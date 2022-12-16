Read full article on original website
Nearly $5.8 million approved for Lee County Beach and Shoreline projects
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners approved Tuesday $5.78 million to fund 14 Lee County Beach and Shoreline projects using Tourist Development Tax revenue. The approval was an interlocal agreement between Lee County and the Barrier Island Parks Society, Captiva Erosion Prevention District, City of...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do in Cape Coral
Known for its canals, an abundance of wildlife, such as birds and manatees, and proximity to Mexico’s gorgeous Gulf Coast, Cape Coral is a city in southwest Florida’s Lee County, just west of Fort Myers. Originally founded in 1957 by brothers Jack and Leonard Rosen, Cape Coral was developed as a planned community and promoted as a “Waterfront Wonderland” with more canals than Venice in Italy. If you want to get specific, there are 400 miles (643 km) of canals.
WINKNEWS.com
Uline to hire for massive Naples warehouse opening in early 2023
Expected to complete construction next month of a massive distribution center in Collier County, Uline Inc. plans to hire about 150 people to staff it. The Wisconsin-based distributor of shipping, packaging and industrial materials plans to complete construction in mid-January of its 915,750-square-foot warehouse being built at 3830 Uline Drive, off City Gate Boulevard east of Collier Boulevard near the 100-acre Paradise Coast Sports Complex and the future Great Wolf Lodge Resort also under construction.
capecoralbreeze.com
Lee County reminds residents of closure of two Hurricane Ian debris public drop-off sites
Lee County Solid Waste reminds residents that the remaining public drop-off sites for Hurricane Ian storm debris will close at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. • Shell Factory, 2805 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers. • San Carlos Utility Site, 18078 Cypress Point Road, Fort Myers. The sites opened to...
WINKNEWS.com
MotoBros enters lease negotiations for 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda
The Charlotte County Airport Authority is in lease negotiations with MotoBros, a motocross track and training facility based in Okeechobee, for the 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda. The speedway is a three-eighths-mile asphalt racetrack built in 1990, run by Joe and Janet Gentry. The racetrack has been home to...
WINKNEWS.com
Two more Fort Myers Beach businesses sell in the face of major rebuilding costs
Two more popular spots on Fort Myers Beach are in the process of finalizing deals to sell out. On Friday, WINK News learned that The Cottage was selling for $16 million. Prices on the island keep skyrocketing, with some into the tens of millions of dollars. Many people on the island worry they won’t recognize their neighborhood once it’s rebuilt.
'More memories to be made': Volunteers clean up Ian debris off Fort Myers Beach
Tractors from nearby businesses have been helping with the clean-up, but it cannot pick up little stuff such as plastic and glass.
Seven rescued from disabled boat 150 miles off coast of Naples
MIAMI, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued seven people Monday after their 180-foot boat, Abshire Tide, became disabled 150 miles southwest of Naples. Coast Guard Cutter Shrike’s crew arrived on scene around 3:30 p.m. and quickly helped them. At approximately 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders...
Picayune Strand State Forest scheduled for 3,300-acre controlled burn
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Forest Service will be conducting a 3,300-acre controlled burn in Picayune Strand State Forest today, December 19, 2022. The forest is located east of Naples, south of I-75, and north of US 41. The burn will take place from 66nd Ave. SE. to the north, Faka-Union Canal, 100th Ave. SE and to the west of Everglades Blvd.
WPTV
Fort Myers Beach continues to rebuild after Hurricane Ian: 'It's complete devastation'
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The memory of Hurricane Ian still haunts Fort Myers Beach. Everywhere you turn structures are leveled or stand in time from that fateful day on Sept. 23rd, when a nearly 20-foot wall of storm surge pulverized everything. "There's no words to describe it, it's complete...
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested for illegally dumping Hurricane Ian debris in Rotonda West
A man was arrested Monday afternoon in Englewood East after deputies say he illegally dumped Hurricane Ian debris on a street in Rotonda West. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Joshua Allan Dove was arrested after deputies went to a home on Leisure Place in Rotonda West in response to an illegal dumping complaint. A 450-cubic-foot pile of waste building materials, furniture and miscellaneous household trash had been dumped in front of the home. Amid the waste, deputies found an expired credit card belonging to a woman who lives on Jennifer Drive in Rotonda West.
Weather Blog: Coldest Christmas in decades for Southwest Florida
If you’re dreaming of a cold Christmas in Southwest Florida, you’re in store for a big chilly surprise!. This Christmas will likely be the coldest Christmas in decades, thanks to polar air plunging south and making it all the way down the Florida peninsula. By Christmas morning, neighborhoods...
Crews respond to car fire in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — San Carlos Park firefighters battled a car fire Tuesday morning in Fort Myers. Crews responded to the blaze just before 4:30 in the area of America Outdoors Boulevard and White Sky Circle to find the car fully involved with heavy smoke and flames. The car...
Florida Weekly
New Sanibel Island listing commemorates SWFL history
Originally the site of a fishing club that was active during the turn of the century, an iconic piece of Southwest Florida waterfront real estate is now available for purchase. Located on Sanibel’s historic Woodring Point, the home sits on over an acre of what was the island’s first-ever boarding house.
Pink Shell Resort opens up to locals and relief workers
The iconic Pink Shell Beach Resort and Marina is partially reopening more than 40 guest rooms on Monday.
Marconews.com
3 To Know: It's a go for new rural village, tests recalled, more
1. Collier commissioners give thumbs up to new rural village Brightshore. Collier County commissioners have approved another rural village with thousands of homes. With two new faces on its board, the commission voted unanimously Dec. 13 in favor of the project, known as Brightshore. County staff and the county's Planning...
wfla.com
Driver on life support after crashing into Florida river
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — The driver who crashed into the Caloosahatchee River Saturday morning is on life support, according to a report by NBC affiliate WBBH. WBBH said the driver’s family confirmed that he suffered serious brain injuries in the traffic incident on the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers.
WINKNEWS.com
11-month-old drowns, dies in Cape Coral
Authorities are investigating a drowning that left an 11-month-old girl dead in Cape Coral. The incident happened in the 4800 block of Lucaya Drive on Friday. According to the Department of Children and Families, the infant was unresponsive in a bathtub she shared with her 3-year-old sibling. The two children...
Authorities search for Fort Myers bicycle thief
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the man who stole a bicycle on Warwick Circle in Fort Myers. The man was caught on surveillance stealing the green bicycle on October 9 around 5:30 p.m., according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
Man on life support after truck drives off US-41 bridge into Caloosahatchee River
UPDATE 12/19 8:15 a.m. — The driver of a pickup truck that crashed into Caloosahatchee River after falling off the US-41 bridge has been placed on life support. The sister and niece of the driver, Kim and Kayla McCarron told NBC2 that Tommy Gorman was declared brain dead Sunday night.
