CHARLOTTE, NC — Saturday, Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church, historically known for 138 years, as the gathering place for Blacks seeking justice, transparency, and consolation served as host for the rally. Again, the community gathered in honor of Shanquella Robinson known as Quell, at only 25 years old was, killed October 29th, in Cabo, Mexico. She left a legacy in Charlotte, worldwide and on social media according to tributes spoken by her family members, official dignitaries, social organizations’ representatives, former classmates, and clergy members.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO