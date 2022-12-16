Read full article on original website
Onward State
James Franklin Named Semifinalist For George Munger Coach Of The Year Award
After orchestrating Penn State football’s first 10-win campaign since 2019, James Franklin is once again back in the conversation for postseason coach of the year honors. Franklin was named a semifinalist for the George Munger Coach of the Year Award Tuesday afternoon, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network.
Onward State
Penn State Football Seeing Fewer Opt-Outs Ahead Of Rose Bowl
Ahead of the 2022 Outback Bowl, Penn State football was in a state of flux. Six starters announced their decision to forgo the postseason, leaving the Nittany Lions calling the names of numerous inexperienced backups. With this year’s bowl season looming, it appears that was more of an anomaly than...
Onward State
Penn State Wrestling Defeats North Carolina 37-3
Penn State wrestling (6-0) took down North Carolina (2-4) in its second dual of the night in New Orleans, Louisiana. Both teams came into the match after winning their previous dual earlier this evening. To follow up on a prior electric performance, the Nittany Lions once again did not disappoint....
Onward State
Former Penn State Defensive Lineman Rodney McGraw Transfers To Louisville
Former Penn State defensive lineman Rodney McGraw has found a new home. McGraw announced on Sunday that he’s transferring to Louisville, where he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining. “Thank you to all who reached out,” he wrote. “Thank you to Penn State for an awesome 2 years....
Onward State
Former Penn State Quarterback Christian Veilleux Transfers To Pitt
It looks like Christian Veilleux won’t have to move too far. Former Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux announced his decision to transfer to the University of Pittsburgh with a social media post Sunday evening. On November 29, Veilleux announced he would enter the transfer portal after two seasons with...
saturdaytradition.com
Group of Penn State players secure Tesla's as part of NIL deal
A group of players at Penn State will receive Tesla cars to use as a part of a new NIL deal in State College. According to Ben Jones with StateCollege.com, four Nittany Lions will have Tesla cars to use over the next year through a NIL deal with Inch & Co., a Pennsyvlania-based construction company. The players involved in the deal are linebacker Abdul Carter, quarterback Drew Allar, cornerback Kalen King and offensive lineman Olu Fashanu.
Onward State
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Destroys Central Michigan 50-3 In Collegiate Wrestling Duals
No. 1 Penn State wrestling (5-0) dominated Central Michigan (0-3) in its first dual of the Collegiate Wrestling Duals in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday night. Seven pins highlighted the massive win for the Nittany Lions as Roman Bravo-Young, Beau Bartlett, Shayne Van Ness, Levi Haines, Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks, and Max Dean all came through with the fall victories. Alex Facundo and Seth Nevills also earned major decision wins.
Late Kick: James Franklin and Penn State's stock is on the rise
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate explains why Penn State's stock is up following a 10-2 season this year.
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Dominates Canisius 97-67
Penn State men’s basketball (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) easily handled Canisius (2-8, 0-2 MAAC) 97-67. Jalen Pickett led the way with 16 points and nine assists, while Andrew Funk added 15 points in the second half. Seth Lundy had 10 points before exiting the game as a result of an injury.
Onward State
Penn State Lady Lions Fall 86-82 To Drexel In Overtime Thriller
Penn State women’s basketball (8-4, 0-2 Big Ten) couldn’t keep up with Drexel (7-3) in a 86-82 road loss Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia. After a back-and-forth start to the opening quarter, Drexel jumped out to a commanding, 17-point lead with nearly three minutes to go in the first half. Veteran guard Kei Washington paced the Dragons’ backcourt with 19 first-half points in her highly anticipated duel with Makenna Marisa.
What’s the future of Beaver Stadium renovations? Here’s what Penn State AD Pat Kraft said
“I want to make this building better, and we have to do that.”
State College
Bellefonte’s Lock Boutique Moving to Downtown State College
Lock Boutique, a Bellefonte-based women’s clothing store, is moving to downtown State College in January. The store is set to open its doors at 216 E. College Ave. in the current location of Ethereal Boutique, which will close later this month after four years in business. Ethereal owner Miranda Sheetz is taking her store west as she prepares to move to Indianapolis.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/17/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 17. Jesse J. Sutch, 26, of Newport passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, as the result of an accident. The beloved son of David and Tammy Sutch, he was born Nov. 4, 1996, to Jamie McGran. David and Tammy adopted Jesse Nov. 16, 2012.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
The Giant Co. opens new store in Pennsylvania
Carlisle, Pennsylvania-based The Giant Co. opened its first store in Benner Township, Pennsylvania, on Friday, expanding its home-state footprint. The new, ground-up, 50,000-square-foot store is located at 2699 Benner Pike in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, and employs more than 100 associates, the Ahold Delhaize banner announced. “At The Giant Co., we are...
Lancaster Farming
Goshorn Boys Are Ready to Show Pigs at Pennsylvania Farm Show
PORT ROYAL, Pa. — It doesn’t take much to make the Goshorn brothers happy about showing their pigs. Kaiden, 11, and Kase, 9, of Port Royal, will be showing together at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg in early January. This is Kaiden’s second time showing and Kase’s first. The boys are showing their pigs in the arena this year and are hoping to bring home a prize. Even if they don’t win a top spot, they will be smiling at the opportunity.
thedickinsonian.com
Pennsylvania Election Results
Democrats in Pennsylvania outperformed expectations during the Nov. 8 elections, winning the U.S. Senate and Governor races and gaining control of the state House of Representatives. Both state-level Democratic candidates, Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman, outperformed President Biden’s 2020 margin in Cumberland County and across the state. In the...
Digital Collegian
State College Borough Council unanimously approves conditional use permit for proposed 12-story high-rise
The State College Borough Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit for "The Mark at State College," a proposed 12-story apartment complex, during its final council meeting of the 2022 year. The Mark would be placed at the intersection of East College Avenue and Sowers Street, at the location of...
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens another new supermarket location in Pennsylvania
A popular grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened another new supermarket location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. Last week, the major grocery store chain Giant Co. opened its newest Pennsylvania location on Benner Pike in Bellefonte.
wkok.com
State Police: Scam Nets Thieves $5,700 From Lewisburg Family
LEWISBURG — NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… An elderly couple in Union County lost more than $7,200 after they fell for a Publishers Clearing House phone scam. State police at Milton say someone called the victims around Nov. 12 and led them to believe they had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.
Get ready to bundle up. Centre County could see the coldest Christmas Eve since 1999
Santa may need some hand warmers and extra layers when he visits State College.
