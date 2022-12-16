ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

20 Things To Do in Cape Coral

Known for its canals, an abundance of wildlife, such as birds and manatees, and proximity to Mexico’s gorgeous Gulf Coast, Cape Coral is a city in southwest Florida’s Lee County, just west of Fort Myers. Originally founded in 1957 by brothers Jack and Leonard Rosen, Cape Coral was developed as a planned community and promoted as a “Waterfront Wonderland” with more canals than Venice in Italy. If you want to get specific, there are 400 miles (643 km) of canals.
Uline to hire for massive Naples warehouse opening in early 2023

Expected to complete construction next month of a massive distribution center in Collier County, Uline Inc. plans to hire about 150 people to staff it. The Wisconsin-based distributor of shipping, packaging and industrial materials plans to complete construction in mid-January of its 915,750-square-foot warehouse being built at 3830 Uline Drive, off City Gate Boulevard east of Collier Boulevard near the 100-acre Paradise Coast Sports Complex and the future Great Wolf Lodge Resort also under construction.
Man arrested for illegally dumping Hurricane Ian debris in Rotonda West

A man was arrested Monday afternoon in Englewood East after deputies say he illegally dumped Hurricane Ian debris on a street in Rotonda West. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Joshua Allan Dove was arrested after deputies went to a home on Leisure Place in Rotonda West in response to an illegal dumping complaint. A 450-cubic-foot pile of waste building materials, furniture and miscellaneous household trash had been dumped in front of the home. Amid the waste, deputies found an expired credit card belonging to a woman who lives on Jennifer Drive in Rotonda West.
Crews respond to car fire in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — San Carlos Park firefighters battled a car fire Tuesday morning in Fort Myers. Crews responded to the blaze just before 4:30 in the area of America Outdoors Boulevard and White Sky Circle to find the car fully involved with heavy smoke and flames. The car...
New Sanibel Island listing commemorates SWFL history

Originally the site of a fishing club that was active during the turn of the century, an iconic piece of Southwest Florida waterfront real estate is now available for purchase. Located on Sanibel’s historic Woodring Point, the home sits on over an acre of what was the island’s first-ever boarding house.
3 To Know: It's a go for new rural village, tests recalled, more

1. Collier commissioners give thumbs up to new rural village Brightshore. Collier County commissioners have approved another rural village with thousands of homes. With two new faces on its board, the commission voted unanimously Dec. 13 in favor of the project, known as Brightshore. County staff and the county's Planning...
Driver on life support after crashing into Florida river

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — The driver who crashed into the Caloosahatchee River Saturday morning is on life support, according to a report by NBC affiliate WBBH. WBBH said the driver’s family confirmed that he suffered serious brain injuries in the traffic incident on the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers.
11-month-old drowns, dies in Cape Coral

Authorities are investigating a drowning that left an 11-month-old girl dead in Cape Coral. The incident happened in the 4800 block of Lucaya Drive on Friday. According to the Department of Children and Families, the infant was unresponsive in a bathtub she shared with her 3-year-old sibling. The two children...
Authorities search for Fort Myers bicycle thief

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the man who stole a bicycle on Warwick Circle in Fort Myers. The man was caught on surveillance stealing the green bicycle on October 9 around 5:30 p.m., according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
