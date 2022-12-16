ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
History Theatre names next artistic director

By Christine Schuster
 4 days ago
Richard D. Thompson will become the artistic director of the History Theatre in St. Paul, Minn. on Jan. 10, 2023. Courtesy of the History Theatre.

Minnesota theater artist Richard D. Thompson will be the next artistic director of St. Paul’s History Theatre, the company announced Friday.

Thompson will succeed Ron Peluso, who will step down at year's end after 27 years at the helm.

Thompson’s first official day is set for Jan. 10. He brings more than 30 years of experience as a director, administrator, choreographer, dramaturg, educator and performer to the role, according to the announcement.

“History Theatre is an unparalleled community treasure and serving as its Artistic Director will be a pleasure and an honor,” Thompson stated Friday. “The hours I’ve spent within its walls have deepened a conviction I’ve held since I first started reading history as a kid: that a sense of the past is essential to all storytelling – and, ultimately, to all human thriving.”

The History Theatre, founded in 1978, has staged more than 100 world premieres.

The company’s diverse productions of both new and existing works have explored the history of Minnesota, the Midwest and the broader, diverse American experience through real stories about real people.

Thompson previously served as the Managing Director and Associate Producer at St. Paul’s Penumbra Theatre. He’s also worked locally for the Children’s Theatre Company, Mixed Blood Theatre Company, Playwrights’ Center and Illusion Theater as well as out-of-state companies including The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and the Virginia Opera.

At the History Theatre, Thompson has been involved with productions for decades and has served as a producing and directing associate for the past year.

In working closely with Managing Director Karen Mueller, he'll focus on both artistic and organizational health in the new role.

In a statement Friday, Board President John Sebastian said Thompson is a visionary theatre professional, an advocate for inclusivity in the arts and a respected member of the Minnesota theatre community.

"He brings a depth of experience to this critical role for our theatre and the Board was most impressed with his passion for our mission and vision for our theatre’s future," Sebastian stated. "I look forward to History Theatre’s growth under his artistic leadership."

Thompson will become the fourth artistic director in the History Theatre’s 44 years.

