thriller, and the Houston Texans lost again. How does the action so far impact the draft order in Week 15?. Almost every game in the opening slate of Sunday’s slate of NFL games in Week 15 was competitive. Chiefs-Texans going to overtime? Who saw that one coming?
