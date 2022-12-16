Newark Man Sexually Assaulted His 3 Daughters, Jury Finds

A 40-year-old Newark man was convicted of sexually assaulting three of his daughters between the ages of 7 and 13, officials say. Photo Credit: Newark PD

A 40-year-old Newark man will spend at least 25 years in state prison after an Essex County jury convicted him of sexually assaulting three of his daughters over a period of years.

The man, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of his victims, was found guilty on multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault, said acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II in a release on Friday, Dec. 16.

All three victims testified against their father at trial, officials said.

The eldest, now 18, told the court she was repeatedly assaulted by her father from the ages of 7 to 13. The second victim, now 17, described being assaulted when she was 11 and 12, and the youngest victim, who is now 15, said she was abused beginning at 10 years old.

The victims said the abuse generally occurred in their own home while their mother was at work.

Prosecutors said the mother contacted police as soon as she learned of the abuse in 2017. The father was arrested in New York City in February 2018.

New Jersey law mandates that he will receive a sentence of 25 years to life, with 25 years of parole ineligibility, the Prosecutor's Office said. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 27.

“We are thankful to the jury for their careful consideration in this case," said Assistant Prosecutor Deborah Freier.

"This verdict is a testament to the strength and bravery of three young women who confronted their father, the man who should have protected them, not caused them immeasurable harm.”

