Actor Charlbi Dean's Cause Of Death Revealed
The "Triangle of Sadness" star died suddenly in August. She was 32.
Albany Herald
Tony Barry Dies: Veteran Australian Film & TV Actor Was 81
Veteran Australian film and television actor Tony Barry, who played Ray Tivoli in the drama series The Time of Our Lives, has died. He was 81. Barry’s death was confirmed by his friend, New Zealand filmmaker, Gaylene Preston, who shared on Facebook that the actor had died in Murwillumbah, Australia, after a long illness. “He was one of a kind,” Preston wrote. “A fierce fighter for the underdog, working for indigenous rights and as part of rehabilitation programmes in the justice system and for the environment.”
‘The Young & the Restless’: Michael Damian Previews Danny Romalotti’s Return (VIDEO)
The holidays are a time for family members to return home and the same goes for Genoa City on The Young and the Restless. And starting Thursday, December 22, rock star/heartthrob Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) will be back on the CBS daytime drama. “It feels like sort of a class...
