Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNaples, FL
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
24 years ago, a 14 year old girl snuck out to meet her secret older boyfriend and disappeared. What happened to Wendy?Fatim HemrajNaples, FL
Adopt Dipsy: Sweet pup in need of loving home
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dipsy, a sweet 5-year-old pup, is in need of a forever family. She was recently transferred to Gulf Coast Humane Society from Lee County Domestic Animal Services. Dipsy is pretty athletic, so she would be fine in a house or an apartment with stairs. She...
Florida residents rescue cat stuck in storm drain
NAPLES, Fla. — Neighbors in a Southwest Florida city banded together to help rescue a cat that was lodged in a storm drain Thursday night. The cat, now named Mistletoe in honor of the holiday season, was discovered earlier this week when residents in a Naples suburb heard the cat’s cries under their feet, WINK-TV reported.
Seven rescued from disabled boat 150 miles off coast of Naples
MIAMI, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued seven people Monday after their 180-foot boat, Abshire Tide, became disabled 150 miles southwest of Naples. Coast Guard Cutter Shrike’s crew arrived on scene around 3:30 p.m. and quickly helped them. At approximately 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders...
Fire erupts after vehicle crashes into Naples home
NAPLES, Fla. — A vehicle crashed into the side of a home and caught fire, igniting the house in flames Monday afternoon in Naples. Moments before the car crashed into the home; it was all caught on camera. The car seems to pull in normally before losing control and...
Driver on life support after crashing into Florida river
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — The driver who crashed into the Caloosahatchee River Saturday morning is on life support, according to a report by NBC affiliate WBBH. WBBH said the driver’s family confirmed that he suffered serious brain injuries in the traffic incident on the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers.
Boats piling up along Charlotte County seawall after breaking loose during Ian
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Nasty boats sit stacked against the seawall in Charlotte County. They broke loose during Ian and are now eyesores crashed up by city parks. “Can’t be any good for the water, certainly not good for the scenery; it’s ugly,” Jim Salzenstein said.
Rescue crews save man attacked by alligator in Sanibel
SANIBEL, Fla. (WSVN) — Rescue teams saved a man’s life after a harrowing alligator attack in Sanibel. A photo of the aftermath of the attack is so graphic we had to blur it, but with a closer look, you can see the reason the man in this photo is still alive. It’s the orange cord wrapped around his arm.
Man arrested for illegally dumping Hurricane Ian debris in Rotonda West
A man was arrested Monday afternoon in Englewood East after deputies say he illegally dumped Hurricane Ian debris on a street in Rotonda West. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Joshua Allan Dove was arrested after deputies went to a home on Leisure Place in Rotonda West in response to an illegal dumping complaint. A 450-cubic-foot pile of waste building materials, furniture and miscellaneous household trash had been dumped in front of the home. Amid the waste, deputies found an expired credit card belonging to a woman who lives on Jennifer Drive in Rotonda West.
Authorities search for Fort Myers bicycle thief
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the man who stole a bicycle on Warwick Circle in Fort Myers. The man was caught on surveillance stealing the green bicycle on October 9 around 5:30 p.m., according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
Thieves grab catalytic converters from Naples church vehicles
Thieves stole catalytic converters off vehicles in the parking lot of a Naples church where Feed Thy Neighbor, a non-profit group, operates. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the thefts occurring at St. Monica’s Episcopal Church. Feed Thy Neighbor uses trucks and a van to feed homeless...
The 10 Best Hotels in Naples, Florida
Best Hotels in Naples Florida: Whether you’re looking for best hotels in Naples or near Naples Pier, there are upscale accommodations or a more budget-friendly option, there are plenty of great options to suit your needs. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. Here are just...
3 To Do: ‘Magic of Lights’ and more
New holiday season exhibit kicks at Collier County Fairgrounds, 751 39th Ave. NE, Naples. The drive-through, holiday-themed display will feature dozens of displays, illuminated canopies, and digital animation, all constructed with more than a two million lights. See it daily from 6 to 10 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 1. Exhibits...
Island Vybz Jamaican Cuisine launches in Naples
The second coming of Island Vybz Jamaican Cuisine was a long time coming for its owners, who initially had hoped to launch their Naples restaurant about a year ago. Husband and wife Rogen and Shishana Forbes have been anticipating another local spot for Island Vybz since closing their first in July 2019 after operating for more than a year in Coastland Center mall’s food court. Opting for a permanent tenant, mall management replaced Island Vybz with Planet Grilled Cheese that summer. By then, though, the Forbes had built a local following for their authentic oxtail, jerk chicken and critically acclaimed Jamaican cuisine.
