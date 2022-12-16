ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

Timeline: Bribery charges against 4 city council members

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three former Toledo City Council members pleaded guilty Friday to violating the Hobbs Act, a law regarding bribery and extortion of public officials. Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper and Larry Sykes all face up to 20 years in prison, up to $250,000 in fines and up to three years of supervised release.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Three former Toledo City Council members convicted in corruption scandal

TOLEDO, Ohio - Three of the four former Toledo City Council members accused of accepting bribes in exchange for votes pleaded guilty to criminal charges against them. Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, and Larry Sykes changed their pleas on bribery and extortion charges to guilty on Friday. Former Councilwoman Yvonne Harper...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

The Northriver community reacts to the murder of the two missing teenagers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The community is still saddened by the news of the two missing Toledo being found dead in a burned-down property on Chase Street. Kemarion Wilder and Kysahwn Pittman were last seen on December 3rd and were found dead on December 15th. When the FBI, Ohio BCI, and TPD were searching the ruins of the burned-down property the community gathered to watch .
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Grand Jury Returns Indictments Against 11 Individuals

On December 19, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Jared R. Baumgartner, age 27, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about November 23, 2022,...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Husband of murdered Oregon woman sues Lucas County 911

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - In December 2021 Johey Crawford was murdered by the father of her granddaughter and the little girl was kidnapped. Now her husband is suing three dispatchers, the killer and Lucas County 911 because he says there were errors that delayed police response to his Oregon home.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
Dearborn Press & Guide

Family of man shot, killed by Dearborn police hires law firm

A 33-year-old armed Dearborn man was shot and killed in the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Neither the Michigan State Police, who is handling the investigation, nor Dearborn police has released many details on the...
DEARBORN, MI
13abc.com

Toledo woman sentenced in relation to fatal car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was sentenced on Monday in relation to a fatal car crash. According to court documents, Kiarra Daniels was sentenced to 16 months in prison. Daniels on Dec. 5 withdrew her previous plea of not guilty and entered a plea of no contest to...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Victim identified in fatal Washington Twp. shooting

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The victim of a fatal shooting on Sunday in Washington Township has been identified, according to the Washington Township Police Department. Police say the victim has been identified as 18-year-old Keichell Cardell of Toledo. According to WTPD, on Dec. 18 at 12:20 a.m., officers were...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
wcmu.org

"I am changed," Whitmer says in comments played as three men are sentenced for kidnapping plot

The words, from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, were played in a Jackson County courtroom today as a judge deliberated on the sentencing of three men convicted over their role in the plot to kidnap Whitmer in 2020. The three men, Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico were sentenced individually for their role in the plot, after being found guilty in October of providing material support for a terrorist act, being in a gang, and possessing firearms while committing a felony.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Suspect now charged with murder after coroner identifies bodies of missing Toledo teens

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect has now been charged with murder after a Lucas County Coroner identified the bodies of missing Toledo teens on Friday. Charges against Cruz Garcia, who was originally accused of assaulting the teens with a gun, tying them up, and putting them into a vehicle, have now been upgraded to two counts of murder. Garcia will be arraigned on Dec. 19.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG police arrest man who reportedly came to work with hatchet, firearm, 3 knives and batons

Bowling Green Police Division arrested a man Thursday afternoon who reportedly showed up for work with a hatchet, loaded Ruger revolver with four speed loaders of ammunition, two expandable batons, two karambit style knives in holsters on his belt, a straight blade knife, and a shipping envelope with numerous syringes and vials of testosterone.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Responders revive 3-year-old who chewed on plastic bag containing 'white substance' Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a 3-year-old became unresponsive after chewing on a plastic bag containing a "white substance." According to a police report, crews responded to a residence in the 2100 block of N. Superior Street in north Toledo around 1 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a call regarding an unresponsive juvenile. Upon arrival, police learned the 3-year-old female had chewed on a plastic bag containing an unspecified white substance.
TOLEDO, OH
