Saint Cloud, MN

KDHL AM 920

Blizzard & Winter Storm Warnings Issued for Southern Minnesota

The National Weather Service has issued Blizzard, Winter Storm, and Wind Chill Warnings for most of southern Minnesota. The Winter Storm Warning begins at 9:00 am Wednesday morning, before it transitions into a Blizzard Warning at noon on Thursday. The Blizzard Warning is in effect through 6:00 am Saturday morning. Additionally, a Wind Chill Watch has been issued for 6:00 pm Thursday evening through 9:00 am Saturday morning for possible wind chills colder than -35.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota’s updated wolf plan strengthens wolf conservation

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - December 20, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has finalized an updated wolf management plan that incorporates the diverse views of Minnesotans and will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation for the next 10 years. “We’re proud we brought...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Burst of snow leads to spinouts, crashes across the area

(ABC 6 News) – A burst of snow Monday afternoon led to slick roads ands crashes across the area. Snow began around 2:15 p.m. in Rochester and shortly after crashes began. Around 4 p.m. there were a number of vehicle spin outs and crashes leading to backups on roads including highway 52 near 37th street exit.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Extreme cold is certain, but will big snowstorm impact Minnesota this week?

Extreme cold is certain and a significant snowstorm is a possibility for the Twin Cities area this week. After 1-3 inches (updated from the NWS) of snow falls Monday afternoon/evening in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, attention turns to a powerful storm system that is expected to cause significant impacts somewhere in the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes Wednesday-Friday.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Building connected to downtown St. Paul skyway system temporarily closed after double homicide

For the Pioneer Press, Mara Gottfried writes, “A building that connects a St. Paul downtown light-rail station to the skyway, which was the scene of a double homicide a week ago, will temporarily close, officials announced at a community meeting Monday. During the closure of the tower at Central Station, the plan is to ‘really work on and address the public safety challenges, and help install and work on critical safety infrastructure,’ according to Brooke Blakey, director of St. Paul’s Office of Neighborhood Safety.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Plowable snow possible Wednesday-Thursday in Minnesota

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that plowable snow (greater than 2 inches) is likely for most of the area Wednesday-Thursday. However, there remains a wide spread in the potential amounts. Gusty winds Thursday-Friday will also lead to blowing/drifting snow, along with possible whiteout conditions across western and southern MN. If...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Heating expert gives tips on cold weather preparations

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — "As soon as it gets cold it turns into the busiest time for us, for any of us in this business," said Claire Ferrara, the president of Standard Heating and Air Conditioning. With strong winds, dangerously cold wind chills and a chance for plowable snow expected...
MINNESOTA STATE
kmrskkok.com

WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

Your Severe Weather Watches and Warnings Morris, MN. National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. …BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS. …TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND. LIFE-THREATENING…. .Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several. inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds...
CHANHASSEN, MN
Outsider.com

WATCH: Herd of Deer Spotted Traveling Through Dangerous Whiteout Conditions in Minnesota

A winter storm that began pummeling the west coast earlier this week has rapidly made its way across the country. The storm system brought blizzard conditions to states spanning the Midwest and created whiteout conditions in parts of Minnesota. Stunning video footage, captured by a Minnesota photographer, sees a herd of white-tailed deer traveling in the midst of incredibly dangerous whiteout conditions. Take a look.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

