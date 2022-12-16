ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Duckworth says Chicago Police Officers on way home after being stuck in Peru

By Curtis Koch
Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joins the Lisa Dent Show to talk about new legislation to prioritize airline passenger safety and provide a breaking update on the two Chicago Police Officers who were stuck in Peru amid conflict in the country.

Peru’s accidental president fails to quell violent protests Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 21

Easy
4d ago

give us an update of what you're doing anything will be like last term nothing

Reply
15
Darlene WW
3d ago

Who f'n cares? I don't. There's no reason. to go to.Peru unless your people are there or you're smuggling drugs.

Reply(1)
5
Ringo 712
3d ago

In her campaign she talked about bringing micro chip manufacturing back to this country. Who sent that overseas in the first place? And yes she is ugly

Reply
2
 

