ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Wong scores 24, No. 22 Miami outlasts No. 6 Virginia 66-64

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored 24 points and No. 22 Miami held on in a frantic finish to beat No. 6 Virginia 66-64 on Tuesday night. Jordan Miller finished with 11 points while Norchad Omier had 10 for the Hurricanes (12-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who snapped a six-game losing streak against the Cavaliers.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy