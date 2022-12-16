Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Suspect transported to hospital after attempting to evade police by jumping into lake in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect has been captured after he attempted to evade police by jumping into a lake. Pembroke Pines Police arrived to the scene in the area of Northwest 155th Avenue and Fifth Street, Tuesday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a large police presence,...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspect who caused lockdown scare at Fox Trail Elementary in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of causing a school scare. Andre Lyonel Leon, 22, is behind bars after police said he jumped a fence and ran through Fox Trail Elementary on Monday while trying to escape officers. They were trying to arrest him on a...
WPBF News 25
One person dead after shooting in Belle Glade neighborhood
BELLE GLADE, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Belle Glade on Monday morning. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the call came in at 8:14 a.m., and it happened in the 400 block of West Avenue A. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 59-year-old man in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives need your help finding a missing man. Fifty-nine-year-old Alvaro Hernandez was last seen in the area of Northwest 29th Court in Oakland Park, Monday. He stands at 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and was wearing blue jeans and a gray hoodie.
WSVN-TV
1 killed, 1 hospitalized after wrong-way wreck in Doral
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - One driver was killed and another was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a wrong-way wreck in Doral, police said. According to Miami-Dade Police, the driver of a 2015 Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Northwest 25th Street when he veered into the westbound lanes and crashed head-on into a 2021 Honda CR-V along the 9900 block, just before 3:50 a.m., Sunday.
WSVN-TV
Child, man hospitalized after shooting in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a child and a man to the hospital after they were injured in a shooting in North Miami. 7News cameras captured the victims as emergency crews rushed them into Ryder Trauma Center, Sunday night. The shooting took place along the 1000...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County deputies searching for hit-and-run driver who injured pedestrian
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Deputies are searching for the driver of a hit-and-run crash that happened in Lake Worth Sunday night. A blue SUV was driving north on North Dixie Highway in the inside lane and was approaching a green light as a pedestrian was standing on the corner of North Dixie Highway and 7th Avenue N, according to deputies.
WSVN-TV
Mobile home catches fire in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A code one fire that broke out at a mobile home has caused a South Florida road to close. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene of the fire at 4001 Griffin Road, Monday afternoon. Firefighters worked to put out the fire, as...
WSVN-TV
Security video connects arrested man to multiple crimes along South Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A surveillance camera captured a beating on South Beach, which helped police connect the suspect to another crime. On Tuesday, security footage obtained exclusively by 7News shows a rough beat down on July 16 in South Beach. The video shows what police call an aggravated...
WSVN-TV
Firefighters respond to warehouse blaze in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue extinguished a dangerous blaze at a warehouse where the roof collapsed during the firefight. No injuries were reported, Monday morning, but it was a close call for firefighters. “Fortunately, at that moment, we already pushed firefighters back,” said Battalion...
WSVN-TV
Man hospitalized after shooting on I-95 in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, authorities said, he came under fire on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the shooting near Oakland Park Boulevard, just after 4:30 a.m., Sunday.
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out at duplex in Lauderhill; 12 residents displaced
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Twelve residents, including six children, are now looking for a new home after a fire broke out at a duplex. Now, the family has no idea where they will celebrate Christmas. Lauderhill Fire Rescue arrived to the scene at 5400 NW 17th St., Tuesday. “At about...
WSVN-TV
Bodycam footage shows arrest of suspect who shot man after asking for dollar in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police body camera video is offering a new view of a suspect’s arrest after officials said he shot a man over a dollar bill. Video shows a wanted attempted murder suspect being captured by authorities. The body camera footage was obtained exclusively by 7News...
Click10.com
Hollywood shooting kills man, police say
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Hollywood on Monday morning. According to Hollywood Police Spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to a shooting in front of a convenience store located at 2402 Sheridan St. Bettineschi said the initial...
WSVN-TV
14-year-old boy accused of bringing gun to William J. Bryan Elementary faces several charges
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teenager who is accused of packing heat is now in serious trouble. Fourteen-year-old Eduardo Prado faces a number of charges, including felony possession of a firearm on school property. He was arrested Wednesday at William J. Bryan Elementary in North Miami...
WSVN-TV
Lockdown lifted at Fox Trail Elementary and Indian Ridge Middle School in Davie; suspect taken into custody
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida schools had their lockdowns lifted after police captured a suspect. Davie Police arrived to Fox Trail Elementary, located at 1250 S. Nob Hill Road, after they received reports of a man who jumped the fence as students were set to be dismissed, Monday afternoon.
NBC Miami
1 Injured in Shooting After Possible Robbery in Cooper City
The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one person injured in Cooper City, officials said. Shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, Broward Regional Communications received a call about a possible shooting at a business in the 9600 block of Stirling Road. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and...
WSVN-TV
Teen stable following Lauderhill shooting
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is recovering after being shot in Lauderhill. Police said a 16-year-old was shot at an apartment complex on the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street, Sunday. After 5 p.m., the victim’s family took the teenager to a nearby fire station. The teen is...
WSVN-TV
Suspect detained in armed robbery and shooting at Cooper City coffee shop that injured woman
COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have detained a suspect in connection to an armed robbery that led to shots fired inside of a coffee shop in Cooper City that sent a woman to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
32-year-old pedestrian struck and killed in Pompano Beach
Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred earlier today in Pompano Beach. According to reports at approximately 2:54 a.m., Friday, December 16, Broward County Regional Communications received a vehicle versus pedestrian call near the 2300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded.
