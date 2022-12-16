Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Local family displays elaborate Christmas lights
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — You have probably heard of Clark Griswold and his Christmas lights, when talking about the movie "Christmas Vacation". A local family may have outdone him. The display will be up and running until Christmas Eve. You can find it on Panda Court between...
WNDU
Elkhart family continues holiday lights tradition
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart family has been going all out with Christmas decorations for more than 20 years. The Cart family welcomes the public each year to drive through their property and view their lights for free. This year, they have more than 160,000 lights. Rod Cart starts...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Harley
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Harley!. Harley is 7 years old and is hoping...
WNDU
abc57.com
Police arrest suspect in violent purse snatching in Niles
NILES, Mich. - Police have identified and arrested a man accused of robbing a woman of her purse outside a church in Niles on April 14, according to the Niles Police Department. The violent incident was caught on camera. On Friday, 33-year-old Antoine Dallas was arrested in Peru, Indiana, on...
WNDU
Emergency crews respond to residential fire in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a fire in Mishawaka. It happened at a home in the 800 block of Meridian Street, near Milburn Boulevard. It’s unclear at the time how many people were inside the home at the time of the fire, or if there were any injuries. Our crew on scene observed at least four trucks, and about 10-12 firefighters on scene.
WNDU
Niles Community Schools adjusting bus routes on Tuesday amid driver shortage
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles Community Schools will be adjusting its busing routes to maximize pick-up coverage on Tuesday, Dec. 20, due to a shortage of bus drivers. This comes after schools were closed on Monday, Dec.19, due to the same shortage. In a letter sent out to families in...
WOOD
KCSO gives update on missing Portage mother
Authorities hold a press conference to release new information into the disappearance of Heather Kelley, a mother of eight from portage. (Dec. 19, 2022) Authorities hold a press conference to release new information into the disappearance of Heather Kelley, a mother of eight from portage. (Dec. 19, 2022) Dealing with...
22 WSBT
Charities bring presents, holiday cheer to hospitalized kids
South Bend. Ind. — Beacon Children's Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana are teaming up and bringing the North Pole to South Bend. Children at Beacon Hospital received the holiday experience they deserve. They got presents and even a visit from Santa. For parents with children...
22 WSBT
Local high schoolers hold donation drive for St. Margaret's House
High school students and their families collected clothes for South Bend's St. Margaret's House. The event was called "Scarves for St. Marg's." During two local hockey games, there were boxes for new or gently worn cold weather clothing items like jackets, scarves, hats and gloves. Scarves for St. Marg's Organizer...
22 WSBT
Biggest year ever for 'Santa's Elficers,' as South Bend Police deliver gifts and meals
South Bend. Ind. — The South Bend Police Department is wrapping up its biggest "Santa’s Elficers program" ever!. The program is run by Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 36. Families with children younger than 17 could apply to get donations of wrapped gifts and holiday meals – and ‘Elficers’ drop it off at their doorsteps. The program has helped about 5-hundred children throughout South Bend.
22 WSBT
11,000 pounds of chicken donated to Food Bank of Northern Indiana
11-thousand pounds of chicken was donated to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana on Monday. The chicken was donated through a partnership between Martin's Supermarket and Miller Poultry from Goshen. Food pantry officials say the chicken will not only help feed people but also spread joy to those who need...
abc57.com
Passenger hospitalized following two-vehicle Cass county crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Redfield Street on Saturday around 12:30 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Investigations showed that one vehicle, driven by a 35-year-old man from South Bend, Indiana, was traveling westbound on Redfield Street at the time of the crash, and his vehicle contained a 63-year-old female passenger from Mishawaka.
22 WSBT
Keeping your home prepared for winter and safe for the holidays
Mishawaka, Ind. — WSBT is trying to keep you and your home prepared for any weather conditions this winter. Systems in homes are working harder as snow, cold and wind are putting more stress on your house and its HVAC system. But when it comes to home maintenance, a...
abc57.com
Plymouth Police Department looking for community help identifying person of interest
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Police are looking for help from the public to identify an individual of interest, according to the Plymouth Police Department. Police determined that the individual pictured also drives a white Chevrolet HHR. Officials ask that if anyone recognizes the individual that they contact the department by sending...
95.3 MNC
Firefighters near Wakarusa challenged by explosives inside burning building
It appeared to be a standard call about a fire at a barn in Elkhart County on Monday night, Dec. 19, but it took on a whole new scope when firefighters discovered explosives inside the building. The barn is along County Road 36, near County Road 7, north of Wakarusa,...
22 WSBT
Upton Drive reconstruction plans complete, work scheduled to start next year
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WSBT) — The plan is now finalized for the reconstruction of Upton Drive in St. Joseph. According to our reporting partners at WSJM Radio, construction is set to begin sometime next year. The road is being rebuilt from the St. Joseph River to Momany Drive. It...
abc57.com
Police identify women found dead of suspected overdose
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the women who were found dead in a running vehicle near Oak and Stanton roads in St. Joseph County on Monday morning. Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30, and Tracy May Burns, 26, both of Walkerton, were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
WNDU
Michiana road plows getting ready for winter storm
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Street departments across Michiana are strategizing ahead of the winter storm system that is predicted to hit the region later this week. In Mishawaka, Streets Commissioner Tim Ryan said managers are meeting Tuesday to finetune their plans. The biggest concerns for Princess City plows...
