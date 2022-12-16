Sometimes a person might want Dunkin' coffee without the hassle of a trip to Dunkin'. And while Dunkin's bottled drinks make some of that possible, what if you want a gentler jolt of caffeine from a cold brew? One of the benefits of cold brew is that it's less acidic than hot coffee, making it easier on the stomach and more digestible for those with acid reflux (per Insider). But for a while, if you wanted a cold brew with a signature Dunkin' flavor, you had to get in your car and shuffle through the drive-thru or pay a premium for a delivery app. Dunkin' does deliver through Uber Eats, Grubhub, and DoorDash (per Dunkin' Donuts).

8 HOURS AGO