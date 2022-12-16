Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED THEFT AND FOR WARRANTS
A Portland man was jailed for an alleged theft and for warrants by Roseburg Police early Monday. Information from RPD said at 5:45 a.m. officers contacted the 34-year old after he was caught by construction workers allegedly stealing gas cans from a worksite in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED THEFT INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged theft incident, by Roseburg Police Sunday night. An RPD report said at 11:30 p.m. deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office contacted and detained the 30-year old in the 3000 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway during an unrelated incident. RPD responded to assist and interview the man for a case from June.
kqennewsradio.com
CITY EXPULSION VIOLATORS DETAINED INS SEPARATE INCIDENTS
Two City of Roseburg expulsion violators were jailed following separate incidents on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at 4:00 p.m. a 29-year old man was found in the 200 block of Southeast Jackson Street. Officers knew he was on his third warning as a violator. He was detained for second-degree criminal trespass. Bail was set at $1,250.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO MEN JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Two men were jailed for alleged disorderly conduct by Roseburg Police early Saturday. An RPD report said at 12:15 a.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Northeast Stephens Street after already coming numerous times for disturbances where neither party would stop antagonizing the other. A neighbor said they were accustomed to the men fighting but could now hear them fighting through the walls.
Moscow Police Investigating Abandoned Hyundai Elantra Found In Eugene, Oregon With No License Plates In Idaho Murder Probe
Moscow Police are “aware of” an abandoned white, Hyundai Elantra found with no license plates and front-end damage after it was reported to be found on a street corner in Eugene, Oregon. Photos of the abandoned car have been circulating online. A spokesperson for Eugene Police told Law&Crime...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR RECKLESS ENDANGERING
Roseburg Police cited a man for reckless endangering on Saturday. An RPD report said at 1:30 p.m. a resident at a mobile home park in the 2000 block of Northeast Stephens Street located a bullet hole in the side of their trailer. They later found that a neighboring trailer had a broken window that was level with the bullet hole.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR DUII/RECKLESS DRIVING
A Roseburg area man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Saturday following an alleged DUII incident. A DCSO report said at about 1:30 a.m. a caller indicated that the driver of a pickup was possibly intoxicated as the vehicle was heading south on Highway 99 just south of Roseburg. The driver was contacted near the intersection of Highway 99 and Happy Valley Road near Green. The 42-year old performed poorly on standard field sobriety tests. He was detained after allegedly admitting to having had 6 beers. His blood alcohol level registered .20, which is 2 and a half times the legal limit for driving.
kezi.com
Suspected medical emergency leads to fatal crash, deputies say
WALTERVILLE, Ore. -- A person is dead after possibly suffering from a medical event just before crashing their vehicle Monday night, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, deputies heard a report of a crash on Tiki Lane just off Deerhorn Road at about 7:30 p.m. on December 19. Deputies said they discovered that a Jeep Grand Cherokee had left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding paramedics, the LCSO said.
kptv.com
Eugene man arrested after bragging about his ghost guns on Facebook, police say
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A 32-year-old convicted felon was arrested Thursday for unlawful firearm possession after he allegedly posted incriminating pictures online, according to Eugene police. Police said Joshua Allen Lampe created a Facebook page under a different name where he posted a picture of a 9mm handgun in early...
kykn.com
Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED DUE TO CHILD SUPPORT WARRANT
A fugitive was jailed due to a warrant for failure to pay child support, by Roseburg Police early Friday. An RPD report said shortly after 12:30 a.m. an officer stopped the 41-year old in the 400 block of West Harvard Avenue because his bicycle had no light. It was determined he had a Lane County Circuit Court warrant so he was taken into custody.
kezi.com
Cottage Grove Police Department to get body cameras
Cottage Grove Police Department to get body cameras. "It's going to capture what the officer did, what the officer said, what the other people said," CGPD's Interim Police Chief said. It's going to help us investigate complaints, to not only prove, but also disprove complaints."
kptv.com
8 arrested, $1700 recovered in Keizer shoplifting sting
KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, arrested eight people during a shoplifting sting on December 8. Law enforcement worked with various retailers in the Keizer area to identify and arrest people for committing theft. During the nine-hour operation, officers...
kptv.com
Woman killed in crash in Corvallis
CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - On Sunday, Dec. 18 around 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a fatal crash on Highway 20, west of Circle Boulevard in Corvallis. A Honda CRV was traveling eastbound when a Volkswagen Touareg, traveling in the opposite direction, left its lane at a curve in the road and hit the Honda head-on.
kqennewsradio.com
MEDICAL ISSUE LEADS TO VEHICLE CRASHING INTO POWER BOX
A medical issue led to a vehicle crashing into the power box at a business on Monday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at about 4:50 p.m. a 55-year old man was driving east on Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard heading through the intersection with Northeast Stephens Street when he had a seizure and made a wide U-turn into the Jack in the Box drive-thru. The man’s vehicle came to a rest after striking the large power box, knocking out power to the fast food outlet. No other people or vehicles were involved.
kezi.com
Man who brought dead woman to Albany hospital sentenced for causing her death
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. -- A man has been sentenced to six years and three months in prison for actions that led to the death of a 35-year-old woman earlier in 2022, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the BCSO, on January 21 Charles Lynn Golliher, 51, dropped...
Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months
The Oregon Youth Authority settled two wrongful death lawsuits within the last two months involving teenagers who died while in the agency’s custody, records obtained by the Capital Chronicle show. The settlements with the families totaled nearly $2.6 million, and one will lead to some policy changes at a provider that contracts with the youth […] The post Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kcfmradio.com
Breaking: OPB Reports Targeted Fraud Against Customers
The President and CEO of Oregon Pacific Bank says that opb is currently aware of a targeted attack against its customers primarily in the Florence area. Ron Green says it started as just a few but has grown to about 25 individuals. “these fraudsters are claiming that there are fraudulent...
philomathnews.com
Two people killed in separate Highway 20 crashes over the weekend
Highway 20 crashes this past weekend near Corvallis claimed the lives of two women, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. A multiple-vehicle crash on Saturday near Granger Avenue killed an 87-year-old woman and then on Sunday, a 47-year-old woman died in a crash west of Circle Boulevard. Thirteen people...
kqennewsradio.com
MEN JAILED FOR WARRANTS, ONE CITED FOR METHAMPETAMINE
Two 35-year old Roseburg men were jailed for warrants, and one was cited for a violation amount of methamphetamine by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said just after 3:00 p.m. the two men were contacted at the duck pond in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. One of the men had one warrant while the second had two warrants. The first man was allegedly found to have methamphetamine in his pocket during a consent search.
