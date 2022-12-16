ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Each World Cup semifinal seen by 9M people in US

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZgkXs_0jlSVxhr00
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates defeating Croatia 3-0 in a World Cup semifinal soccer match at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

NEW YORK (AP) — Victories by Argentina and France in the World Cup semifinals were each seen by nine million people in the U.S.

Argentina’s 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday was seen by 9.3 million. The match was viewed by 6.47 million on Fox, according to Nielsen. Fox said the figure included 677,000 streaming the match on its digital services. The game was viewed by 2.83 million on Spanish-language Telemundo.

Nielsen did not include Spanish-language streaming on Peacock and Telemundo.

France’s 2-0 victory over Morocco on Wednesday was viewed by 9 million. The game was seen by 6.59 million on Fox, which said the figure included 660,000 streaming the game digitally. The win by Les Bleus was seen by 2.41 million on Telemundo, Nielsen said.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

French federation to go after abusers of World Cup players

PARIS (AP) — The French soccer federation wants to go after social media users who targeted some of the national team’s players with racist comments following France’s loss to Argentina in the World Cup final. The federation said Tuesday that some players were hit by “unacceptable racist...
The Associated Press

2026 World Cup hosts take diplomatic handover from Qatar

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — A diplomatic delegation from the three host countries of the 2026 World Cup were in Qatar on Sunday for a handover ceremony ahead of the final between France and Argentina. The United States, Mexico and Canada will stage soccer’s biggest event in less than 3½...
The Associated Press

France’s dismay mixed with awe for Messi in World Cup final

PARIS (AP) — In the pain, there also was consolation. Losing to Argentina in the World Cup final wasn’t the ending that heart-broken France fans hoped for. Still, even they could see the merits of having experienced a roller-coaster so intense as to be unforgettable and the outcome both bitter and sweet.
The Associated Press

Millions jam Buenos Aires streets to celebrate World Cup win

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A parade to celebrate the Argentine World Cup champions was abruptly cut short Tuesday as millions of people poured onto thoroughfares, highways and overpasses in a chaotic attempt to catch a glimpse of the national team that won one of the great World Cup finals of all time. So many jubilant, flag-waving fans swarmed the capital that the players had to abandon the open-air bus transporting them to Buenos Aires and board helicopters for a capital flyover that the government billed as an aerial parade. “The world champions are flying over the whole route on helicopters because it was impossible to continue by land due to the explosion of people’s happiness,” Gabriela Cerruti, the spokesperson for President Alberto Fernández, wrote on social media. After flying over key points of Buenos Aires where fans had gathered, the helicopters returned to the headquarters of the Argentine Football Association outside the capital.
The Associated Press

FIFA mostly wins big but loses some trust at Qatar World Cup

Even before an epic final won by Lionel Messi and Argentina, FIFA president Gianni Infantino was calling it “the best World Cup ever” in Qatar. There was clear self-interest to declare the success of a tournament that was politically fraught for most of the 12 years since the wealthy emirate was picked as host by a previous FIFA leadership broadly tainted by corruption allegations.
The Associated Press

German military swaps APCs for NATO force after breakdowns

BERLIN (AP) — Defense officials said Monday that Germany is readying decades-old armored personnel carriers for a key NATO force after the modern vehicles that should have been deployed suffered a mass breakdown. Germany is scheduled to take the rotating lead of NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force,...
The Associated Press

North Korea threatens strong military step against Japan

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea threatened Tuesday to take a “resolute and decisive military step” against Japan while it slammed Tokyo’s adoption of a national security strategy as an attempt to turn the country into “an offensive military giant.”. The North’s statement came...
The Associated Press

Sapporo mayor says Tokyo bid-rigging hurt its Olympic bid

TOKYO (AP) — Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto and the Japanese Olympic Committee say they will “discontinue for some time” their effort to land the 2030 Winter Games because of damage done by the Tokyo Olympic bid-rigging scandal. Akimoto suggested at a news conference on Tuesday that the bid was not being scrapped, just being paused. The Sapporo bid has been battered by a corruption scandal surrounding the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Sapporo had been considered the favorite for 2030, with Salt Lake City seen as the leader to land 2034. Akimoto acknowledged the scandal had sullied the bid.
The Associated Press

Italy: Parliamentary inquest eyed for missing 'Vatican Girl'

ROME (AP) — Opposition lawmakers in Italy are seeking a parliamentary commission of inquiry into three cold cases that have consumed the Italian public’s imagination for decades, including the 1983 disappearance of a 15-year-old that was highlighted in the Netflix documentary, “Vatican Girl.” The aim of the inquest, said Sen. Carlo Calenda, would be to pressure the Vatican to finally turn over everything it knows about Emanuela Orlandi’s disappearance to Italian law enforcement authorities, saying its longstanding official claim of ignorance was “hardly credible.” “We are a great secular nation that treats the Vatican with respect, but this case certainly cannot be considered closed in this way,” Calenda said Tuesday at a news conference announcing the proposed commission. Orlandi vanished June 22, 1983 after leaving her family’s Vatican City apartment to go to a music lesson in Rome. Her father was a lay employee of the Holy See.
The Associated Press

The 2022 Top 25 Historic Hotels Worldwide Holiday Traditions and Spectacular Displays Is Announced

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022-- Historic Hotels Worldwide® represents over 300 of the finest, most authentic historic hotels in over 40 countries. In December and January, these historic hotels, inns, chateaus, castles, and haciendas are illuminated in the local fashion for the season, creating beautiful spaces for guests to celebrate one or more of the festive holidays and observances that fall in this time of the year. The historic hotels featured in the 2022 Top 25 Historic Hotels Worldwide Holiday Traditions and Spectacular Displays host extraordinary parties, family art activities, one-of-a-kind cultural performances, religious services, charitable campaigns, and festive afternoon teas...
The Associated Press

Norway’s aging king hospitalized again

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s King Harald V has been admitted to a hospital due to an infection and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics, the Norwegian palace said in a brief statement Monday. The 83-year-old king is in stable condition and will remain at Rikshospitalet for a...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
599K+
Post
641M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy