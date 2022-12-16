Read full article on original website
Three People Recently Released from Prison Arrested in Thursday Drug Bust
(KNSI) — Three people under intense supervised release from prison were arrested in north Minneapolis for allegedly distributing methamphetamine in central and west central Minnesota. According to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, it worked in conjunction with the Minnesota Department of Corrections to execute search warrants at...
Crazy chase that ended in discovery of meth in Freeborn County sends man to prison
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs after a high-speed chase in Freeborn County results in prison time for a Minneapolis man. Matthew Douglas Ingram, 36, was sentenced Monday to nine years and 11 months behind bars. Ingram pleaded guilty in November to one count of first-degree controlled substance crime. Five other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Minnesota BCA issues 1st no-knock warrant report
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released its first annual report on no-knock search warrants. The reporting became state law in September. Since the law took effect in September, of 132 no-knock warrants requested, three were denied by the courts and 105 were carried out by law enforcement. In 87 of those cases, evidence being sought was located.
Lino Lakes man gets 24 years in prison for torturing, kidnapping victim
A Lino Lakes man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison after he kidnapped and tortured a man over drug debt. Jose Angel Chapa-Aguilera, 24, was sentenced to 289 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release in U.S. District Court Friday. In September, Chapa-Aguilera pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Significant Drug Arrest in Meeker County
Four suspects were arrested and a variety of illegal drugs were seized this week during a raid in Litchfield in neighboring Meeker County. Members of the C-6 Drug and Gang Task Force were executing a search warrant when two people jumped out a second story window and fled on foot. They were arrested a short distance later, along with two other people who remained in the residence.
Minneapolis murder suspect arrested in Texas, returns to Minnesota for first court appearance
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis murder suspect on the run for months is now back in a local jail after authorities arrested her in Texas. Erica Roberts made her first court appearance in Hennepin County District Court Monday afternoon, accused in the deadly shooting of Tanasha Austin, a mother of two children under the age of 12, in March.
Extra Law Enforcement For Impaired Driving in Central MN
Troopers, deputies and police officers in Central Minnesota are participating in a statewide holiday safety campaign which includes extra DWI enforcement. They are looking for drivers who appear to be impaired, whether by alcohol or other substances. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the Office of Traffic Safety coordinate the enforcement, education and awareness campaign with funding provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Minnetonka police arrest 3 people in connection to 89 property damage reports
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnetonka Police arrested three people in connection to a string of property damages that caused over $100,000 in damages across the west metro. The reports began in August, with businesses, religious sites, schools, and residents reporting mostly damaged windows from BBs and metal nuts. Minnetonka Police Captain Jason Tait told FOX 9 that after struggling to find leads, they reached out to neighboring suburbs and soon realized the vandalism was happening across the west metro.
Suspect Arrested in Fatal Minneapolis Shooting
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Minneapolis have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting over the weekend. A statement from the Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a shots fired call in the 3100 block of Dupont Ave. North around 11:50 p.m. Sunday. Officers found a male inside of a residence with what was described as a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Court: Widow wrongly denied benefits after deputy husband's death by suicide due to PTSD
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled the widow of a Washington County Sheriff's deputy was wrongly denied state death benefits after her husband died by suicide as a result of PTSD. In a ruling published Monday, the court said an administrative law judge erred...
Man charged with murder after he said St. Paul woman's death was suicide
ST PAUL, Minn. — Prosecutors charged a man Monday with the murder of a woman after he originally reported she shot herself in the head. Matthew P. Ecker, 44, of Fergus Falls, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 32-year-old Alexandra L. Pennig of St. Paul.
Homicide investigation underway after woman found shot in the head in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul homicide investigators are asking anyone with information about a Monday night shooting to come forward. According to SPPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Mike Ernster, around 9:45 p.m. officers responded to a home on the 600 block of Cook Avenue East after getting a 911 call that a woman had been shot.
Waite Park Man Sentenced to 12 Years for May 2021 Rape
(St. Cloud, MN) -- The sentence is 12 years in state prison for a Waite Park man convicted of raping a woman in May of 2021. Stearns County prosecutors say 49-year-old Winlaw Bramley the Third was found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in July. The alleged victim told investigators that she'd been dating Bramley for about two years when he grabbed her neck, forced her head into the bed, and violently raped her. The woman said she tried to push back and told Bramley to stop but he overpowered her. Court records say she has ongoing neck and spinal injuries.
Kim Potter's application to get her sentence shortened won't be considered by pardon board
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota's Board of Pardons considered 40 cases for leniency this week from offenders who made sometimes emotional pleas about their rehabilitation, but one notable name wasn't among them -- and may never be. Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer convicted of manslaughter in...
Package Stolen, Counterfeit Bills Passed in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Police is reporting a couple of items were stolen from a package from a business on the 1200 block of Coon Drive. Kelly Simondet from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. Simondet says St. Cloud Police is also reporting a couple of counterfeit $20 bills that were passed...
Kandiyohi County gang member arrested in Litchfield drug raid
A confirmed gang member wanted for an outstanding warrant related to drug charges in Kandiyohi County was one of four individuals arrested Tuesday by the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Litchfield. While Task Force Agents were making entry into...
Minnesota BCA identifies officers involved in fatal shooting
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officers who shot and killed a man during a call in Sibley County early Thursday morning. Brent Alsleben, 34, of New Auburn was shot by three Hutchinson police officers after a 10-hour standoff. According to the BCA, Alsleben’s family asked the...
Murderer gets 30 years for fatal stabbing, claims jail is violating medical privacy rights
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday for a brutal stabbing death earlier this year also filed a lawsuit claiming the Hennepin County Jail violated his medical privacy rights while in custody. A jury found Derek Leake guilty of second-degree murder in...
