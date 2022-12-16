ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Pines, FL

NBC Miami

Robber Choked, Used Zip Ties on Restaurant Manager at CityPlace Doral: Police

A would-be robber is facing attempted murder and other charges after he nearly choked a restaurant manager to death then zip-tied and duct-taped her at CityPlace Doral, police said. Nathaniel Brown Jr., 54, was arrested Monday on charges of attempted felony murder, kidnapping, and armed burglary with assault or battery,...
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

Thieves caught on camera stealing from elderly couple in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves took items from a South Florida couple leaving them terrified, and authorities need the help of the public in catching two people caught on camera. “I believe they were casing the area or had information on where to go because they didn’t go to any...
MIRAMAR, FL
cw34.com

South Florida man arrested for robbing coffee bar at gunpoint and attempted murder

COOPER CITY, Fla.(CBS12) — After a day-long investigation, detectives said they found the man responsible for robbing a coffee shop at gunpoint and shooting a woman inside. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call regarding a shooting and an armed robbery at the Clutch Coffee Bar in Cooper City. Deputies and Fire Rescue saw a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital to treat her injuries.
COOPER CITY, FL
Click10.com

Hollywood shooting kills man, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Hollywood on Monday morning. According to Hollywood Police Spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to a shooting in front of a convenience store located at 2402 Sheridan St. Bettineschi said the initial...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Security video connects arrested man to multiple crimes along South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A surveillance camera captured a beating on South Beach, which helped police connect the suspect to another crime. On Tuesday, security footage obtained exclusively by 7News shows a rough beat down on July 16 in South Beach. The video shows what police call an aggravated...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 59-year-old man in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives need your help finding a missing man. Fifty-nine-year-old Alvaro Hernandez was last seen in the area of Northwest 29th Court in Oakland Park, Monday. He stands at 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and was wearing blue jeans and a gray hoodie.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen stable following Lauderhill shooting

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is recovering after being shot in Lauderhill. Police said a 16-year-old was shot at an apartment complex on the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street, Sunday. After 5 p.m., the victim’s family took the teenager to a nearby fire station. The teen is...
LAUDERHILL, FL
cw34.com

'I knew that thing would track me;' Man accused of stealing iPad in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The tracking feature on an iPad came in handy during a burglary in Riviera Beach. On Dec. 14, an employee of Legacy Contracting Solutions on Garden Road reported a burglary to police. The supervisor told police that someone broke into four company vehicles. All had window damage and property missing. An iPad was among the missing items, as well as a drill, grinder, wrench set and other construction tools.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Mother honors police officer in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a tradition for one mother to give back to a South Florida police department, but this year officers also had a surprise for her, not only for the holidays but also for her birthday, which happens to be today. “It says, ‘American Pride Police...
MIRAMAR, FL

