FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
5 Best Restaurants for Vegans and Vegetarians In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
WSVN-TV
Suspect transported to hospital after attempting to evade police by jumping into lake in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect has been captured after he attempted to evade police by jumping into a lake. Pembroke Pines Police arrived to the scene in the area of Northwest 155th Avenue and Fifth Street, Tuesday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a large police presence,...
NBC Miami
Robber Choked, Used Zip Ties on Restaurant Manager at CityPlace Doral: Police
A would-be robber is facing attempted murder and other charges after he nearly choked a restaurant manager to death then zip-tied and duct-taped her at CityPlace Doral, police said. Nathaniel Brown Jr., 54, was arrested Monday on charges of attempted felony murder, kidnapping, and armed burglary with assault or battery,...
cw34.com
Car wash employee accused of getting into DUI crash in customer's car
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A car wash employee is accused of taking a customer's car out for a spin after work and getting into a DUI crash in Boca Raton. Police arrested 20-year-old Paula Valentina Rincon Delgado on charges of grand theft auto, DUI, and leaving the scene of a crash.
WSVN-TV
Thieves caught on camera stealing from elderly couple in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves took items from a South Florida couple leaving them terrified, and authorities need the help of the public in catching two people caught on camera. “I believe they were casing the area or had information on where to go because they didn’t go to any...
cw34.com
South Florida man arrested for robbing coffee bar at gunpoint and attempted murder
COOPER CITY, Fla.(CBS12) — After a day-long investigation, detectives said they found the man responsible for robbing a coffee shop at gunpoint and shooting a woman inside. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call regarding a shooting and an armed robbery at the Clutch Coffee Bar in Cooper City. Deputies and Fire Rescue saw a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital to treat her injuries.
Click10.com
Hollywood shooting kills man, police say
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Hollywood on Monday morning. According to Hollywood Police Spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to a shooting in front of a convenience store located at 2402 Sheridan St. Bettineschi said the initial...
PBSO makes 2 arrests in complex real estate crime spree
Two people are facing felony charges after stealing brand-new appliances from real estate properties all over the county and then trying to sell them for a profit, deputies said.
WSVN-TV
Security video connects arrested man to multiple crimes along South Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A surveillance camera captured a beating on South Beach, which helped police connect the suspect to another crime. On Tuesday, security footage obtained exclusively by 7News shows a rough beat down on July 16 in South Beach. The video shows what police call an aggravated...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 59-year-old man in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives need your help finding a missing man. Fifty-nine-year-old Alvaro Hernandez was last seen in the area of Northwest 29th Court in Oakland Park, Monday. He stands at 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and was wearing blue jeans and a gray hoodie.
WSVN-TV
Teen stable following Lauderhill shooting
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is recovering after being shot in Lauderhill. Police said a 16-year-old was shot at an apartment complex on the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street, Sunday. After 5 p.m., the victim’s family took the teenager to a nearby fire station. The teen is...
cw34.com
'I knew that thing would track me;' Man accused of stealing iPad in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The tracking feature on an iPad came in handy during a burglary in Riviera Beach. On Dec. 14, an employee of Legacy Contracting Solutions on Garden Road reported a burglary to police. The supervisor told police that someone broke into four company vehicles. All had window damage and property missing. An iPad was among the missing items, as well as a drill, grinder, wrench set and other construction tools.
WSVN-TV
Fox Trail Elementary in Davie placed on lockdown as police search for suspect
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school has been placed on lockdown as police search for a suspect. Davie Police arrived to Fox Trail Elementary, located at 1250 S. Nob Hill Road, after they received reports of a man who jumped the fence as students were set to be dismissed, Monday afternoon.
WSVN-TV
Students help Coconut Creek Police name bloodhound puppy in Coconut Creek
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of South Florida students won special naming rights. The Coconut Creek Police Department hosted a Bloodhound naming contest on Tuesday, enlisting the help of school kids. Three different classes at Tradewinds Elementary School came up with the winner: Liberty. They were excited to...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County deputies searching for hit-and-run driver who injured pedestrian
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Deputies are searching for the driver of a hit-and-run crash that happened in Lake Worth Sunday night. A blue SUV was driving north on North Dixie Highway in the inside lane and was approaching a green light as a pedestrian was standing on the corner of North Dixie Highway and 7th Avenue N, according to deputies.
WSVN-TV
Children got to shop with school resource officers from Miramar Police Department
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The holiday season is here, and the Miramar Police Department helped spread cheer as kids got to shop with a cop. On Monday, school resource officers accompanied the children in an annual tradition that goes back 26 years, aimed at helping families facing hardships. “And what...
Boca Raton Woman Tells Police She Drank Wine, Beer Before DUI Arrest
Amy Wessell Stopped On Federal Highway, Cops Say 61 MPH in 35 MPH Zone. Self-Identifies As “VP Of Finance.” BY: LAW ENFORCEMENT DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman allegedly sped by a police officer on Federal Highway at nearly twice the posted speed […]
WSVN-TV
Mother honors police officer in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a tradition for one mother to give back to a South Florida police department, but this year officers also had a surprise for her, not only for the holidays but also for her birthday, which happens to be today. “It says, ‘American Pride Police...
56 Arrested In Undercover Drug Sweep In Palm Beach County
The seven-month investigation labeled "Operation Time Capsule" targeted street-level drug dealers.
WSVN-TV
Fox Trail Elementary and Indian Ridge Middle School in Davie placed on lockdown; suspect taken into custody
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida schools have been placed on lockdown as police searched for a suspect. Davie Police arrived to Fox Trail Elementary, located at 1250 S. Nob Hill Road, after they received reports of a man who jumped the fence as students were set to be dismissed, Monday afternoon.
