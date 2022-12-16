ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaiʻi Emergency Management holding virtual workshop for hazard mitigation plan

The Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency is holding a virtual workshop on Dec. 20, asking members of the public to help it build a safer Hawai‘i. During the workshop, the agency will gather public input for the state’s update to its Hazard Mitigation Plan. The plan, which was last published in 2018, is used to guide work in the years ahead to reduce or eliminate the harm caused to Hawai‘i and its communities by flooding, hurricanes, wildfires and other hazards.
Gallery: Snow falls on Big Island summits

While several photos of storm damage are circulated on social media, photos of snow on Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa are also making an appearance. According to the Center for Mauna Kea Stewardship, Mauna Kea received 6 inches of snow Monday night. Crews on the mauna are working to get roads cleared within the next day or so.
National historical parks in West Hawai‘i close due to adverse weather

Pu‘uhonua o Hōnaunau and Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Parks will be closed for the rest of the day due to adverse weather. North Kona, South Kona and South Kohala are being battered by strong winds, rain and rough surf brought on by a Kona low storm. Weather forecasts show that the storm should pass by the end of the day.

