Gastonia, NC

qcnews.com

Charlotte's oldest restaurant going strong, tests market

"I don't know what to say other than the fact I'm trying to do the best I can," said Joanna Sikiotis. Charlotte’s oldest restaurant going strong, tests …. "I don't know what to say other than the fact I'm trying to do the best I can," said Joanna Sikiotis.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents concerned over Express Bus discussions

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District has explored a possible change to dozens of school bus routes and routines that have left parents of CMS students in magnet schools concerned over their child’s academic future. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents concerned over …. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District has explored a possible change to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Gaston County Santa’s wish list includes a kidney transplant

“Ninty-two thousand people waiting to get kidneys,” said Joe Greene, the owner of the 161 Flea Market and resident Saint Nicholas. “And you know (a kidney is) a lot to ask people for. I said, ‘You know, even if I don’t get it for me, it’ll help somebody else.’”
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - The future of Green’s Lunch, the iconic Uptown hotdog joint that’s almost a century old, is uncertain as the restaurant’s longtime owners have decided to sell the building. Asked whether she will close immediately when the property sells or wait, owner Joanna Sikiotis...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

New details in Cornelius girl's disappearance

Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove to Michigan the night of her disappearance following a dispute between him and the girl’s mother. New details in Cornelius girl’s disappearance. Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove...
CORNELIUS, NC
qcnews.com

Missing Cornelius girl's stepfather given 200K bond

The stepfather of a missing 11-year-old girl in Cornelius appeared in court Monday where he was issued a $200,000 bond. Missing Cornelius girl’s stepfather given 200K bond. The stepfather of a missing 11-year-old girl in Cornelius appeared in court Monday where he was issued a $200,000 bond. Monday PM...
CORNELIUS, NC
qcnews.com

Right name for job: Davidson to lead Davidson police in ’23

DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s almost a match made in heaven. A man named Davidson will lead Davidson’s police force next year. Kimber (Kim) Davidson will take over as the Town of Davidson’s police chief next month, taking over from retiring Chief Penny Dunn, officials said Monday. His first day will be Jan. 30.
DAVIDSON, NC
countynews4you.com

Justice Rally for Shanquella Robinson Reveals Doubts

CHARLOTTE, NC — Saturday, Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church, historically known for 138 years, as the gathering place for Blacks seeking justice, transparency, and consolation served as host for the rally. Again, the community gathered in honor of Shanquella Robinson known as Quell, at only 25 years old was, killed October 29th, in Cabo, Mexico. She left a legacy in Charlotte, worldwide and on social media according to tributes spoken by her family members, official dignitaries, social organizations’ representatives, former classmates, and clergy members.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Child Safety: NC AG investigates TikTok, Instagram

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says his office is investigating TikTok and another major social media site. Child Safety: NC AG investigates TikTok, Instagram. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says his office is investigating TikTok and another major social media site. Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

New evidence in 1990 murder of Charlotte woman Kim Thomas

Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son’s ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim. Updated: 5 hours ago. WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Street racing in Matthews neighborhood fires up residents

Late-night street racing in one Matthews community has angered residents. Residents say the races last between 15 minutes and over an hour. Since the police can't catch the cars, residents are now pondering their options. Street racing in Matthews neighborhood fires up residents. Late-night street racing in one Matthews community...
MATTHEWS, NC
qcnews.com

Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved shooting: PD

The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road. Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved …. The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road. Search warrants obtained in Moore County in connection …. Search...
GASTONIA, NC

