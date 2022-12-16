Read full article on original website
Timeline: Bribery charges against 4 city council members
TOLEDO, Ohio — Three former Toledo City Council members pleaded guilty Friday to violating the Hobbs Act, a law regarding bribery and extortion of public officials. Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper and Larry Sykes all face up to 20 years in prison, up to $250,000 in fines and up to three years of supervised release.
13abc.com
Three former Toledo City Council members convicted in corruption scandal
TOLEDO, Ohio - Three of the four former Toledo City Council members accused of accepting bribes in exchange for votes pleaded guilty to criminal charges against them. Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, and Larry Sykes changed their pleas on bribery and extortion charges to guilty on Friday. Former Councilwoman Yvonne Harper...
13abc.com
The Northriver community reacts to the murder of the two missing teenagers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The community is still saddened by the news of the two missing Toledo being found dead in a burned-down property on Chase Street. Kemarion Wilder and Kysahwn Pittman were last seen on December 3rd and were found dead on December 15th. When the FBI, Ohio BCI, and TPD were searching the ruins of the burned-down property the community gathered to watch .
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Grand Jury Returns Indictments Against 11 Individuals
On December 19, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Jared R. Baumgartner, age 27, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about November 23, 2022,...
WTOL-TV
Search warrant reveals new info in the events leading up to the death of two Toledo teens
TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 has obtained a copy of the Toledo Police Department's search warrant of a home in the 500 block of Maumee Avenue on Dec. 9 in south Toledo, as part of their investigation into the disappearance and death of teens Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder.
13abc.com
Husband of murdered Oregon woman sues Lucas County 911
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - In December 2021 Johey Crawford was murdered by the father of her granddaughter and the little girl was kidnapped. Now her husband is suing three dispatchers, the killer and Lucas County 911 because he says there were errors that delayed police response to his Oregon home.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Family of man shot, killed by Dearborn police hires law firm
A 33-year-old armed Dearborn man was shot and killed in the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Neither the Michigan State Police, who is handling the investigation, nor Dearborn police has released many details on the...
wlen.com
Car Chase Initiated in Lenawee County Results in Arrest of 34-Year-Old Woman
Lenawee County, MI – A woman was arrested after a car chase that was initiated in Lenawee County Friday evening. The Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police reports that a trooper was driving on M-50, near Downing Highway in a fully marked patrol car, when a 34-year-old female began tailgating the police vehicle.
bgindependentmedia.org
Two cited after allegedly trying to steal scrap metal, with infant in their vehicle
Bowling Green Police Division cited two people Friday after they were allegedly found taking scrap metal from behind a business, with a 2-month old in their vehicle. Christina Ford, 37, Defiance, and Joshua VanCleve, 37, Toledo, were both cited for criminal trespassing. They told police the baby in the car seat was their grandchild.
13abc.com
Toledo woman sentenced in relation to fatal car crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was sentenced on Monday in relation to a fatal car crash. According to court documents, Kiarra Daniels was sentenced to 16 months in prison. Daniels on Dec. 5 withdrew her previous plea of not guilty and entered a plea of no contest to...
Toledo teens Wilder, Pittman honored with vigil; five others charged in murder investigation
TOLEDO, Ohio — In the ash and rubble of a north Toledo arson, family members, friends and loved ones gathered for a vigil to remember the lives of 16-year-old Ke'Marion Wilder and 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman. The Lucas County Coroner's Office identified their bodies earlier Friday after they were found Thursday at the site of the Dec. 5 arson on Chase Street.
13abc.com
Victim identified in fatal Washington Twp. shooting
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The victim of a fatal shooting on Sunday in Washington Township has been identified, according to the Washington Township Police Department. Police say the victim has been identified as 18-year-old Keichell Cardell of Toledo. According to WTPD, on Dec. 18 at 12:20 a.m., officers were...
wcmu.org
"I am changed," Whitmer says in comments played as three men are sentenced for kidnapping plot
The words, from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, were played in a Jackson County courtroom today as a judge deliberated on the sentencing of three men convicted over their role in the plot to kidnap Whitmer in 2020. The three men, Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico were sentenced individually for their role in the plot, after being found guilty in October of providing material support for a terrorist act, being in a gang, and possessing firearms while committing a felony.
Detroit News
Woman who tried to crash with state police in Lenawee County arrested
A woman who allegedly tried to cause a crash with a Michigan State Police trooper in Lenawee County last week by abruptly pulling in front of his patrol car and stepping on the brakes has been charged, officials said. The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Friday on west...
13abc.com
Suspect now charged with murder after coroner identifies bodies of missing Toledo teens
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect has now been charged with murder after a Lucas County Coroner identified the bodies of missing Toledo teens on Friday. Charges against Cruz Garcia, who was originally accused of assaulting the teens with a gun, tying them up, and putting them into a vehicle, have now been upgraded to two counts of murder. Garcia will be arraigned on Dec. 19.
Three charged with obstructing justice after questioning about missing Toledo teens
TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were arrested Tuesday and charged for impeding an investigation into the disappearance of Toledo teens Kyshawn Pittman, 15, and Ke'Marion Wilder, 16. Crystal LaForge-Yingling, Corbin Gingrich and Carissa Eames were brought to the downtown Toledo safety building for questioning regarding two teen boys who...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG police arrest man who reportedly came to work with hatchet, firearm, 3 knives and batons
Bowling Green Police Division arrested a man Thursday afternoon who reportedly showed up for work with a hatchet, loaded Ruger revolver with four speed loaders of ammunition, two expandable batons, two karambit style knives in holsters on his belt, a straight blade knife, and a shipping envelope with numerous syringes and vials of testosterone.
13abc.com
Bodies found at site officials are investigating in Toledo kidnapping case, new charges filed
Toledo police search a home where two missing teens were last scene. Documents obtained by 13abc say the last time anyone had any contact with the teens was when they were at Eames’ and Gingrich’s home on Maumee Ave, where police executed the search warrant. Police find 2...
TPD: Responders revive 3-year-old who chewed on plastic bag containing 'white substance' Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a 3-year-old became unresponsive after chewing on a plastic bag containing a "white substance." According to a police report, crews responded to a residence in the 2100 block of N. Superior Street in north Toledo around 1 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a call regarding an unresponsive juvenile. Upon arrival, police learned the 3-year-old female had chewed on a plastic bag containing an unspecified white substance.
13abc.com
Human remains found at site FBI, police investigating in connection to missing teens
TOLEDO, Ohio - Members of the FBI and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations found human remains at a property on Chase Street in Toledo while investigating the disappearance of two Toledo teens, Toledo Police said. In the hours after officials arrived on the scene, TPD also announced two others are facing criminal charges in the case.
