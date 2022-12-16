ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Perez Denied Immediate Eligibility

By Christopher Hall
 4 days ago

The NCAA denies waiver for West Virginia guard Jose Perez

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Manhattan transfer guard Jose Perez was denied immediate eligibility for the remainder of the 2022-23 season but will have one full year of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia plans to appeal for mid-year eligibility this season.

“We are disappointed by the news that we received this afternoon from the NCAA,” Huggins said in a releaseby WVU. “All of Mountaineer Basketball is hurting for Jose. We plan to appeal this decision.”

He is eligible to start practicing with the Mountaineers on Dec. 17 according to a release by the University.

Perez transferred to WVU after Manhattan's head coach, Steve Masiello, was fired two weeks before the season started, then Perez immediately jumped into the portal. Days later, Perez committed to West Virginia University.

Perez averaged 18.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists, earning First Team All-MAAC honors a season ago

He spent one year at Marquette prior to Manhattan where he played in 10 games during the 2020-21 season.

The Bronx native spent his first two seasons at the Collegiate level at Gardner Webb. As a sophomore, he averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game and guided the Bulldogs to the 2019 Big South Championship

ESPN Bracketology Update - 12/20

There was just one game this past week for West Virginia and they took care of business by defeating Buffalo, 96-78. The Mountaineers have one non-conference game left against Stony Brook on Thursday and then begin league play on the road at Kansas State. In just two weeks, WVU has...
Top WVU CB Target to Choose Between Five Schools on Signing Day

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
wvsportsnow.com

Manhattan College Denies Playing Part in Jose Perez’s Waiver

Manhattan College released a statement to ESPN on Saturday, responding to the report that they had a play in Jose Perez’s denied wavier. “Manhattan College completed all of the required NCAA transfer forms requested by West Virginia University is a timely manner and did not object to Jose Perez’s waiver application. All further questions should be directed to WVU and the NCAA.”
WBOY

Stony Brook at WVU hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia hosts Stony Brook in its final non-conference game before Big 12 play begins. The Mountaineers have won three games in a row, and five of their last six overall. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. Stony Brook at WVU hoops...
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia Adds Wide Receiver Transfer

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia Commit Takes Official Visit to Houston

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
MountaineerMaven

WVU OL Chris Mayo Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

On Monday, West Virginia University offensive lineman Chris Mayo announced on Twitter he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Mayo made one appearance last season, the only of his career. The Depthford, NJ native earned first team All-MAPL (Mid-Atlantic Prep League) selection in his senior season at the Peddie School...
voiceofmotown.com

Another Former Players Comes Forward About Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – Two days ago, a former players for the West Virginia Mountaineers messaged me to share his experience with the team and with head coach Neal Brown in particular. Yesterday, another player – this time a former starter for the Mountaineers – validated what his former...
MountaineerMaven

Kent State Transfer Commits to WVU

Kent State defensive back Montre Miller announced his commitment to West Virginia University Sunday night. He also held offers from Duke, Virginia Tech, Tulane, Cal, Georgia Southern, and Georgia State since jumping into the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier in the month. He spent four seasons at Kent State and developed...
MountaineerMaven

What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Buffalo

"I think he has played well the last couple games. We had time off, and we didn’t go as hard as we normally go. We didn’t go as long as we normally go. I wanted to try to keep them in some semblance of shape, but at the same time, I didn’t want to wear them out knowing we’re going to play two games then fly out to Kansas to start league play. I’m trying to not wear them out but at the same time keep them in shape. I didn’t do a very good job."
MountaineerMaven

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Buffalo

The West Virginia Mountaineers (8-2) welcome the Buffalo Bulls (5-5) Sunday evening with the tipoff set for five o'clock and the action streaming on ESPN+. West Virginia has had over a week to recover from a hard-fought game against UAB, meaning they should feel fresh and ready to go. With just two non-conference games left before Big 12 play begins, these types of games can be scary for coaches. You don't know if the players are going to try to preserve their energy for Big 12 play or if they don't take these games as seriously as the others. I don't see either being a problem with this group in particular. Head coach Bob Huggins has stated numerous times that this team is different from last year's and that they aren't looking ahead. They respect each opponent and understand the importance of how they play in every game, including this one. West Virginia by a landslide.
MountaineerMaven

Matthews Jr. Sidelined Against Buffalo

WVU Men's Basketball announced that fifth year senior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. will be sidelined for tonight's game against the Buffalo Bulls. Matthews Jr. sustained a left knee injury against UAB, but refrained from comment on its severity post-game. He will miss all of tonight's action, and his status is "day-to-day".
lootpress.com

Unique Gift Ideas for the West Virginia and West Virginia University Lover

If your love language is gift-giving, the holiday season is the perfect time to spread the cheer! Know someone who loves West Virginia or West Virginia University? Look no further for the perfect, last-minute present. We have compiled a list of places to find some amazing gifts and stocking stuffers for anyone. Share the love in every unique gift to remind everyone how wild and wonderful West Virginia is. Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
MountaineerMaven

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Tames Bulls

To watch future episodes of the Mountaineers Now Postgame Show and the other shows we have available on DVN TV, click here to subscribe to our YouTube channel. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @MountaineersNow. Twitter - @MountaineersNow...
WBOY 12 News

The castles of West Virginia

When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
DC News Now

WVU hospitals launching innovative pain management program

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Chronic pain is something many people across the country deal with. The medical schools at Stanford University have launched an innovative pain management program that the WVU hospital system has adopted. It is a way to proactively manage symptoms of diabetes, arthritis, back pain and other auto-immune conditions. Communication […]
