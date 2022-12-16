ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six 49ers lead their NFC positions in Pro Bowl fan voting

Last week, defensive end Nick Bosa, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and tackle Trent Williams were the only San Francisco 49ers players leading their position groups with the highest number of Pro Bowl votes in the NFC. Three of their teammates joined them this week. They are running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle, and linebacker Fred Warner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31

Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
DENVER, CO
The NFC better Get Ready for the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night, clinching the NFC West division. They are one game away from sweeping the division. The team has a winning streak of seven games and looks to continue at home on Christmas Eve against the Washington Commanders. San Francisco...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49ers-Commanders Injury Report: Brock Purdy, Charvarius Ward, several others limited in practice

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 16 contest against the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. There were no big surprises with the list of players who didn't practice on Tuesday. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is likely done for the season. Defensive linemen Kevin Givens, Kerry Hyder, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel are expected to miss time.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Sports

How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders

With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
No Huddle Podcast: State of the 49ers Franchise with Brian Peacock

(Episode 199) - Al Sacco and Brian Renick are joined by one of the busiest men in the podcasting world, Brian Peacock of Locked On 49ers and the Williamson & Peacock NFL Show, to take more of a "big picture" look at the San Francisco 49ers after clinching the NFC West title with their Week 15 victory over the Seahawks up in Seattle.
Larry Brown Sports

Terry McLaurin in disbelief over illegal formation penalty

Terry McLaurin was in disbelief on Sunday night over an illegal formation penalty he was called for towards the end of Washington’s 20-12 loss to the New York Giants in Week 15. The Commanders had driven inside the Giants’ 10 in the final minute and needed a touchdown and 2-point conversion to tie. They seemed... The post Terry McLaurin in disbelief over illegal formation penalty appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Gore's son tells dad 'I'm the best' after epic bowl showing

By "it," we mean unparalleled rushing abilities. And the family? You might have heard of them before. The son of legendary 49ers running back Frank Gore, Frank Gore Jr., set an NCAA bowl record Saturday with 329 rushing yards to help Southern Miss earn a 38-24 victory over Rice in the LendingTree Bowl.
HATTIESBURG, MS
