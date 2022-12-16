Read full article on original website
Why you need to buy Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor today
If you’ve been seeking out monitor deals with a keen eye on upgrading your gaming setup, you’re going to love this offer on the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor. Normally priced at $1,500, it’s down to $900 for a limited time only at Samsung. A huge discount of $600, this may still be an expensive purchase but it’s just become a lot more tempting for anyone keen to invest in a high-end monitor. Unlikely to stick around for long at this price, let’s take a quick look at why it’s worth the money. Alternatively, hit the buy button to get straight to the good stuff.
Selling fast: Get a 3-pack of Arlo home security cameras for $99
Proving to be one of the most popular security camera deals in recent times, Walmart is currently selling the Arlo Essential Camera 3-Pack at a substantial discount. Normally priced at $192, the 3-pack of cameras is down to $99 for a limited time only. Stock is already flying out so you’ll need to be quick to avoid missing out on such a great bargain. We’re here to tell you exactly why you might need these security cameras for your home.
Amazon is having a sale on Ring products – save on doorbells and more
Amazon’s sale on Ring products is still going strong a week after it started, so if you’ve been waiting for Ring doorbell deals and discounts on the brand’s security cameras, here’s your chance. There’s a lot of devices to choose from, so we’ve rounded up the best offers to help you decide what you need for your family’s safety. If you see a deal that you like, it’s highly recommended that you finalize the purchase as soon as you can because it’s unclear how much time is left on these bargains.
This 58-inch TV is discounted to $298, and it’s flying off the shelves
Image your annual Christmas Day Elf rewatch, but it’s on a gorgeous new 4K TV. With one of the best TV deals, you can enjoy everything from Christmas rom-coms to family flicks on a 58-inch screen, for less. The Hisense 58-inch R6 Series 4K TV is now just $298 at Walmart, saving $40 off the regular $338 price. Hurry though — this deal is flying off the shelves faster than you can say “Elf on a shelf” so you’ll need to snap it up quick if you want to take it home in time for the holidays. If you buy it today, you can get it delivered before Christmas.
Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K TV is $900 off — with financing available
Over at Samsung, you can buy the 75-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV for $1,400 saving you a huge $900 off the usual price of $2,300. Even though that’s one of the best TV deals available right now, if you can’t afford to pay the full price straight away, financing deals are also available bringing it down to $39 per month for 36 months. Working out at 39% off, this is a tremendous deal for anyone looking to upgrade to a high-end TV for less. Here’s why it’s worth it.
Nothing might launch new hi-res earbuds at CES under the XO brand
With two models under its belt — the Ear 1 and the Ear Stick — Carl Pei’s Nothing brand is no stranger to wireless earbuds. But the maverick smartphone company might be planning something a little different for 2023. It seems as though it’s readying its third model of wireless earbuds, according to a tweet from developer Kuba Wojciechowski that was reported by 91mobiles.com. Wojciechowski claims to have found references within Nothing’s firmware and also managed to unearth what are claimed to be renders of the as-yet-unannounced product.
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
Walmart Holiday Sale: The 5 best deals you can still shop
If you’re still scrambling for holiday gifts, you’re in luck! Walmart has started a holiday sale for some last-minute Christmas and New Years shopping, so it’s the perfect time to pick up something for yourself, your friends, or your family. While there are a lot of deals at Walmart, we’ve collected five of the best deals we think you’ll love.
8 tips and tricks for your robot vacuum
Robot vacuums make it easy to rid your home of dust, debris, pet dander, and anything else lurking in the loops of your carpet. And although they’re much more convenient than a traditional vacuum, they aren’t entirely hands-off. Here are some tips and tricks for your robot vacuum to help keep your home clean. Some of these tips only need to be performed once (such as setting up restricted zones), while others should be performed before every cleaning.
Where to buy a Nintendo Switch with delivery for the holidays
Nintendo fans, we have one of the best gaming deals around for you right here. You can play Mario, Zelda, Pokemon, and all the latest Nintendo games on the Nintendo Switch for less with this deal, taking home the Nintendo Switch with neon red and neon blue Joy-Cons for just $299, down from $340. That’s a huge saving of $41 that you could spend on accessories or new games in the Nintendo Online Store. Hurry though — this deal isn’t going to stick around forever!
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 70-inch QLED TV is today
Walmart is continuing its run of great TV deals by giving you the chance to buy a 70-inch QLED TV for only $528. The TV in question is the Onn. 70-inch QLED TV and it’s normally priced at $648. With a price cut of $120, it’s just become more affordable at $528 and we’re delighted it’s possible to buy such a large QLED TV at this price. QLED TV deals rarely dip this low so it’s unlikely to stick around for long. You seriously don’t want to miss out. Buy it now or take a quick glance below at why it’s worth it.
It still isn’t cheap, but Samsung’s 120-inch 4K Projector is $1000 off
One of the best projector deals today is perfect for anyone who wants a fantastic home cinema experience. At Samsung, you can buy the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector for $2,500, saving you a huge $1,000 off the usual price of $3,500. We’re not saying this is a deal for everyone given how expensive it is, but if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade to a high-end 4K projector, this is the time to do so. Here’s why it’s worth every cent.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Academy Ace Tournament guide
Pokémon titles have always provided extra content for players to challenge themselves with after completing the main quest. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet not only has a far more expansive series of main quests but tons more to do even after beating all three of them. Aside from hunting down legendary Pokémon or rematching all the gym leaders, one of the toughest post-game activities that will open up is the Academy Ace Tournament.
Amazon brings Matter support to 17 Echo devices
Amazon has officially rolled out Matter support to a wide variety of devices, including 17 Echo products, as well as smart plugs, light bulbs, and switches. The company says that this is only “phase one” of the rollout, with Matter heading to even more smart home gadgets in 2023.
Marvel Snap’s Winterverse event introduces new cards, variants, and more
The latest Marvel Snap update kicks off the Winterverse event, bringing many holiday-themed variants and brand-new cards to the mobile card game. The two new cards coming to Marvel Snap this week are Darkhawk and Sentry. Darkhawk is a superhero who first emerged in the 1990s and has a techno-organic body with glider wings. In Marvel Snap, he’s a 4-Cost, 1-Power Ongoing card that gives +2 Power for each card in the deck of your opponent.
Don’t miss your chance to get the AirPods Pro delivered for the holidays
There’s no time like the holidays to enjoy your Spotify Wrapped or listen to your favorite playlists. Now you can do that without blowing your budget, as we’ve got one of the best AirPods deals around. Today you can get your mitts on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $200 from Walmart, down from $239, saving $39 that you could put towards new tunes, subscriptions, or anything else you like! We don’t often see discounts on the AirPods Pro, so this is your opportunity to grab this deal before it sells out, with delivery in time for the holidays.
Get this $199 Apple Watch deal before it’s gone (with holiday delivery)
One of the best Apple Watch deals around has just landed, and it’s already flying off the shelves! The Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) could be yours today for just $199, down from $279, saving you $80. You’d expect this deal to sell out, and it looks like it’s already going that way, so if you want to grab yourself an Apple Watch for less, this is your chance. Make sure you check out now, before it’s too late!
This modular SteamVR controller fixes a major problem with VR controllers
An ergonomics expert specializing in XR has been working for years to create an entirely new SteamVR controller that is both modular and repairable, in an effort to solve multiple problems with current VR headsets and controllers made by Valve, HTC, and others. A modular controller would make it possible...
How to unlock the Chimera in MW2, DMZ, and Warzone
As part of Season 1 Reloaded, players can now acquire the Chimera assault rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2.0, and DMZ. While this weapon isn’t at the top of the meta, it’s fun to use and can be highly effective if you know how to use it. To get your hands on the Chimera, you have to complete an in-game challenge across Modern Warfare II, DMZ, or Warzone 2.0, and in this guide, we’ll show you how.
Save $150 on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop with delivery by December 21
Does your holiday shopping list still include scoring one of the best laptop deals available? Check out Dell’s deal on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop. This versatile Dell XPS laptop model can also double as a high-powered tablet. You can save $150 if you buy the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop today for $1,249 instead of the normal $1,300 price and have it delivered by December 21. The Dell XPS is one of the best laptops you can buy, regardless of price, but to get it on sale with fast delivery in this busy season makes this deal an easy decision.
