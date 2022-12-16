ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Massive OL prospect Raymond Pulido flips commitment from Alabama Arizona

Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido has flipped his commitment from Alabama to Arizona and will sign next week with the Wildcats. Pulido committed to the Tide back in August over a final five that also included Arizona, Louisville, Oregon and UCLA. He never officially visited Arizona but did take multiple unofficial trips and had a great relationship with the coaching staff.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Kentucky, Calipari trapped in a loveless marriage

After Kentucky's 63-53 loss to UCLA at the CBS Sports Classic in Madison Square Garden, there's no longer any denying that head coach John Calipari and UK fans are trapped in a loveless marriage. And this doesn't feel like the Big Blue Nation's usual hand-wringing. This feels like we're on...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson announces transfer destination

Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson has found a new home. Anderson announced Sunday he is transferring to LSU after entering the transfer portal Dec. 12. Anderson was once committed to the Tigers before flipping to and signing with the UA. He is the second Crimson Tide player to transfer within the SEC (Tanner Bowles, Kentucky).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Rick Barnes tired of Uros Plavsic's 'antics'

Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes wasn't real happy with senior forward Uros Plavsic's antics in Saturday night's 75-70 loss to No. 9 Arizona in Tucson. Plavsic was whistled for a technical foul after No. 6 Tennessee (9-2) had taken an early lead. It sparked a 6-0 Arizona (10-1) run that allowed the Wildcats to jump back in front. Plavsic was also seen getting into it with opposing players routinely throughout the game.
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

8th-grader QB already receiving offers, including one from Huskers

The Huskers are working on finishing off their 2023 class, but a 2027 prospect reported receiving an offer from Nebraska on Sunday. Trent Seaborn, an 8th grader who just helped guide his team in Alabama to a state title, tweeted that the offer came after a conversation with NU offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield. He also just reported an offer at Wisconsin.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Annoucement details for five-star OT Kadyn Proctor

Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor tells 247Sports he’ll be signing with the school of his choice at 8:45 AM on Wednesday morning. The 6-foot-7, 330-pound Proctor is currently committed to Iowa but is also considering Alabama and Oregon down the stretch. “Just excited,” Proctor...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Arkansas loses another commitment

Arkansas lost another key commitment on Sunday afternoon when four-star tight end Jaden Hamm of Eudora (Kan.) reopened his recruitment via Twitter. Hamm, 6-7, 235, had been committed to the Razorbacks since August 14, 2021, but announced his de-commitment on the final day of an official visit with the Kansas Jayhawks, Arkansas' opponent in the Liberty Bowl on December 28.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer announces transfer destination

Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has found a new home. Anderson announced Tuesday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Brockermeyer is from Fort Worth, Texas, which is where the TCU campus is located. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to commit to the Horned Frogs, joining JoJo Earle.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

College football's top 25 recruiting classes entering Early Signing Day

The 2023 recruiting cycle is heating up with the Early Signing Period next week. Top prospects across the country continue to announce their college decisions. The SEC is in the dirver's seat, with the three top classes heading into Wednesday, according to 247Sports' rankings. Some of these teams have players already practicing. That could benefit both parties.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

2023 class Colorado recruiting updates: Tennessee receiver Jacob Page goes Buff

Dec. 19 at 1:03 PM: It appeared Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman receiver Jacob Page was most likely going to play his college football at Virginia Tech. But Colorado quickly rose to the top of his list in the last five days, since Coach Prime's staff extended an offer to Page. He announced his commitment to the Buffaloes the day after returning from an official visit to Boulder. Page picked up nearly 20 college options throughout the course of his recruitment, including other offers, from Cincinnati, Indiana, Mississippi State, Purdue, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Washington. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Page caught a total of 66 passes for 1,233 yards in 17 games as an upperclassman at Blackman. He is No. 15 on the 247Sports Tennessee state rankings.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Jahmyr Gibbs 'was always gonna play' in Crimson Tide's bowl game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The college football landscape experienced a seismic shock when it was announced both Will Anderson and Bryce Young would play in Alabama’s bowl game. That was huge news, given the Crimson Tide stars are considered two of the best overall draft prospects for the 2023 class. But Alabama has other elite draft hopefuls that will also play in the Sugar Bowl against No. 9 Kansas State, including junior running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

247Sports

66K+
Followers
409K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy