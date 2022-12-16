Known for its canals, an abundance of wildlife, such as birds and manatees, and proximity to Mexico’s gorgeous Gulf Coast, Cape Coral is a city in southwest Florida’s Lee County, just west of Fort Myers. Originally founded in 1957 by brothers Jack and Leonard Rosen, Cape Coral was developed as a planned community and promoted as a “Waterfront Wonderland” with more canals than Venice in Italy. If you want to get specific, there are 400 miles (643 km) of canals.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO