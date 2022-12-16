Read full article on original website
Updated NFL playoff picture after Giants beat Commanders: Eagles near division title, Jets fading, Chiefs clinch
The NFC East is all but settled. The Philadelphia Eagles are one win away from claiming the division title following Sunday’s 25-20 victory over the Chicago Bears. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That win, when combined with the Dallas Cowboys’ 40-34 overtime loss to the Jacksonville...
NFL
Cowboys made a late run at Odell Beckham Jr. after signing T.Y. Hilton
When the Cowboys signed T.Y. Hilton last Monday, the immediate thought was that it closed the door on any possible signing of Odell Beckham Jr. The reality was far different. Sources say that following the signing of Hilton, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called Beckham to make a run at signing him. In fact, since Beckham left Dallas after his free-agent visit, it has been Jones speaking to him directly almost exclusively, discussing a possible signing.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 16 Waiver Wire: Get Gardner Minshew, Zack Moss, Treylon Burks to help you reach finals
You're likely in the semifinals of your Fantasy playoffs in Week 16, and we have three major injuries that could impact your lineups. Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is likely out, and we're not expected to have Jonathan Taylor (ankle) or Tyler Lockett (finger). That stinks. For Hurts, his backup on the...
CBS Sports
Ron Rivera on controversial ending in Commanders' loss to Giants: 'Don't ask me about the refereeing'
On Sunday night, the Washington Commanders lost to the New York Giants, 20-12. They had a chance to tie the game toward the end of the fourth quarter, but a series of plays prevented that from happening. Let's take a look. First, on third-and-goal from New York's 1-yard line, Washington...
NFL World Not Happy With Mike McCarthy's Decision
The Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars are heading to overtime. Dallas and Jacksonville are tied, 34-34, after four quarters of play on Sunday. The Jaguars will be getting the ball first in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Late in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys had the ball, leading by three...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 16 Quarterback rankings: Big questions surrounding Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew, more
Before we get to the rankings for Week 15, let's tackle some of the biggest questions Fantasy players are facing at quarterback heading into the Fantasy semifinals, beginning with one of the biggest injuries of the season, potentially:. Are there any streamers worth trusting to replace Jalen Hurts?. Gardner Minshew....
CBS Sports
Bills' Josh Allen: Limited in practice to begin week
Allen was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a right elbow injury. Allen has been listed on the Bills' injury report for each of the past six weeks due to the elbow injury he originally sustained Week 9 against the Jets, but Wednesday marks the first time he's been anything other than a full participant since late November. The Bills haven't indicated that Allen is dealing with any sort of setback following Saturday's 32-29 win over the Dolphins, so at this stage of the week, fantasy managers can probably view his limitations as precautionary unless the team says otherwise. Allen is still expected to be ready to go for the Bills' Week 16 game in Chicago on Saturday.
CBS Sports
Giants-Commanders official explains why Terry McLaurin was flagged for illegal formation on critical play
The New York Giants and Washington Commanders gave us one of the most wild games of Week 15, as the Giants defense pulled off a goal line stand with less than a minute remaining to leave Landover with a 20-12 victory. There were some controversial moments during this goal-line stand, however. It did appear Curtis Samuel was interfered with in the end zone on fourth-and-goal, and then there was the Terry McLaurin fiasco.
CBS Sports
Browns' Nick Chubb: Dealing with foot issue
Chubb won't practice Tuesday due to a foot injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Chubb hit the 20-carry threshold for the fifth time in 14 appearances this season Sunday against the Ravens, finishing with 99 yards on 21 rushes. His DNP on Tuesday may be maintenance-related as a result, but his status still will be one to monitor as the week goes on to get a sense of his availability for Saturday's game against the Saints.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Another blank effort
Watson hauled in zero of two targets for zero yards during Sunday's 30-24 overtime victory versus the Texans. Watson hasn't hauled in a pass in either of the last two games despite playing 60-plus percent of the snaps in each of them. He hasn't drawn more than two targets since Week 11, and there's little reason to roster him in any format at this point.
CBS Sports
Falcons' John FitzPatrick: Designated to return
The Falcons designated FitzPatrick (undisclosed) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. FitzPartick has been on Atlanta's injured reserve since the beginning of September due to an undisclosed injury, but Tuesday now marks the start of the 21-day window for the team to activate him back to their active roster. With Kyle Pitts (knee) now done for the year, the Falcons could give the rookie tight end some extra snaps down the stretch alongside Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Exits against Tampa Bay
Hubbard is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with a left calf injury. Hubbard limped off late during the first half, though it's unclear when or how this injury first arose. With fellow starting defensive Trey Hendrickson already inactive with a broken wrist, the Bengals will be without their top two pass rushers for the remainder of the game. With Hubbard currently sidelined, Cameron Sample, Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter will all have to take on bigger roles Sunday.
CBS Sports
Cowboys vs. Jaguars score: Trevor Lawrence outduels Dak Prescott, Jacksonville walks off with pick-6 in OT
Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins sealed the win with his second interception of the game. The Dallas Cowboys appeared to be on the verge of accomplishing something they hadn't done in 15 years: make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars forced the Cowboys to wait at least another week thanks to their 40-34 overtime win. The Jaguars trailed 27-10, before finishing the game on a 30-7 run.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Carted off Sunday
Robinson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys with a knee injury, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Robinson had to be carted off after going down with a knee injury during the second half. Starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor was also temporarily forced out with a hamstring injury before returning in the fourth quarter, according to John Shipley of SI.com. Therefore, either Blake Hance or Walker Little will likely step in at left tackle for the time being.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16, 2022: Model says start Christian Watson, sit Tom Brady
The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled of a shocking upset on Sunday, beating Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys 40-34 at home. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns, but where will he land in the Week 16 Fantasy football rankings? Lawrence has thrown three or more touchdown passes in three of his last four outings, but now he'll square off against a Jets defense that's giving up just 193.9 passing yards per game. Should Lawrence be included in your Week 16 Fantasy football lineups? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 16 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 16 Running Back Rankings: Jerick McKinnon, J.K. Dobbins emerging as big question marks
Before we get to my Week 16 running back rankings, here are my thoughts on five of the biggest questions about the position this week:. I mean … I don't expect him to average 91 yards per game as a receiver every week as he has over the past two weeks, so in that regard, no. But I'm not terribly surprised that his snap share and role continue to grow – it's exactly what we saw last season when he played over 70% of the snaps in every playoff game for the Chiefs. In three playoff games, he averaged over 100 total yards per game, and while I don't expect him to replicate his success on the ground especially – he had 34 carries in three games – I think something like five-plus targets per game is a reasonable expectation. They clearly trust him, with Isiah Pacheco much more of a change-of-pace back in an offense that doesn't really want to run the ball much. Both are decent starting options, but McKinnon seems like clearly the better one with his pass-catching role.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 16 Cut List: Players you can drop for waiver-wire additions now
What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered. Check back shortly for that. Check back shortly and we'll have the Waiver Wire column linked here. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.
CBS Sports
Packers' Keisean Nixon: Delivers again in return game
Nixon had three solo tackles in Monday's 24-12 victory over the Rams. He also returned three kicks for 95 yards and two punts for 36 yards in the game. Nixon continues to be revelation for the Packers, as he played every defensive snap Monday night and again made an impact in the return game. He now finds himself second in the league in kick return yards, and although he has taken back just six punts, he ranks second league-wide with an average of 15.3 yards per punt return.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 16 Wide Receiver Rankings: A.J. Brown, DeAndre Hopkins emerging as big questions
Before we get to my Week 16 rankings for wide receiver, here are my thoughts on three of the biggest questions facing the position this week:. Jalen Hurts' injury, well, hurts the Eagles offense. There's no question about it. The Eagles have built so much of what they do around his dual-threat abilities, and they'll lose an explosive element without that. But Gardner Minshew is a pretty solid passer in his own right, and I don't think we're going to see too much of a decline for the Eagles star wide receivers. I won't go so far as to say it's good for them, because I don't think losing your starting quarterback is ever a good thing. However, the Eagles will likely be a bit more pass-heavy with Minshew, and he's good enough to get the ball to his very good receivers. I moved Brown and Smith down a couple of spots when the news broke, but Brown is still a top-10 WR, and Smith is still in my top 20. I'm still starting both, in other words, even against a tough Cowboys defense.
CBS Sports
2022 NFL playoffs: Ranking the nine NFC wild card contenders, from red-hot Lions to sinking Commanders
With 15 weeks of the 2022 NFL season in the books, it's time to turn a serious eye toward the playoffs. Several teams have been mathematically eliminated from contention, and a few more can clinch specific postseason seeds starting in Week 16. Several division leaders, meanwhile, have already begun making plans for January action.
