Lauderdale Lakes, FL

WPBF News 25

One person dead after shooting in Belle Glade neighborhood

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Belle Glade on Monday morning. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the call came in at 8:14 a.m., and it happened in the 400 block of West Avenue A. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25...
BELLE GLADE, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 59-year-old man in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives need your help finding a missing man. Fifty-nine-year-old Alvaro Hernandez was last seen in the area of Northwest 29th Court in Oakland Park, Monday. He stands at 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and was wearing blue jeans and a gray hoodie.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

1 killed, 1 hospitalized after wrong-way wreck in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - One driver was killed and another was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a wrong-way wreck in Doral, police said. According to Miami-Dade Police, the driver of a 2015 Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Northwest 25th Street when he veered into the westbound lanes and crashed head-on into a 2021 Honda CR-V along the 9900 block, just before 3:50 a.m., Sunday.
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

Child, man hospitalized after shooting in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a child and a man to the hospital after they were injured in a shooting in North Miami. 7News cameras captured the victims as emergency crews rushed them into Ryder Trauma Center, Sunday night. The shooting took place along the 1000...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Mobile home catches fire in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A code one fire that broke out at a mobile home has caused a South Florida road to close. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene of the fire at 4001 Griffin Road, Monday afternoon. Firefighters worked to put out the fire, as...
DANIA BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Security video connects arrested man to multiple crimes along South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A surveillance camera captured a beating on South Beach, which helped police connect the suspect to another crime. On Tuesday, security footage obtained exclusively by 7News shows a rough beat down on July 16 in South Beach. The video shows what police call an aggravated...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Firefighters respond to warehouse blaze in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue extinguished a dangerous blaze at a warehouse where the roof collapsed during the firefight. No injuries were reported, Monday morning, but it was a close call for firefighters. “Fortunately, at that moment, we already pushed firefighters back,” said Battalion...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

Man hospitalized after shooting on I-95 in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, authorities said, he came under fire on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the shooting near Oakland Park Boulevard, just after 4:30 a.m., Sunday.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Fire breaks out at duplex in Lauderhill; 12 residents displaced

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Twelve residents, including six children, are now looking for a new home after a fire broke out at a duplex. Now, the family has no idea where they will celebrate Christmas. Lauderhill Fire Rescue arrived to the scene at 5400 NW 17th St., Tuesday. “At about...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

Hollywood shooting kills man, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Hollywood on Monday morning. According to Hollywood Police Spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to a shooting in front of a convenience store located at 2402 Sheridan St. Bettineschi said the initial...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

1 Injured in Shooting After Possible Robbery in Cooper City

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one person injured in Cooper City, officials said. Shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, Broward Regional Communications received a call about a possible shooting at a business in the 9600 block of Stirling Road. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and...
COOPER CITY, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen stable following Lauderhill shooting

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is recovering after being shot in Lauderhill. Police said a 16-year-old was shot at an apartment complex on the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street, Sunday. After 5 p.m., the victim’s family took the teenager to a nearby fire station. The teen is...
LAUDERHILL, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

32-year-old pedestrian struck and killed in Pompano Beach

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred earlier today in Pompano Beach. According to reports at approximately 2:54 a.m., Friday, December 16, Broward County Regional Communications received a vehicle versus pedestrian call near the 2300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded.
POMPANO BEACH, FL

