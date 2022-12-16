Read full article on original website
What Exactly Is A 'Wet Burrito'?
Picture this: it's a late December night, and suddenly, you get a severe case of the munchies. Many people may opt for the humble burrito, whether made at home or enjoyed in a Tex-Mex restaurant of their choice. Statista reveals that in 2017, people in the U.S. voted with their wallets for the best restaurants selling burritos. In first place is Taco Bell, with $9.8 billion in sales, followed by Chipotle and El Pollo Loco.
Dunkin' May Be Rolling Out A Cold-Brew Beverage Line In 2023
Sometimes a person might want Dunkin' coffee without the hassle of a trip to Dunkin'. And while Dunkin's bottled drinks make some of that possible, what if you want a gentler jolt of caffeine from a cold brew? One of the benefits of cold brew is that it's less acidic than hot coffee, making it easier on the stomach and more digestible for those with acid reflux (per Insider). But for a while, if you wanted a cold brew with a signature Dunkin' flavor, you had to get in your car and shuffle through the drive-thru or pay a premium for a delivery app. Dunkin' does deliver through Uber Eats, Grubhub, and DoorDash (per Dunkin' Donuts).
The Many Forms Of Boozy Carajillo Coffee
Way back before anyone had ever dreamed of something called Red Bull – let alone made a cocktail with it – there were other, better, ways of mixing caffeine and alcohol for those looking to get a little fired up before winding down. Espresso martinis and "carajillos" are all classic drinks combining coffee and alcohol for what Juliana McIntosh's "Art of Drinking" podcast referred to as "pick me up ... then lay me down" sort of beverages.
The McDonald's Happy Meal Wall Is Zapping Instagram With Nostalgia
They don't call it a Happy Meal for nothing. McDonald's has been making kids and adults smile with its little boxed meals and toys since 1979, according to Quality Logo Products, Inc. You probably have vivid memories of the anticipation you experienced as a child when you opened the box to see which toy you got. Remember the joy of getting the one you wanted ... and the disappointment of getting the one you didn't?
The Unexpectedly Futuristic Way To Get Warm Cookies
No matter the time of year, people will be busy baking and decorating cookies to serve for dessert at dinner parties and family gatherings. Nothing quite beats the warm, gooey, melt-in-your-mouth perfection of cookies eaten fresh just out of the oven. Sure, you might have to perform a little hot potato maneuver and delicately transfer them between your hands to avoid scalding, but any temporary pain you may experience is rewarded handsomely with each delectable molten bite.
You Can Now Text Walmart To Start Shopping
Gone are the days where you're required to browse grocery store isles against your will — with options for home delivery and curbside pickup, you can pay someone to do the heavy lifting for you using only your phone. Though these concepts began long before 2020, you can thank the COVID-19 pandemic for their boost in popularity and availability. As people were made to social distance within their homes, the download of grocery delivery services increased by 41% (per Bankrate). And even with the lockdown in the rear-view mirror, 15.8% of consumers use home grocery delivery weekly, while 15.6% use curbside pickup at least once a week, according to PYMNTS.
