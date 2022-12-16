PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett scored twice while Carter Hart recorded 30 saves to help lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. In a game that featured the two teams currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, Philadelphia (11-15-7) used its young core players of Konecny (25 years old), Tippett (23) and Morgan Frost (23) to carry the scoring load. Kirill Marchenko, Kent Johnson and Andrew Peeke each scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost five straight and eight of their last 10 games. Daniil Tarasov had 34 saves in his fifth straight loss for Columbus (10-20-2). Konecny recorded his first shorthanded goal in the NHL for the first period’s lone goal, turning a Gustav Nyquist turnover in the defensive zone into a scoring chance capped off with a wrister over Tarasov’s glove. Konecny would score the eventual game winner early in the third period with his 14th goal of the season, an unassisted breakaway goal off the backhand into the upper right corner.

