(St. Cloud, MN) -- The sentence is 12 years in state prison for a Waite Park man convicted of raping a woman in May of 2021. Stearns County prosecutors say 49-year-old Winlaw Bramley the Third was found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in July. The alleged victim told investigators that she'd been dating Bramley for about two years when he grabbed her neck, forced her head into the bed, and violently raped her. The woman said she tried to push back and told Bramley to stop but he overpowered her. Court records say she has ongoing neck and spinal injuries.

WAITE PARK, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO