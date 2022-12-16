There’s no time like the holidays to enjoy your Spotify Wrapped or listen to your favorite playlists. Now you can do that without blowing your budget, as we’ve got one of the best AirPods deals around. Today you can get your mitts on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $200 from Walmart, down from $239, saving $39 that you could put towards new tunes, subscriptions, or anything else you like! We don’t often see discounts on the AirPods Pro, so this is your opportunity to grab this deal before it sells out, with delivery in time for the holidays.

6 HOURS AGO