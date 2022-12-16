PORT ROYAL, Pa. — It doesn’t take much to make the Goshorn brothers happy about showing their pigs. Kaiden, 11, and Kase, 9, of Port Royal, will be showing together at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg in early January. This is Kaiden’s second time showing and Kase’s first. The boys are showing their pigs in the arena this year and are hoping to bring home a prize. Even if they don’t win a top spot, they will be smiling at the opportunity.

