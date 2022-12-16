ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

ABC7 Fort Myers

Adopt Dipsy: Sweet pup in need of loving home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dipsy, a sweet 5-year-old pup, is in need of a forever family. She was recently transferred to Gulf Coast Humane Society from Lee County Domestic Animal Services. Dipsy is pretty athletic, so she would be fine in a house or an apartment with stairs. She...
FORT MYERS, FL
WGAU

Florida residents rescue cat stuck in storm drain

NAPLES, Fla. — Neighbors in a Southwest Florida city banded together to help rescue a cat that was lodged in a storm drain Thursday night. The cat, now named Mistletoe in honor of the holiday season, was discovered earlier this week when residents in a Naples suburb heard the cat’s cries under their feet, WINK-TV reported.
NAPLES, FL
wfla.com

Driver on life support after crashing into Florida river

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — The driver who crashed into the Caloosahatchee River Saturday morning is on life support, according to a report by NBC affiliate WBBH. WBBH said the driver’s family confirmed that he suffered serious brain injuries in the traffic incident on the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Crews respond to car fire in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — San Carlos Park firefighters battled a car fire Tuesday morning in Fort Myers. Crews responded to the blaze just before 4:30 in the area of America Outdoors Boulevard and White Sky Circle to find the car fully involved with heavy smoke and flames. The car...
FORT MYERS, FL
WSVN-TV

Rescue crews save man attacked by alligator in Sanibel

SANIBEL, Fla. (WSVN) — Rescue teams saved a man’s life after a harrowing alligator attack in Sanibel. A photo of the aftermath of the attack is so graphic we had to blur it, but with a closer look, you can see the reason the man in this photo is still alive. It’s the orange cord wrapped around his arm.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested for illegally dumping Hurricane Ian debris in Rotonda West

A man was arrested Monday afternoon in Englewood East after deputies say he illegally dumped Hurricane Ian debris on a street in Rotonda West. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Joshua Allan Dove was arrested after deputies went to a home on Leisure Place in Rotonda West in response to an illegal dumping complaint. A 450-cubic-foot pile of waste building materials, furniture and miscellaneous household trash had been dumped in front of the home. Amid the waste, deputies found an expired credit card belonging to a woman who lives on Jennifer Drive in Rotonda West.
ROTONDA WEST, FL
WINKNEWS.com

11-month-old drowns, dies in Cape Coral

Authorities are investigating a drowning that left an 11-month-old girl dead in Cape Coral. The incident happened in the 4800 block of Lucaya Drive on Friday. According to the Department of Children and Families, the infant was unresponsive in a bathtub she shared with her 3-year-old sibling. The two children...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Authorities search for Fort Myers bicycle thief

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the man who stole a bicycle on Warwick Circle in Fort Myers. The man was caught on surveillance stealing the green bicycle on October 9 around 5:30 p.m., according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Thieves grab catalytic converters from Naples church vehicles

Thieves stole catalytic converters off vehicles in the parking lot of a Naples church where Feed Thy Neighbor, a non-profit group, operates. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the thefts occurring at St. Monica’s Episcopal Church. Feed Thy Neighbor uses trucks and a van to feed homeless...
NAPLES, FL
NAPLES, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Do: ‘Magic of Lights’ and more

New holiday season exhibit kicks at Collier County Fairgrounds, 751 39th Ave. NE, Naples. The drive-through, holiday-themed display will feature dozens of displays, illuminated canopies, and digital animation, all constructed with more than a two million lights. See it daily from 6 to 10 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 1. Exhibits...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Island Vybz Jamaican Cuisine launches in Naples

The second coming of Island Vybz Jamaican Cuisine was a long time coming for its owners, who initially had hoped to launch their Naples restaurant about a year ago. Husband and wife Rogen and Shishana Forbes have been anticipating another local spot for Island Vybz since closing their first in July 2019 after operating for more than a year in Coastland Center mall’s food court. Opting for a permanent tenant, mall management replaced Island Vybz with Planet Grilled Cheese that summer. By then, though, the Forbes had built a local following for their authentic oxtail, jerk chicken and critically acclaimed Jamaican cuisine.
NAPLES, FL

