cwbchicago.com

Chicago man had $34,000 worth of pot in his house while on electronic monitoring for gun case, prosecutors say

Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man had more than $34,000 worth of pot, MDMA, and cocaine in his house where he was on electronic monitoring for a pending gun case. Brayan Bernabe was charged with illegally possessing a ghost gun with a laser sight and an extended ammunition magazine on July 2 and posted a $10,000 bail deposit the very next day to go home on electronic monitoring, prosecutors said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting outside Mariano's leaves man hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot and killed on Monday in a parking lot outside of the Mariano's store in the West Town neighborhood.The 27-year-old victim was sitting in a car in the parking lot of the store in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when an unknown car approached, according to Chicago police.Two unknown male suspects exited the car, produced guns and fired shots at the victim.The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New surveillance photos released of suspected gunman in fatal shooting in front of Pilsen school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking for the person they believe is the gunman responsible for shooting four teenagers and killing two of them in front of Benito Juarez Community Academy in Pilsen. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports, sources say the two teens who were shot and survived are both doing fine, as fine as they could be, with family. Two others were fatally struck in the head. The two who died have since been identified as 14-year-old Nathan Billegas and 15-year-old Brandon Perez.Nathan's family Saturday said they were not ready to share details about the high school freshman. School officials...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'She was so, so, so scared,' says deadly Portage Park mass shooting victim's sister

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young mother named Mercedes Tavares was one of three people killed outside a Portage Park neighborhood bar this past weekend – and on Thursday night, her sister spoke out for the first time.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Chicago Police have shut down Vera Lounge, 3235 N. Central Ave., indefinitely after a quarrel spilled outside and turned deadly early Sunday morning.Cellphone Video from inside Vera Lounge Saturday night shows Tavares dressed in black - dancing with Mariah Vera, her friend, who was out celebrating her birthday. "She was just dancing on people," said Tavares' sister,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 teens dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Benito Juarez High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four teenagers were shot, two of them fatally, Friday afternoon near Benito Juarez High School in the Pilsen neighborhood.Police Supt. David Brown said school was being dismissed in staggered stages Friday afternoon when the shooting occurred outside of the school, at 2150 S. Laflin St. at Cermak Road.A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said all four teens were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.One boy, 14, was struck in the head and died. Another boy, 15, was also struck in the head and killed. The older boy was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two postal workers robbed in an hour; union wants safety plan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In recent months, we have seen an uptick in armed robberies against postal workers not only citywide, but across the country.Just this past Friday, two letter carriers were robbed at gunpoint in a span of an hour while they worked in the same zone. It's a problem the letter carriers' union wants addressed sooner than later.Surveillance video shows an SUV pull up to the side of a parked U.S. Postal Service truck making deliveries on Friday, and four people jump out of the SUV.What the video doesn't show is the group holding up the postal worker at...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man robs CTA passenger at knifepoint minutes after robbing store in downtown Chicago: police

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly robbing a store in the Loop and a man on a CTA train in River North back-to-back on Thursday. Police say Charles Lawson of Chicago was arrested at 11:07 a.m. after he was identified as the offender who minutes before robbed a 33-year-old man at knifepoint on while on a CTA train in the 500 block of North State Street.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Illinois Hockey Player Recovering After Vicious Attack In Chicago

The community is calling for help after an Illinois hockey player and DJ, Aaron Hodge, was brutally attacked and robbed after leaving work in Chicago recently. Never take life for granted because it can really change in a blink of an eye. Aaron Hodge, a Chicago resident, was leaving a DJing shift in the city a few weekends ago when his life turned upside down.
CHICAGO, IL
Still Unsolved

The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A Freezer

Kenneka JenkinsPhoto by(The Crime Wire) On September 8, 2017, 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins was at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare hotel in Rosemont. The teenager was enjoying a party with her friends in room 926. The party was set to start at 11:30 pm that night. When one of Kenneka’s friends got to the party, they found her in an intoxicated state of being. She was reportedly swaying back and forth as she went to give them a hug. According to witnesses at the party, she had been drinking a lot of cognacs. However, her friends say that she was still acting out of the ordinary. She would shift moods between wanting to dance and be part of the group and being sad and wanting to isolate herself.
ROSEMONT, IL
