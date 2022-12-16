Houston’s most anticipated foodie event of the year, Houston Restaurant Weeks (HRW), produced by The Cleverley Stone Foundation, announced that the 2022 donation to the Houston Food Bank is $1,240,811. Since its inception in 2003, HRW has donated more than $18.8 million to the Food Bank, which has allowed them to supply 56.4 million meals to those who are food insecure. The 20th annual HRW is set for August 1st through Labor Day, September 4th, 2023.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO