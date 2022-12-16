ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

'Billy's Law' passes almost 20 years after Waterbury man's disappearance

By John Craven
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P0EIu_0jlSU3uP00

Since 2010, Jan and Bill Smolinski have made the long trip to Washington to lobby for "Billy's Law," named after their son who disappeared nearly two decades ago. And each year, it failed to pass. That finally changed this week – after the family of Gabby Petito, whose case grabbed international headlines, lobbied Congress.

"We have tried to make something positive out of the most horrific experience of our lives," Jan Smolinski said Friday. "And when this is signed into law and helps others, good will have come out of bad."

When Billy Smolinski vanished back in 2004, billboards flooded Connecticut highways. Three years later, News 12 Connecticut profiled the dramatic twists in Smolinski's case .

But the search was hampered by a lack of coordination between police agencies and a slow response from Waterbury police.

"We knew there was something wrong," said Smolinski's father Bill. "Immediately."

On Wednesday, Congress gave final approval to Billy's Law , which streamlines the process for missing persons cases involving adults.

Each year, 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S., while 4,400 bodies go unidentified, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs). Billy's Law will potentially match them up, combining the resources of NamUs with the FBI's National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

Billy's Law also requires police departments to promptly report missing persons and unidentified remains to NamUs.

"Had this law been in place, the Waterbury Police Department might have taken this case more seriously and done the work in the early days," said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut), who first introduced the legislation in 2009.

"Billy's Law" stalled for years – until last summer, when Gabby Petito's disappearance grabbed international headlines. The 22-year-old social media influencer from Long Island was found dead in Wyoming. Petito's boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, killed himself , according to an autopsy. In a notebook found with his remains, Laundrie confessed to killing Petito.

Petito's parents joined the effort to finally pass Billy's Law because of their own frustrations with law enforcement.

"I was naïve," said Nichole Schmidt, Petito's mother. "I thought, 'Hey, this is simple, right? We go to the police station, and you report your loved one missing and the police do their work.'"

Unlike Petito, Billy Smolinski has never been found.

"We like to think Billy is smiling and happy to know that his family has not given up searching for him, and that during our search, we have managed to make the country a safer place for all Americans," said Jan Smolinski.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

North Haven business owner to have cannabis convictions erased in 2023

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Tens of thousands of Connecticut residents will have low-level cannabis convictions automatically erased in the new year, either partially or fully. Luis Vega is one of them. The North Haven business owner has had eight convictions from 2008 to 2015. Gov. Ned Lamont announced the initiative to clear records earlier this month. It's part of the Clean Slate Law that was signed by the governor last year which included legalizing adult use. When Vega first heard records would be cleared, he didn't know how it would impact him.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Sports Radio 940

Dangerous Ground: Pedestrian Deaths are a Serious Problem in CT

According to NBC CT, a Danbury man was identified as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bethel on Friday (12/9/22). This is just one of the many reported pedestrian deaths we've read about in 2022. This is not just a notion, there is real data to support these incidents are increasing, both nationally and locally. A new study conducted by Jerry examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to highlight the dangers pedestrians face on our roadways.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Health Investigative Team

Pediatrician Surrenders License Rather Than Face State Charges For Illegally Prescribing Opioids, Med Board Fines Doc

An East Hartford pediatrician who served a federal sentence for illegally prescribing oxycodone and failing to pay more than $177,000 in employee withholding taxes to the IRS has voluntarily surrendered his medical license. Since Dr. Sheikh Ahmed of Orange, who operated the East Hartford Medical Center, has turned in his...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

17-year-old wounded in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a Hartford shooting Monday night. Hartford police responded to an area hospital around 11:16 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim and found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police have not yet determined the location of the incident. This […]
HARTFORD, CT
osoblanco.org

Who Are Hayden Thorsen’s Parents, Sarah Thompson and Rob Thorsen, of 170 Ridge Acres Road, Darien, Connecticut? Details discussed!

A terrible death of a Darien High School student was disclosed in a message that was published on Facebook on May 22, 2022. Sarah Thompson and Rob Thorsen of Connecticut are the parents of their son Hayden. The tragic news of Hayden Thorsen’s death was also disseminated over social media, as stated by the Darien High School Parents Association. The Facebook post was published in the afternoon on Saturday by Ellen Dunn, the principal of DHS. People can speak with grief counsellors who have made themselves available to them during the weekend. Monday’s DHS opening will be two hours later than normal, so instructors may attend a meeting.
DARIEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Rat and mouse pesticides killing birds of prey in CT, advocates say

A Connecticut state senator and wildlife advocates are pushing for a ban on rat and mouse pesticides that have poisoned birds of prey and other animals. Owls, hawks and other birds that eat the toxic rodents drown in their own blood, a horrific death that raptor rehabilitator Christine Cummings said she has seen too often.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

New Haven student believed to have called in shooting hoax

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a swatting call that was allegedly made by a juvenile student on Monday morning. Police said just before 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot on Hallock Avenue between Sargent Drive and 4th Street. Officers were not able to locate a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol man gets 99 months in prison for violating probation stemming from escape attempt that broke officer's hand

BRISTOL – A Bristol man facing a slew of charges after police say he caused several car crashes during a dangerous pursuit and was found with a handgun with no serial number has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison on a violation of probation – which he was serving in connection with a previous attempt to escape Bristol police that ended in an officer breaking his hand.
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Shot in Hartford Tuesday Morning

A man is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area of 7 Gillette St. at 10:55 a.m. and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was alert and conscious and he was transported to an area...
HARTFORD, CT
News 12

News 12

126K+
Followers
43K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy