Deridder, LA

KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 19, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 19, 2022. Marcy Elizabeth Jones, 33, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; burglary; theft of a firearm. Allen Keith Miller, 58, Sulphur: Failure to possess a license for home improvements; theft under $25,000. Berry Lett Carter, 58, Lake Charles: Possession...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Three sentenced in severe abuse of 7-year-old in Vernon Parish

VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Three individuals who were found guilty in October 2022 of what Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft called “the worst case of child abuse” he’d ever seen in the parish received their sentences on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
VERNON PARISH, LA
kalb.com

APD looking for missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Alyssa Allen (goes by the nickname AK). She is described as a 15-year-old white female, about 5′5″ and weighs about 130 lbs. She was last seen in the Alexandria Mall area, but she is from Monroe.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches man arrested with over 2 pounds of marijuana

An 11-mile vehicle pursuit and foot chase late Thursday evening led to the arrest of a Natchitoches man on multiple criminal charges that resulted in the seizure of illegal narcotics and recovery of a stolen firearm according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday evening, Dec. 15 at...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KPLC TV

Many in west DeRidder without water

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Many residents in west DeRidder are without water after a tree fell on a water line, according to DeRidder City Hall. Workers were working to repair the line until 9:45 p.m. Monday, when flooded conditions made the work environment unsafe, DeRidder City Hall said. DeRidder City...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

University Parkway apartment unit destroyed in fire

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - An apartment unit on University Parkway engulfed in flames due to a grease fire, according to Today’s Country 105.7. The Leesville Fire Department responded at 9:00 p.m. Sunday evening, and fully extinguished the blaze by 11:00 p.m. The apartment unit, along with neighboring units were...
LEESVILLE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Winn Parish man arrested on multiple charges following disturbance

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Winn Parish man on several criminal charges and recovered a stolen handgun during a disturbance in Cedar Grove Sub-Division on Dec. 13 according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 13 at approximately 12:51 pm, NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau...
WINN PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and Carfentanil, and Other Charges

Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and Carfentanil, and Other Charges. Alexandria, Louisiana – An Alexandria man was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl and carfentanil with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other charges after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit had received complaints about the sale of illegal narcotics from Freeman’s residence and began an investigation. During a search of Freeman’s car, a digital scale containing an unidentified white powdery substance was found, leading to a search of Freeman’s residence.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

City of DeRidder releases update on broken water line

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A broken water line cause by a tree falling has left many in west DeRidder without water. The City of DeRidder issued a statement regarding the status of the repairs:. We were unable to make a repair to the existing line. The city has entered an...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Protecting your pets during cold weather

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the cold air sweeps into southwest Louisiana, it can make for frigid conditions for people and their pets. Owner of Prien Lake Animal Hospital Dr. Chang said pets should be kept indoors if possible. “if you have dogs, outside dogs, I think it’s imperative...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Leesville man convicted on fourth obscenity charge

A Leesville man was convicted on his fourth obscenity charge last week in Vernon Parish. James Leon Collins III, 47, was found guilty on Dec. 13 after jurors deliberated for about one hour following one full day of testimony. Collins had been arrested by the Leesville Police Department after a...
LEESVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Small fire at Westlake Polymers overnight

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There was a small fire at Westlake Polymers overnight. Authorities said there was a small release with the fire, but no offsite impact. No injuries were reported. Several viewers reported hearing the explosion.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

DeRidder Social Security Office temporarily closes for renovations

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The DeRidder Social Security Office on 807 South Pine St. is scheduled to temporarily close for renovations beginning Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. The office is scheduled to reopen on Friday, March 31, 2023. During the closure, DeRidder area residents can visit the Leesville office at 2100...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA animal shelters overcrowded around the holidays

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Overcrowded animal shelters continue to be an issue throughout Southwest Louisiana, and it becomes more problematic after the holidays. Each year surrendered or stray animals find themselves at the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter hoping to find a forever home. ”It’s very important that people do...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Helpful tips to prevent pipes from freezing this winter

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana residents are getting ready for the colder months ahead, and with many homes having exposed pipes, it’s best to act sooner rather than later. “Just make sure any exposed pipes or anything to wrap those up with some sort of insulation any...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

DeRidder man killed in Allen Parish crash

Louisiana State Police say they investigated two separate fatal accidents in Allen Parish on Friday, one of which left a DeRidder man dead. Troopers say at about 2:00 Friday afternoon 31-year-old Katlin Wayne Powell was driving an 18-wheeler that was hauling utility poles when he had to suddenly brake to avoid a car slowing down in front of him. According to troopers, the utility poles slid forward and crashed into the cab of the truck, resulting in Powell’s death.
ALLEN PARISH, LA

