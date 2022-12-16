Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Gallery: Snow falls on Big Island summits
While several photos of storm damage are circulated on social media, photos of snow on Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa are also making an appearance. According to the Center for Mauna Kea Stewardship, Mauna Kea received 6 inches of snow Monday night. Crews on the mauna are working to get roads cleared within the next day or so.
National historical parks in West Hawai‘i close due to adverse weather
Pu‘uhonua o Hōnaunau and Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Parks will be closed for the rest of the day due to adverse weather. North Kona, South Kona and South Kohala are being battered by strong winds, rain and rough surf brought on by a Kona low storm. Weather forecasts show that the storm should pass by the end of the day.
Hilo man arrested after illegal planting of coconut palms in East Hawai‘i recreation area
A Hilo man was arrested on Sunday after attempting to plant 165 keiki coconut palms in the middle of the Wailoa River State Recreation Area. This is the fourth time over the past nine years Gene Tamashiro has been cited or arrested for leading the planting of the so-called “Kanaka Garden.”
Hawaiʻi Emergency Management holding virtual workshop for hazard mitigation plan
The Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency is holding a virtual workshop on Dec. 20, asking members of the public to help it build a safer Hawai‘i. During the workshop, the agency will gather public input for the state’s update to its Hazard Mitigation Plan. The plan, which was last published in 2018, is used to guide work in the years ahead to reduce or eliminate the harm caused to Hawai‘i and its communities by flooding, hurricanes, wildfires and other hazards.
HI-EMA urges public to prepare for Kona low storm
With high winds, high surf, thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall expected to threaten the islands starting Sunday, the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency is urging members of the public to prepare. The National Weather Service on Friday issued a special weather statement about the incoming “kona low” storm system expected...
What’s the plan for $600 million to reduce waitlist for Hawaiian homestead lands?
The Association of Hawaiians for Homestead Lands, a federal office of the U.S. Department of the Interior, is hosting a virtual national briefing about the beneficiary $600 million spending plan for Act 279. Also known as the “Waitlist Reduction Act,” it is a historic appropriation by the Hawaiʻi State Legislature....
Gov. Green’s executive budget includes $50 million for Hilo Medical Center expansion
On Monday, Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green, M.D., submitted the Executive Budget for 2023-2025 to the State Legislature and announced the release of nearly $50 million in grants to non-profit communities. In the budget, one of his “high priority” items is $50 million for the expansion of the Intensive Care...
