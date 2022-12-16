Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Massive OL prospect Raymond Pulido flips commitment from Alabama Arizona
Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido has flipped his commitment from Alabama to Arizona and will sign next week with the Wildcats. Pulido committed to the Tide back in August over a final five that also included Arizona, Louisville, Oregon and UCLA. He never officially visited Arizona but did take multiple unofficial trips and had a great relationship with the coaching staff.
Quarterback Bekkem Kritza returns home to Boulder with fellow blue-chip recruits
New Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reached out to Twitter on Sunday for lunch recommendations. A day after coaching his final contest at Jackson State, in the Celebration Bowl, Coach Prime is still in the process of getting settled in to Boulder. Coach Prime could have asked Bekkem Kritza for...
Alabama offensive guard Javion Cohen announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is taking his talents to South Beach. Cohen announced Sunday he is transferring to Miami after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. In Coral Gables, Fla., Cohen will play for former Crimson Tide assistant Mario Cristobal. Cohen, a junior, has started 25 of the...
247Sports
Jackson State RBs coach Gary Harrell resigns after Deion Sanders' final game
Jackson State running backs coach Gary Harrell announced Saturday evening that he is stepping down from his position with the Tigers. Harrell coached in Jackson State’s Celebration Bowl loss to NC Central. He was hired at Jackson State in 2020 as part of former coach Deion Sanders’ inaugural staff.
Kentucky, Calipari trapped in a loveless marriage
After Kentucky's 63-53 loss to UCLA at the CBS Sports Classic in Madison Square Garden, there's no longer any denying that head coach John Calipari and UK fans are trapped in a loveless marriage. And this doesn't feel like the Big Blue Nation's usual hand-wringing. This feels like we're on...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson announces transfer destination
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson has found a new home. Jackson announced Sunday he is transferring to Oregon after announcing he would enter the NCAA transfer portal on Nov. 23. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to transfer to Oregon, joining wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who committed to the Ducks a week ago.
Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson announces transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson has found a new home. Anderson announced Sunday he is transferring to LSU after entering the transfer portal Dec. 12. Anderson was once committed to the Tigers before flipping to and signing with the UA. He is the second Crimson Tide player to transfer within the SEC (Tanner Bowles, Kentucky).
Rick Barnes tired of Uros Plavsic's 'antics'
Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes wasn't real happy with senior forward Uros Plavsic's antics in Saturday night's 75-70 loss to No. 9 Arizona in Tucson. Plavsic was whistled for a technical foul after No. 6 Tennessee (9-2) had taken an early lead. It sparked a 6-0 Arizona (10-1) run that allowed the Wildcats to jump back in front. Plavsic was also seen getting into it with opposing players routinely throughout the game.
Late Kick: TCU's magical ride comes to an end against Michigan in the CFP Semifinal
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides insight as to why Michigan will outmatch TCU in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl CFP Semifinal.
247Sports
8th-grader QB already receiving offers, including one from Huskers
The Huskers are working on finishing off their 2023 class, but a 2027 prospect reported receiving an offer from Nebraska on Sunday. Trent Seaborn, an 8th grader who just helped guide his team in Alabama to a state title, tweeted that the offer came after a conversation with NU offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield. He also just reported an offer at Wisconsin.
Annoucement details for five-star OT Kadyn Proctor
Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor tells 247Sports he’ll be signing with the school of his choice at 8:45 AM on Wednesday morning. The 6-foot-7, 330-pound Proctor is currently committed to Iowa but is also considering Alabama and Oregon down the stretch. “Just excited,” Proctor...
Arkansas loses another commitment
Arkansas lost another key commitment on Sunday afternoon when four-star tight end Jaden Hamm of Eudora (Kan.) reopened his recruitment via Twitter. Hamm, 6-7, 235, had been committed to the Razorbacks since August 14, 2021, but announced his de-commitment on the final day of an official visit with the Kansas Jayhawks, Arkansas' opponent in the Liberty Bowl on December 28.
Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has found a new home. Anderson announced Tuesday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Brockermeyer is from Fort Worth, Texas, which is where the TCU campus is located. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to commit to the Horned Frogs, joining JoJo Earle.
Jermaine O'Neal Jr. is making a name for himself on the recruiting scene
High school basketball is at its peak when it comes to NBA bloodlines. The sons of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Gilbert Arenas, Peja Stojakavic and other athletes are all thriving on the national scene. Jermaine O'Neal Jr. is another son of a longtime NBA great to keep tabs on moving forward.
What Rick Barnes and Zakai Zeigler said about Vols' loss to Arizona
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes and sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler met with the media following the sixth-ranked Vols' 75-70 loss to No. 9 Arizona on Saturday night in Tucson to discuss what went wrong. Here's what all they had to say about the officiating and what took place in the second half.
Late Kick: Lincoln Riley and USC's stock is on the rise
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate goes in depth as to why USC's stock is up following Lincoln' Riley's first season as head coach and QB Caleb William's Heisman Trophy win.
College football's top 25 recruiting classes entering Early Signing Day
The 2023 recruiting cycle is heating up with the Early Signing Period next week. Top prospects across the country continue to announce their college decisions. The SEC is in the dirver's seat, with the three top classes heading into Wednesday, according to 247Sports' rankings. Some of these teams have players already practicing. That could benefit both parties.
2023 class Colorado recruiting updates: Tennessee receiver Jacob Page goes Buff
Dec. 19 at 1:03 PM: It appeared Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman receiver Jacob Page was most likely going to play his college football at Virginia Tech. But Colorado quickly rose to the top of his list in the last five days, since Coach Prime's staff extended an offer to Page. He announced his commitment to the Buffaloes the day after returning from an official visit to Boulder. Page picked up nearly 20 college options throughout the course of his recruitment, including other offers, from Cincinnati, Indiana, Mississippi State, Purdue, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Washington. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Page caught a total of 66 passes for 1,233 yards in 17 games as an upperclassman at Blackman. He is No. 15 on the 247Sports Tennessee state rankings.
Jahmyr Gibbs 'was always gonna play' in Crimson Tide's bowl game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The college football landscape experienced a seismic shock when it was announced both Will Anderson and Bryce Young would play in Alabama’s bowl game. That was huge news, given the Crimson Tide stars are considered two of the best overall draft prospects for the 2023 class. But Alabama has other elite draft hopefuls that will also play in the Sugar Bowl against No. 9 Kansas State, including junior running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
247Sports
