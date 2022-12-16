Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Funeral procession of 18-wheelers drive through DeRidder in honor of truck driver
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A convoy of 18-wheelers made their way through DeRidder on Monday, Dec. 19 as part of the funeral procession for a truck driver who died in a fatal accident on Hwy 112. The funeral procession for Katlin Wayne Powell was led by the same blue truck...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 19, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 19, 2022. Marcy Elizabeth Jones, 33, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; burglary; theft of a firearm. Allen Keith Miller, 58, Sulphur: Failure to possess a license for home improvements; theft under $25,000. Berry Lett Carter, 58, Lake Charles: Possession...
KPLC TV
Three sentenced in severe abuse of 7-year-old in Vernon Parish
VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Three individuals who were found guilty in October 2022 of what Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft called “the worst case of child abuse” he’d ever seen in the parish received their sentences on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
KPLC TV
Houston teen arrested in connection with 3 Lake Charles armed robberies
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Houston juvenile has been arrested in connection to three armed robberies of businesses in Lake Charles, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. The armed robberies took place on November 28, December 5, and December 9, 2022, at businesses located on Gerstner Memorial Drive,...
kalb.com
APD looking for missing teen
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Alyssa Allen (goes by the nickname AK). She is described as a 15-year-old white female, about 5′5″ and weighs about 130 lbs. She was last seen in the Alexandria Mall area, but she is from Monroe.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches man arrested with over 2 pounds of marijuana
An 11-mile vehicle pursuit and foot chase late Thursday evening led to the arrest of a Natchitoches man on multiple criminal charges that resulted in the seizure of illegal narcotics and recovery of a stolen firearm according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday evening, Dec. 15 at...
KPLC TV
Many in west DeRidder without water
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Many residents in west DeRidder are without water after a tree fell on a water line, according to DeRidder City Hall. Workers were working to repair the line until 9:45 p.m. Monday, when flooded conditions made the work environment unsafe, DeRidder City Hall said. DeRidder City...
KPLC TV
University Parkway apartment unit destroyed in fire
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - An apartment unit on University Parkway engulfed in flames due to a grease fire, according to Today’s Country 105.7. The Leesville Fire Department responded at 9:00 p.m. Sunday evening, and fully extinguished the blaze by 11:00 p.m. The apartment unit, along with neighboring units were...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Winn Parish man arrested on multiple charges following disturbance
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Winn Parish man on several criminal charges and recovered a stolen handgun during a disturbance in Cedar Grove Sub-Division on Dec. 13 according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 13 at approximately 12:51 pm, NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau...
Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and Carfentanil, and Other Charges
Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and Carfentanil, and Other Charges. Alexandria, Louisiana – An Alexandria man was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl and carfentanil with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other charges after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit had received complaints about the sale of illegal narcotics from Freeman’s residence and began an investigation. During a search of Freeman’s car, a digital scale containing an unidentified white powdery substance was found, leading to a search of Freeman’s residence.
KPLC TV
City of DeRidder releases update on broken water line
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A broken water line cause by a tree falling has left many in west DeRidder without water. The City of DeRidder issued a statement regarding the status of the repairs:. We were unable to make a repair to the existing line. The city has entered an...
KPLC TV
Protecting your pets during cold weather
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the cold air sweeps into southwest Louisiana, it can make for frigid conditions for people and their pets. Owner of Prien Lake Animal Hospital Dr. Chang said pets should be kept indoors if possible. “if you have dogs, outside dogs, I think it’s imperative...
Lake Charles American Press
Leesville man convicted on fourth obscenity charge
A Leesville man was convicted on his fourth obscenity charge last week in Vernon Parish. James Leon Collins III, 47, was found guilty on Dec. 13 after jurors deliberated for about one hour following one full day of testimony. Collins had been arrested by the Leesville Police Department after a...
KPLC TV
Small fire at Westlake Polymers overnight
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There was a small fire at Westlake Polymers overnight. Authorities said there was a small release with the fire, but no offsite impact. No injuries were reported. Several viewers reported hearing the explosion.
KPLC TV
DeRidder Social Security Office temporarily closes for renovations
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The DeRidder Social Security Office on 807 South Pine St. is scheduled to temporarily close for renovations beginning Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. The office is scheduled to reopen on Friday, March 31, 2023. During the closure, DeRidder area residents can visit the Leesville office at 2100...
KPLC TV
SWLA animal shelters overcrowded around the holidays
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Overcrowded animal shelters continue to be an issue throughout Southwest Louisiana, and it becomes more problematic after the holidays. Each year surrendered or stray animals find themselves at the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter hoping to find a forever home. ”It’s very important that people do...
KPLC TV
Helpful tips to prevent pipes from freezing this winter
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana residents are getting ready for the colder months ahead, and with many homes having exposed pipes, it’s best to act sooner rather than later. “Just make sure any exposed pipes or anything to wrap those up with some sort of insulation any...
Officials ID 3 killed in Lufkin crash, 17-year-old arrested for alleged intoxication manslaughter
UPDATE: Lufkin Police Department has announced that the three people who died in a crash on Saturday are Anastasia Gray, 19, of Carthage, Antownique Robertson, 18, of Carthage and Xzavien Grimble, 20, of Jasper. Radaysha Jackson, 18, of Kirbyville and Reilly Brown, 19, of Carthage were critically injured and remain at a hospital in Tyler, […]
Louisiana State Police investigate two separate fatal crashes 45 minutes apart
The Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop D is investigating two fatal accidents in Allen Parish that happened 45 minutes apart on Dec. 16.
kjas.com
DeRidder man killed in Allen Parish crash
Louisiana State Police say they investigated two separate fatal accidents in Allen Parish on Friday, one of which left a DeRidder man dead. Troopers say at about 2:00 Friday afternoon 31-year-old Katlin Wayne Powell was driving an 18-wheeler that was hauling utility poles when he had to suddenly brake to avoid a car slowing down in front of him. According to troopers, the utility poles slid forward and crashed into the cab of the truck, resulting in Powell’s death.
