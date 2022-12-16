Read full article on original website
Harris Co. leaders urge people to prepare for dangerous cold, optimistic there won't be issues
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County leaders are urging people to prepare for dangerously cold weather. On Tuesday, The National Weather Service issued Hard Freeze and Wind Chill Watches for the Houston area. The low Friday morning in Houston could be in the teens. However, with the wind, it could feel like two degrees or colder.
Dealing with holiday stress and unhealthy family dynamics
The holidays can be a stressful time, especially with those awkward family dynamics many have to deal with. Family Houston CEO Charly Weldon talks about managing stress during this time.
Turbulence on two flights injures passengers, one of which was forced to land in Houston
Dozens of people were injured in two separate flights that experienced severe turbulence. One of those flights landed at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston early Monday morning.
Driver, 8 migrants detained after chase in stolen pickup truck: Houston police
HOUSTON - A driver and eight migrants were detained after a police chase with a stolen truck early Monday morning, Houston police say. According to police, the incident began around 2 a.m. when officers ran a license plate on a pickup truck, and it came back as stolen from another vehicle.
Houston's Super Feast holds emergency toy drive
HOUSTON - You can give back this holiday by donating to a toy drive to help families in need. Houston’s Super Feast is holding an emergency toy drive on Monday, Dec. 19, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can drop off donations of brand-new unwrapped toys, canned good...
Woman shot while walking down sidewalk on Homestead Rd in Houston
HOUSTON - A woman was walking down the sidewalk when she was shot in the chest, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 12:25 a.m. Monday in the 11600 block of Homestead Road. Police say it’s unclear who fired the shot that struck the woman, and it doesn’t appear...
Local non-profit providing dog houses, blankets for homeless and abandoned dogs as Artic Blast approaches
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One area of northeast Houston-area is known as the ‘Corridor of Cruelty.’ Sadly, homeless dogs that are dumped there will likely die in the upcoming Arctic Blast. "We're very concerned about dogs living, and we're especially concerned about dogs living on the streets," said...
Woman shot in the street near Montrose-area bar
HOUSTON - A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot in the street near a bar in the Montrose area, Houston police say. Police say a man she was seen arguing with prior to the shooting is considered a person of interest, and they would like to speak with him.
Contractor advises Houstonians turn off water completely and drain pipes, instead of insulating pipes
HOUSTON - Many Houstonians say they've learned their lesson from last year’s freeze. This time around, they’re leaving nothing to chance. STAY WARM: Warming centers for Houston area residents to open Thursday. "Everything’s been tough.," said Lorenzo Constantini. "Everything costs way more than it should, so you definitely...
5 injured in turbulence during United Airlines flight to Houston from Rio de Janeiro
HOUSTON - Five people were transported to the hospital after a flight experienced "unexpected turbulence" on its way to Houston, United Airlines says. United Airlines flight 128 arrived at George Bush Intercontinental Airport at 5:30 a.m. Monday from Rio de Janeiro. According to United Airlines, two passengers and three crew...
Greater Houston preparing for artic blast, residents having flashbacks of 2021 winter storm
HARRIS COUNTY - This Christmas won't be a white one, but it will be cold, as freezing temperatures head toward Houston. Many Houston residents are having flashbacks to 2 years ago when a similar freeze came and caused complete chaos. "I just remember sliding a lot on the main roads,...
Houston restaurant week earns $1,240,811 for Houston Food Bank
Houston’s most anticipated foodie event of the year, Houston Restaurant Weeks (HRW), produced by The Cleverley Stone Foundation, announced that the 2022 donation to the Houston Food Bank is $1,240,811. Since its inception in 2003, HRW has donated more than $18.8 million to the Food Bank, which has allowed them to supply 56.4 million meals to those who are food insecure. The 20th annual HRW is set for August 1st through Labor Day, September 4th, 2023.
Experts provide tips on staying safe on flights with severe turbulence
HOUSTON - Dozens of people were injured in two separate flights that experienced severe turbulence. First on Sunday, 36 people were injured when a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu suddenly hit severe turbulence just 30 minutes before landing. Some people were taken to the hospital with head injuries and bruising and portions of the aircraft’s interior had cracked from harsh impact.
Woman stabs boyfriend to death in east Harris County: Sheriff
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly stabbing in east Harris County Sunday morning. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to the 2400 block of Heather St. Based on preliminary details, Sheriff Gonzalez said...
14 alleged members of Sauce Walka's 'The Sauce Factory' arrested in Houston on drug, firearm charges
HOUSTON - A day after Atlanta rapper Gunna pleaded guilty to one charge of racketeering in the watched YSL RICO case, another label group is said to allegedly have several members arrested for similar charges. On Thursday, an investigation conducted by the FBI and Houston Police Department led to several...
12 Days of Christmas Day 9: The Calderon family
FOX 26 is back for another year of providing holiday cheer to local Houston families with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A, and Walmart! For Day 9, we're giving holiday cheer to the Calderon family.
Houston freeze 2022: How to protect pets from cold, requirements for dogs left outside
HOUSTON - Freezing cold temperatures are in the forecast, and the time to prepare is now. Remember to protect the four Ps – people, pipes, plants, and, of course, pets. Even though dogs and cats have fur, the Houston Humane Society is reminding pet owners that cold weather can still be dangerous for them.
56-year-old ex-con on parole allegedly commits murder while free from jail on personal recognizance bond
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - People on parole are serving the remainder of their sentences in the free world. We've noticed several instances in which the state's prison system and the courts take little or no action when parolees commit new crimes. 56-year-old Michael Carl Draper has six felony convictions. SUGGESTED:...
Caroline Collins
Caroline Collins joined the FOX 26 Houston news team in December 2022. She will anchor the station's evening newscasts. Most recently, Caroline served as a morning anchor for KSEE in Fresno, Calif. since December 2022. Prior to that, she was a weekend evening anchor and multimedia journalist at WFMJ in Youngstown, Ohio.
Houstonians enjoy Christmas lights as the city ranks second worldwide
HOUSTON - A recent survey ranked the top cities worldwide for the best Christmas light displays and Houston nearly topped the list. Premier Inn analyzed Instagram hashtags and Google search data to nail down the top Christmas light hotspots around the world. Houston ranked second on the list, only to...
