deltadailynews.com
Alumni Gives Funding to Support Aviation Program
Delta State University has announces that Perrin Caldwell, Junior of Cadwell Insurance in Batesville has established the first $10,000 endowed scholarship for the 2022 Commercial Aviation Scholarship Push. Caldwell graduated from the first commercial aviation class offered by Delta State in 1983. Through the years, he stayed in touch with...
desotocountynews.com
MDOT employees recognized for their service
Photo: From left, Northern Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell; Ulmer Trey Bullock III; Lamont D. Jamison; District 2 Engineer Mitch Turner. During a recent awards ceremony, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) recognized employees in District 2, which covers 17 northwestern Mississippi counties, for their years of continuous service to the agency in various roles including maintenance, administration and construction, among others.
Snow surprise today, cold rain in much of state
A few locations in northern Mississippi are seeing a few snow flurries this morning! According to social media posts, flurries and a wintry mix were seen near Batesville, Tupelo, Grenada, Vaiden, and Louisville. Today will be a gloomy start to our week as thick clouds help keep our temperatures in...
Owner of pit bulls that attacked Mississippi lineman arrested
The owner of pit bulls that attacked a Mississippi lineman earlier this month has been arrested. WTVA in Tupelo reports that deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Nicholas Smith, 44, on Saturday. Smith has been charged with five counts of simple assault by negligence and five...
WLOX
Loden pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m., coroner states
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than two decades after he snuffed out the life of a 16-year-old waitress in Itawamba County, Thomas Loden Jr. is dead. Loden was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. by Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton. In his final few minutes, Loden expressed his remorse for the...
deltadailynews.com
Two Delta Men Sentenced for Gun and Drug Crimes
Two Greenville men have been sentenced to prison following their convictions for drug and gun related offenses. According to court documents, the federal gun and drug charges arose out of a March 22, 2020, incident wherein Lakendrick Motton and Antoine Jackson were seen selling illegal narcotics from the parking lot of Lucky’s Store in Greenville, Mississippi.
wcbi.com
Grenada Police ask for public’s help locating missing man
GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – Grenada Police and the family of a missing man are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Corey Riley was last seen Sunday, December 4 at a home on Van Dorn Street in Grenada. According to his sister, Riley left the home at...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Greenville Men Sentenced to Prison for Gun and Drug Crimes
Two Greenville men have been sentenced to prison following their convictions for drug and gun related offenses. According to court documents, the federal gun and drug charges arose out of a March 22, 2020, incident wherein Lakendrick Motton and Antoine Jackson were seen selling illegal narcotics from the parking lot of Lucky’s Store in Greenville, Mississippi.
Juveniles arrested for Mississippi bank burglary — may also be responsible for multiple convenience store break-ins
Attempted burglary at the Pope branch of First Security Bank this week ended with the apprehension of three juveniles, but highlights a growing problem in Panola County, said Sheriff Shane Phelps. Arrested were three South Panola High School students, all age 16, who Phelps and his investigators believe are also...
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
deltadailynews.com
Greenville Man Arrested for Drug Charges
On Friday, December 16th, around 2pm, officers with the Greenville Police Department performed a traffic stop in the 1600blk of Highway 1 South with a blue Nissan Altima that displayed an expired tag of September 2021. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 41-year-old Edward Phillips of Greenville. After...
WLBT
‘I didn’t think I was gonna make it’: Miss. lineman recounts horror of being attacked by 5 dogs
CARROLL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two days before his 51st birthday is one day Bubba Rawles will never forget. He had just finished an afternoon service call on December 13 and was backing down the home’s long driveway in Carroll County when his service truck became stuck. “I got...
