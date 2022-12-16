ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

How Jeremiah Smith's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2024 Recruiting Class

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BicET_0jlSWKl500

Ohio State secured a commitment from the nation’s top wide receiver regardless of class when 2024 Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star Jeremiah Smith pledged his services to the Buckeyes on Wednesday evening.

The 6-foot-3 and 185-pound Smith caught 58 passes for 1,073 yards and 30 touchdowns this season to lead the Lions to a 13-0 record, which was highlighted by wins over Fort Lauderdale American Heritage and Miami Northwestern on their way to their fifth state championship in six seasons.

Smith notably hauled in six passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns as Chaminade-Madonna opened up at 28-0 halftime lead in the title game. That includes a highlight-reel 17-yard touchdown reception that caught the attention Ohio State assistants Brian Hartline and Keenan Bailey.

Smith will now wrap up his junior season on Saturday afternoon when the Lions travel to Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, which just won its 12th state championship in the last 13 seasons, in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. on ESPNU.

That said, Smith is the sixth five-star wide receiver to commit to or sign with the Buckeyes since Hartline became the full-time position coach in 2019, but he has the potential to be even better than Garrett Wilson in 2019, Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in 2020, Emeka Egbuka in 2021 and Brandon Inniss in 2023.

Of course, that’s high praise for someone who still has his senior season ahead of him, but Smith’s combination of size, speed, body control and route-running will allow him to compete for early playing time, while his knack for making difficult catches look easy could set him apart.

Smith, who is the cousin of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, continues a string of commitments from the South Florida Express 7-on-7 team, which featured Inniss, four-star wide receiver Carnell Tate and four-star safety Cedrick Hawkins in the class of 2023.

He’s also the latest prospect from Chaminade-Madonna to pick Ohio State, joining freshman defensive end Kenyatta Jackson and freshman cornerback Ryan Turner, while the Buckeyes are also among the favorites for his current teammate, five-star athlete Joshisa “JoJo” Trader. Will he soon follow?

Meanwhile, Smith now becomes the fourth member of Ohio State’s 2024 recruiting class, joining Chandler, Ariz., five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola; New Palestine, Ind., four-star offensive lineman Ian Moore; and Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut four-star athlete Garrett Stover.

That means the Buckeyes hold commitments from the top two prospects in the cycle. It’s worth noting no team has ever signed the top two players in the same class, though Clemson came close with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (No. 1) and defensive end Xavier Thomas (No. 3) in 2018.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | Forde-Yard Dash: The Ultimate Bowl Games Breakdown | How Does A College Coaching Search Really Work? | Inside Zach Arnett's Abrupt Ascension At Mississippi State

Regardless, having them lead the way early on will certainly help as Ohio State pursues the likes of Buford, Ga., five-star safety K.J. Bolden, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star safety Peyton Woodyard and Tampa (Fla.) Wharton four-star running back Stacy Gage, among others, nationally.

It's probably too early to project how many wide receivers the staff will look to bring on next cycle, but Trader – who could also play defensive back at the next level – is one of their top remaining targets alongside New Haven, Ind., four-star Mylan Graham.

Other names to keep in mind include Temple (Texas) Lake Belton five-star Micah Hudson; Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan four-star Ryan Pellum; St. Louis Christian Brothers College four-star Jeremiah McClellan; and Olney (Md.) Good Counsel three-star Elijah Moore.

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Freshman Linebacker Gabe Powers Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State freshman linebacker Gabe Powers lost his black stripe following Monday evening's practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, signifying his status as an official member of the team. “This guy puts in extra work in the film room, in the weight room,” director of player development C.J. Barnett...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State’s big targets heading into Signing Day

This is a busy week for college football recruiting, as the early signing period begins tomorrow. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his staff are busy with all things recruiting, and in this new recruiting atmosphere, the staff is likely the busiest it has ever been this time of year. The Buckeyes are still targeting multiple recruits and athletes in the transfer portal as well, and below is just a few of the team’s priority recruits heading into the big day.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

The Football World Is Feeling Bad For Ohio State Fans

The Buckeyes expect to contend for a Big Ten championship, College Football Playoff berth and national title every season. They expect to consistently bring in top five or better recruiting classes. One regular season loss alone can be devastating. So, it's actually not always that great cheering on the Scarlet...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Eugene Brown Expected to Make Season Debut “Shortly” And Chris Holtmann Says “Our Team Needs Him”

Ohio State is inching closer to having a full-strength roster for the first time all season. Eugene Brown’s absence through the first 10 games hasn’t exactly been glaring, given the Buckeyes’ solid 7-3 record and the fact that the junior has never averaged more than 3.5 points per game in a season with the Buckeyes. But Brown started 10 of Ohio State’s final 12 games a year ago, and throughout the 2021-22 season, Chris Holtmann was confident in his assertion that Brown would play an even bigger role in year three.
COLUMBUS, OH
BuckeyesNow

Former Ohio State Safety Jantzen Dunn Transferring To Kentucky

Former Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn announced on Sunday afternoon he is transferring to Kentucky, where he’ll have three seasons of eligibility remaining. A former four-star prospect from Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren, Dunn played in two games as a freshman before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He then appeared in four games this fall, all on special teams.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State football: Buckeyes finally add a player from transfer portal

As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, the Buckeyes have finally added a player from the transfer portal. There is no rest for Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team. This has been an extremely busy month for the Buckeyes considering that the 2023 recruiting cycle comes to a close next week and that they are preparing for a loaded Georgia team to play in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Major Ohio State Transfer Announces His Commitment

Former Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn revealed his transfer decision Sunday. Five days after entering the transfer portal, the four-star recruit announced that he's going to Kentucky. Dunn, a Bowling Green native, joined the Buckeyes as 247Sports' No. 2 recruit from Kentucky. He ranked 10th among all safeties in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
flohoops.com

San Diego Invitational: High-Scoring Ohio State Brings Offensive Punch West

Few teams around college basketball can score as effectively, or as voluminously, as Ohio State. And that offensive proficiency shapes the 2022-23 Buckeyes identity as bona fide national championship contenders. Third-ranked Ohio State brings an undefeated record and the nation's fourth-highest scoring average, 90 points per game, into the San...
COLUMBUS, OH
BuckeyesNow

Get Your Ohio State Basketball Tickets Through SI Tickets

Need something to do with the entire family during the holidays? Look no further than one of Ohio State’s upcoming men’s basketball games!. The Buckeyes are set to host Maine at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 and Alabama A&M at 3 p.m. on Dec. 29, and there are plenty of tickets available for both non-conference matchups.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Prediction Made For No. 1 Recruit Dylan Raiola

On Saturday, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, announced his de-commitment from Ohio State. Raiola, who had been committed to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes since the spring, is likely going to take his time before committing elsewhere. However, one recruiting expert...
LINCOLN, NE
BuckeyesNow

49 Ohio State Student-Athletes To Receive Degrees During Autumn Commencement

Forty-nine current and former student-athletes are set to receive their diplomas during Ohio State’s autumn commencement at the Schottenstein Center on Sunday afternoon. There are six current football players among those graduating, including wide receiver Kamryn Babb, offensive linemen Paris Johnson and Ryan Smith, defensive ends Tyler Friday and Zach Harrison and safety Ronnie Hickman.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Columbus

If you're looking for great pizza in the Ohio capital, Columbus isn't exactly lacking in options. From classic mom and pop pizzerias to trendy artisan-style spots, the city has something for every type of pizza lover.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Does Ohio require a front license plate?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Top 10 Breakfast Spots in Columbus

While brunch may be more trendy, breakfast is still the most important meal of the day. So it’s crucial that we consult our readers each year to help us figure out the best spots in town for this first meal in the morning. For the second year in a...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

MORPC, Ohio Mayors Work to Advance Amtrak Expansion Plans

Although advocates are still waiting for a public show of support from Governor Mike DeWine for new passenger rail routes in Ohio, a group of planners and elected officials from all over the state are doing what they can to move the process forward in the meantime. The Mid-Ohio Regional...
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
934K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy