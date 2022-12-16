ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, MS

deltadailynews.com

Alumni Gives Funding to Support Aviation Program

Delta State University has announces that Perrin Caldwell, Junior of Cadwell Insurance in Batesville has established the first $10,000 endowed scholarship for the 2022 Commercial Aviation Scholarship Push. Caldwell graduated from the first commercial aviation class offered by Delta State in 1983. Through the years, he stayed in touch with...
CLEVELAND, MS
desotocountynews.com

MDOT employees recognized for their service

Photo: From left, Northern Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell; Ulmer Trey Bullock III; Lamont D. Jamison; District 2 Engineer Mitch Turner. During a recent awards ceremony, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) recognized employees in District 2, which covers 17 northwestern Mississippi counties, for their years of continuous service to the agency in various roles including maintenance, administration and construction, among others.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Loden pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m., coroner states

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than two decades after he snuffed out the life of a 16-year-old waitress in Itawamba County, Thomas Loden Jr. is dead. Loden was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. by Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton. In his final few minutes, Loden expressed his remorse for the...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
deltadailynews.com

Two Delta Men Sentenced for Gun and Drug Crimes

Two Greenville men have been sentenced to prison following their convictions for drug and gun related offenses. According to court documents, the federal gun and drug charges arose out of a March 22, 2020, incident wherein Lakendrick Motton and Antoine Jackson were seen selling illegal narcotics from the parking lot of Lucky’s Store in Greenville, Mississippi.
GREENVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Grenada Police ask for public’s help locating missing man

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – Grenada Police and the family of a missing man are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Corey Riley was last seen Sunday, December 4 at a home on Van Dorn Street in Grenada. According to his sister, Riley left the home at...
GRENADA, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Greenville Men Sentenced to Prison for Gun and Drug Crimes

deltadailynews.com

Greenville Man Arrested for Drug Charges

On Friday, December 16th, around 2pm, officers with the Greenville Police Department performed a traffic stop in the 1600blk of Highway 1 South with a blue Nissan Altima that displayed an expired tag of September 2021. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 41-year-old Edward Phillips of Greenville. After...
GREENVILLE, MS

