Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Mecklenburg Co. veteran among group commuted by Gov. Cooper
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted the sentence of a Mecklenburg County man on Tuesday.
qcnews.com
Charlotte's oldest restaurant going strong, tests market
"I don't know what to say other than the fact I'm trying to do the best I can," said Joanna Sikiotis. Charlotte's oldest restaurant going strong, tests market.
qcnews.com
NCHP finds abducted Rock Hill girl, second child missing since May 2022, safe in Orange County
Jovan Bradshaw, 38, of Charlotte, was apprehended on two charges of custodial interference. NCHP finds abducted Rock Hill girl, second child missing since May 2022, safe in Orange County.
Michigan woman says stolen luggage at Charlotte airport contained son’s ashes
CHARLOTTE — Cody White lived life to the fullest. His mom, Ann Sizemore, says he loved to travel and bring joy to his friends. “He just brought positivity and laughter to everybody,” she said. Sizemore says he started having seizures when he was 18 years old. A few...
qcnews.com
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents concerned over Express Bus discussions
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District has explored a possible change to dozens of school bus routes and routines that have left parents of CMS students in magnet schools concerned over their child's academic future.
qcnews.com
Gaston County Santa’s wish list includes a kidney transplant
“Ninty-two thousand people waiting to get kidneys,” said Joe Greene, the owner of the 161 Flea Market and resident Saint Nicholas. “And you know (a kidney is) a lot to ask people for. I said, ‘You know, even if I don’t get it for me, it’ll help somebody else.’”
qcnews.com
'We're not going to let this guy die': Four soldiers with the N.C. Army National run towards danger at Northlake Mall
"Soon as we ran up the stairs, we kind of jumped in and tried to separate the people that were fighting," said Rickey Dixon, a sergeant first class with the North Carolina Army National Guard. 'We're not going to let this guy die': Four soldiers with the N.C. Army National run towards danger at Northlake Mall
WBTV
Water sprinkler ices over portion of Jake Alexander Blvd. in Salisbury
WBTV has reached out to the CMPD and Medic for more information on the crash. It happened at about 10:30 p.m. right in front of the WBTV station at West Morehead Street and Julian Price Place. Part of Brookshire Blvd. in northwest Charlotte temporarily closed for road work. Updated: Dec....
Over capacity animal shelter asks for dog adoptions over holidays
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gaston County animal shelter is about 33% over capacity and officials are asking that people adopt a dog over the holidays. There are 60 kennels for dogs, but there are close to 90 canines in the shelter. “They didn’t ask to be in this situation,”...
WBTV
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - The future of Green’s Lunch, the iconic Uptown hotdog joint that’s almost a century old, is uncertain as the restaurant’s longtime owners have decided to sell the building. Asked whether she will close immediately when the property sells or wait, owner Joanna Sikiotis...
qcnews.com
New details in Cornelius girl's disappearance
Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove to Michigan the night of her disappearance following a dispute between him and the girl's mother. New details in Cornelius girl's disappearance.
Madalina’s mother ‘hindered investigation;’ ‘Begrudgingly’ reported her missing, officials say
Palmiter was told about Madalina's disappearance three days later, records showed, and Cojocari said she waited three weeks to report her disappearance because she was worried it would affect her relationship with her husband.
qcnews.com
Missing Cornelius girl's stepfather given 200K bond
The stepfather of a missing 11-year-old girl in Cornelius appeared in court Monday where he was issued a $200,000 bond. Missing Cornelius girl's stepfather given 200K bond.
qcnews.com
Right name for job: Davidson to lead Davidson police in ’23
DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s almost a match made in heaven. A man named Davidson will lead Davidson’s police force next year. Kimber (Kim) Davidson will take over as the Town of Davidson’s police chief next month, taking over from retiring Chief Penny Dunn, officials said Monday. His first day will be Jan. 30.
countynews4you.com
Justice Rally for Shanquella Robinson Reveals Doubts
CHARLOTTE, NC — Saturday, Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church, historically known for 138 years, as the gathering place for Blacks seeking justice, transparency, and consolation served as host for the rally. Again, the community gathered in honor of Shanquella Robinson known as Quell, at only 25 years old was, killed October 29th, in Cabo, Mexico. She left a legacy in Charlotte, worldwide and on social media according to tributes spoken by her family members, official dignitaries, social organizations’ representatives, former classmates, and clergy members.
qcnews.com
Child Safety: NC AG investigates TikTok, Instagram
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says his office is investigating TikTok and another major social media site. Child Safety: NC AG investigates TikTok, Instagram.
WBTV
New evidence in 1990 murder of Charlotte woman Kim Thomas
Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son’s ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim. Updated: 5 hours ago. WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
qcnews.com
Street racing in Matthews neighborhood fires up residents
Late-night street racing in one Matthews community has angered residents. Residents say the races last between 15 minutes and over an hour. Since the police can't catch the cars, residents are now pondering their options. Street racing in Matthews neighborhood fires up residents.
Mail carrier shot at while delivering packages in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A mail carrier said he was delivering packages in south Charlotte when someone started shooting at his truck. He told police a masked man shot at his mail truck around 8:30 p.m. Saturday while delivering packages in Madison Park. The mail carrier said he came upon someone...
qcnews.com
Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved shooting: PD
The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road. Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved shooting: PD
