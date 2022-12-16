Read full article on original website
Six 49ers lead their NFC positions in Pro Bowl fan voting
Last week, defensive end Nick Bosa, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and tackle Trent Williams were the only San Francisco 49ers players leading their position groups with the highest number of Pro Bowl votes in the NFC. Three of their teammates joined them this week. They are running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle, and linebacker Fred Warner.
Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31
Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
The NFC better Get Ready for the 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night, clinching the NFC West division. They are one game away from sweeping the division. The team has a winning streak of seven games and looks to continue at home on Christmas Eve against the Washington Commanders. San Francisco...
Bill Belichick Reacts to Final Play in Loss vs. Raiders
The Patriots coach addressed the wild final play that led to the loss against Las Vegas.
Cowboys Asked T.Y. Hilton If He’d Be O.K. With Team Signing OBJ
Dallas wanted to make sure it wasn’t ruffling any feathers by continuing to pursue the coveted free agent.
Ndamukong Suh Blatantly Slapped Justin Fields in the Head While He Was Sliding and There Was No Flag
VIDEO: Ndamukong Suh gets away with slapping Justin Fields in the head.
49ers-Commanders Injury Report: Brock Purdy, Charvarius Ward, several others limited in practice
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 16 contest against the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. There were no big surprises with the list of players who didn't practice on Tuesday. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is likely done for the season. Defensive linemen Kevin Givens, Kerry Hyder, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel are expected to miss time.
“The legend of Brock Purdy continues to grow”: Where the 49ers stand in Week 16 power rankings
The San Francisco 49ers received some extra rest thanks to playing on a Thursday night. The team returns to the practice field this afternoon to prepare for its next opponent, the Washington Commanders. The red-hot 49ers are the winners of seven consecutive games, winning the last three with a rookie...
NBC Sports
How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders
With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
George Kittle: 49ers QB Brock Purdy is going to continue to improve
The San Francisco 49ers are on their third quarterback this season. They are relying on the league's top-ranked defense and a cast of playmakers on offense to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive. The team is also depending on a rookie quarterback, the last overall pick in this year's draft, to guide the offense down the home stretch.
No Huddle Podcast: State of the 49ers Franchise with Brian Peacock
(Episode 199) - Al Sacco and Brian Renick are joined by one of the busiest men in the podcasting world, Brian Peacock of Locked On 49ers and the Williamson & Peacock NFL Show, to take more of a "big picture" look at the San Francisco 49ers after clinching the NFC West title with their Week 15 victory over the Seahawks up in Seattle.
Daniel Jeremiah on why 49ers are legit Super Bowl contender with Brock Purdy at QB
It's unbelievable that the San Francisco 49ers remain legit Super Bowl contenders after losing two starting quarterbacks this season. A relatively unknown Brock Purdy, QB3 on the Week 1 depth chart, is the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season, and no one is counting out the 49ers because of it. That includes NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah.
Kevin Durant Blasts Media After Viral Giovani Bernard Video
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was upset over the treatment of Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Giovani Bernard
Terry McLaurin in disbelief over illegal formation penalty
Terry McLaurin was in disbelief on Sunday night over an illegal formation penalty he was called for towards the end of Washington’s 20-12 loss to the New York Giants in Week 15. The Commanders had driven inside the Giants’ 10 in the final minute and needed a touchdown and 2-point conversion to tie. They seemed... The post Terry McLaurin in disbelief over illegal formation penalty appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Gore's son tells dad 'I'm the best' after epic bowl showing
By "it," we mean unparalleled rushing abilities. And the family? You might have heard of them before. The son of legendary 49ers running back Frank Gore, Frank Gore Jr., set an NCAA bowl record Saturday with 329 rushing yards to help Southern Miss earn a 38-24 victory over Rice in the LendingTree Bowl.
