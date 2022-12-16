Read full article on original website
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
‘To bless those who deserve a blessing’: Newport News native, NFL star Michael Vick gives back for holidays
Former NFL player turned FOX Sports analyst Michael Vick is giving back to his hometown this holiday season.
Giants see more to unlock from Daniel Jones after critical turnover turnaround
Like payphones, cassette tapes, floppy disks and other ancient technologies, the idea of a Daniel Jones Turnover Machine is outdated. In maybe the most drastic correction of a player’s weakness that the Giants have experienced since Tiki Barber fixed his fumbling issue, Jones has thrown the fewest interceptions (four) of any NFL quarterback with at least 10 starts. He and the injured Jimmy Garoppolo are tied for the fewest of any quarterback with at least 200 attempts: Jones has twice that many (406) and about 100 more than Garoppolo, who opened the season as a backup. All of a sudden a new...
Report: NFL near deal with new company for ‘Sunday Ticket’ package
The NFL is near a deal with a new company for the “Sunday Ticket” package, according to a report. The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday evening that Google’s YouTube TV is near a deal for the package. WSJ is reporting that NFL is near a deal with Google's YouTube for Sunday Ticket rights. Story... The post Report: NFL near deal with new company for ‘Sunday Ticket’ package appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mississippi State's Mike Leach honored at memorial as 'anything but typical'
Former Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, who died on Dec. 12 at age 61, was honored Tuesday afternoon by friends, coaches and players who shared personal stories of his humanity, sense of humor and deep curiosity.
Mat Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury for $4 billion
Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy a majority stake of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion, the sides announced Tuesday. The sale is expected to take several weeks to complete. Ishbia — who is chairman, president and chief executive of United Wholesale Mortgage, which bills itself as the nation’s largest mortgage lender — will be subjected to a vetting process by the NBA, and once that is complete, the league’s board of governors will have to approve the sale. The board isn’t scheduled to meet until March, though it could convene virtually if the vetting process is completed beforehand. Forbes recently listed Ishbia’s net worth at $5.1 billion. Ishbia is a former Michigan State player under coach Tom Izzo, and was a member of the Spartans’ NCAA championship team in 2000.
