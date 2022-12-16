ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Houston's Super Feast holds emergency toy drive

HOUSTON - You can give back this holiday by donating to a toy drive to help families in need. Houston’s Super Feast is holding an emergency toy drive on Monday, Dec. 19, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can drop off donations of brand-new unwrapped toys, canned good...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman shot while walking down sidewalk on Homestead Rd in Houston

HOUSTON - A woman was walking down the sidewalk when she was shot in the chest, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 12:25 a.m. Monday in the 11600 block of Homestead Road. Police say it’s unclear who fired the shot that struck the woman, and it doesn’t appear...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman shot in the street near Montrose-area bar

HOUSTON - A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot in the street near a bar in the Montrose area, Houston police say. Police say a man she was seen arguing with prior to the shooting is considered a person of interest, and they would like to speak with him.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston restaurant week earns $1,240,811 for Houston Food Bank

Houston’s most anticipated foodie event of the year, Houston Restaurant Weeks (HRW), produced by The Cleverley Stone Foundation, announced that the 2022 donation to the Houston Food Bank is $1,240,811. Since its inception in 2003, HRW has donated more than $18.8 million to the Food Bank, which has allowed them to supply 56.4 million meals to those who are food insecure. The 20th annual HRW is set for August 1st through Labor Day, September 4th, 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Experts provide tips on staying safe on flights with severe turbulence

HOUSTON - Dozens of people were injured in two separate flights that experienced severe turbulence. First on Sunday, 36 people were injured when a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu suddenly hit severe turbulence just 30 minutes before landing. Some people were taken to the hospital with head injuries and bruising and portions of the aircraft’s interior had cracked from harsh impact.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman stabs boyfriend to death in east Harris County: Sheriff

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly stabbing in east Harris County Sunday morning. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to the 2400 block of Heather St. Based on preliminary details, Sheriff Gonzalez said...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

12 Days of Christmas Day 9: The Calderon family

FOX 26 is back for another year of providing holiday cheer to local Houston families with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A, and Walmart! For Day 9, we're giving holiday cheer to the Calderon family.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Caroline Collins

Caroline Collins joined the FOX 26 Houston news team in December 2022. She will anchor the station's evening newscasts. Most recently, Caroline served as a morning anchor for KSEE in Fresno, Calif. since December 2022. Prior to that, she was a weekend evening anchor and multimedia journalist at WFMJ in Youngstown, Ohio.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houstonians enjoy Christmas lights as the city ranks second worldwide

HOUSTON - A recent survey ranked the top cities worldwide for the best Christmas light displays and Houston nearly topped the list. Premier Inn analyzed Instagram hashtags and Google search data to nail down the top Christmas light hotspots around the world. Houston ranked second on the list, only to...
HOUSTON, TX

