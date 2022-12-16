Read full article on original website
Big rain, big wind, big problems for Maine on Friday?
PORTLAND, Maine — Crews are still in the process of restoring power to many homes in Maine following the heavy, wet snow we received over the weekend. Tranquil weather will aid that restoration effort. However, just as the last lights turn back on, another powerful storm will come blasting into Maine and threaten the power grid once again, just two days before Christmas.
WPFO
Pre-Christmas Eve storm to bring wind, power outages, and heavy rain to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Nice weather continues Tuesday, and will remain in place through Thursday. The late week “Grinch Storm” looks to bring big impacts to Maine on Friday, with power outages, damaging winds, and flooding likely. Much colder air then moves in for Christmas weekend. Tuesday will bring sunny...
WMTW
Powerful 'Grinch' storm to hit Maine Friday
Maine — A powerful storm is expected to impact New England later this week. Mainly rain this time but snow and ice are possible at the beginning and end of the storm as well. High winds and heavy rain will be the main concerns. If current projections pan out, it would ruin the chance for a white Christmas for many.
NECN
Maine Braces for Another Friday Storm As it Cleans Up From the Last One
Maine is beginning a week that is expected to be book-ended by storms. On Monday, the state was still feeling the impacts of a nor’easter that arrived on Friday, dumping two feet or more of snow on some communities. The weekend full of slush and heavy, wet flakes resulted...
WMTW
Quiet days ahead before Friday's Nor'easter
Temperatures are seasonable Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 30s. Plentiful sunshine is expected across southern Maine with clouds in the mountains as well as a chance for some light snow showers. A dry day is expected Wednesday as a high-pressure system takes full control. The next storm system...
If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?
We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
wabi.tv
Strong Storm System By Friday
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
Simple Tip Saves Folks From “Second Shovel”
With talks of our first significant snowfall for the state this winter season on the horizon, it seems appropriate to bring back this little trip that could save you a big hassle during your driveway cleanup efforts. Like many folks out there, snow removal is one of my least favorite...
Some Parts Of Maine Saw More Than Two Feet Of Snow
Friday and Saturday's storm, our first real taste of winter weather this season, felt a little out of the ordinary. First, it stuck with us for well over a day. We started dealing with it early on Friday and the last of it did not leave us behind until Saturday evening. On top of that, the amount of snow we got was widely varied.
wabi.tv
First major snowstorm of the season leaves thousands without power
Maine (WABI) - Maine’s first major snowstorm of the season brought heavy, wet snow, causing power outages across the state. Power companies continue to restore power for customers impacted by the storm that hit the area Friday and Saturday. Central Maine Power has more than 1,500 line and tree...
Thousands still without power in Maine after weekend nor'easter
MAINE, USA — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above aired Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Thousands of Mainers are still without power in the aftermath of the weekend nor'easter. As of 11:15 a.m. Monday, Central Maine Power had reported more than 18,000 customers were still without power. Versant Power said the same was true of more than 2,000 of its customers.
NECN
Maine State Police Respond to 183 Crashes in 30 Hours Amid Snow Storm
A powerful storm dumped 2 feet of snow in some parts of New England, making travel dangerous on snow-covered roads across the region. Maine State Police said they responded to 183 crashes between 5 p.m. Friday and 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Fortunately there were only minor injuries, police said, but they...
WMTW
Slushy Saturday; Snow to wind down this afternoon
MAINE — Wet snow continues Saturday across much of the area with periods of rain also possible near the coast. Snow and rain then gradually wind down this afternoon and eventually come to an end this evening. An additional inch or so of wet snow is possible near the coast with 2-6" more in the mountains. Clickhere for a running list of snow totals.
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
WMTW
More than 68,000 Mainers without power following snow storm
The number of power outages across Maine continues to increase for Central Maine Power customers on Saturday morning as snow and rain moves through the state. As of 10:30 AM., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 68,000 customers without power in its coverage area. Oxford County has the most...
My Maine License Plate Number Has Been in My Family For Almost 60 Years
My license plate number is not what you would see on a typical plate in Maine. It's a standard passenger car plate that has been in my family for almost 50 years. Standard Maine plates issued today use four numbers and two letters, like 1234 AB. Mine has five numbers with a dash and no letters. 33-375 is not a vanity plate, but it's a standard passenger car Maine license plate number that was originally issued in 1964 before I was born. This is the plate number given to my grandfather and it has stayed in my family ever since. You might wonder how.
observer-me.com
Mainers already venturing onto ‘hard water’ for early ice fishing despite risks
Winter has not officially arrived, but Mainers who enjoy fishing on hard water are already at it. There is only a limited amount of ice on many of the state’s lakes and ponds — and none yet on a number of water bodies — but some avid anglers have been setting traps and catching fish in recent weeks.
The Snowiest Town In Maine Is Every Snowmobiler’s Dream
Even though, given what the weather has been like this fall, it may be hard to believe, Maine is one of the snowiest states in the country. With the exception of the coast, where they tend to get more rain because it is warmer, much of the state gets pounded with several feet of snow each winter.
WMTW
Storm pulling away, slippery on untreated roads
How’s the weather looking? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
