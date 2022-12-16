ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals the ‘Glitter Wore Off’ Her Marriage Before Divorce: ‘You Wait for It to Come Back, Sometimes It Doesn’t’

By Katie Rook
 4 days ago

Country music artist Kelsea Ballerini opened up about her divorce from Morgan Evans , revealing the “glitter wore off” after almost five years of marriage, and it never returned.

Though their union started by exchanging hand-written vows during a beautiful ceremony in Mexico, they announced their split and finalized their divorce in 2022. She talked about what “a b****” their breakup was but also said it would have been a “dishonoring” of herself to stay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BQ5O0_0jlSWzVW00
Kelsea Ballerini | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM

Kelsea Ballerini married Morgan Evans in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in 2017

After meeting in 2016, Ballerini and Evans wed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Dec. 2, 2017. Evans told People that Ballerini’s wedding vows were “mind-blowingly good,” adding their officiant “was like, ‘Hey, Morgan, beat that!’”

“I said mine, and I was going to finish with a few lines of the first song I wrote for her [‘Dance with Me’]. I got halfway through them, and she started to lose it, then I started to lose it,” he added. “So I ended up having to cut it a little bit short!”

Their country music marriage seemed to make a perfect match, but it didn’t last. After announcing their split due to irreconcilable differences, Evans took to social media to confirm his heartbreak in August 2022 (per CMT ).

“I am very sad to confirm that after almost [five] years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways,” he wrote, adding, “I wish it were otherwise, but sadly it is not.”

Notably, the couple had a pre-nuptial agreement and settled their divorce two months after she filed.

Kelsea Ballerini thought her marriage was just going through a ‘new phase’ before her divorce

Ballerini opened up about ending her marriage on an episode of the iHeart podcast, Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine (per CMT ). She called divorce “a b****” but said it was necessary.

“For a while, it was kind of like, ‘Ok, this is just a new phase of a relationship,’ because relationships go through seasons, right? And it’s not always going to be butterflies and rainbows,” the “Doin’ My Best” singer explained.

“For a long time, I was like, ‘Oh, this is just… The glitter wears off. That’s what happens.’ And then you get into a phase where you wait for it to come back,” she went on, adding, “And then sometimes it doesn’t.”

“At the end of the day, it is such a disservice and a dishonoring of yourself if you know something is not right and you stay,” she said. She also disclosed that shame is “the one thing that [she just refuses] to feel.”

“Judge me for it, fine, that’s on you,” she declared.

Morgan Evans wrote a song about divorce from Kelsea Ballerini

Evans revealed that writing his song, “Over for You,” was part of his healing process after his divorce from Ballerini . “It was a really rough time, and writing the song helped sort through a lot of it,” he told Entertainment Tonight . “Sharing it was very vulnerable, but it was cathartic at the same time.”

“It just felt like something I needed to say at the time,” he added. After singing the song live, he found that it connected him to people who experienced similar heartbreak.

“[People would say,] ‘Thank you for writing the song. It’s helping me get through my divorce,’ or, ‘I wish I had these words to describe how I felt when I went through my divorce,'” he shared. “I just started having all these meaningful interactions with people and I knew then that it was something I needed to record properly and share like this.”

