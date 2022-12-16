ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Omaha Police arrest man for robbing laundromat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested after allegedly robbing a laundromat and returning later for another theft. According to Omaha Police, 38-year-old Jonathan Clausell was arrested in relation to multiple incidents at the Anytime Laundry near 96th and Park Drive within the last week. On Dec. 14 at...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Arrest made in Anytime Laundry robbery in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the robbery at Anytime Laundry that happened earlier this month. The Omaha Police Department arrested Jonathan Clausell for charges related to multiple incidents at Anytime Laundry. On Monday, officers reportedly responded to the business to investigation a theft...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

2 dogs die in overnight Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire in a garage killed two dogs overnight. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded at 4:03 a.m. to a fire at a house near 41st and Binney Street. When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the attached garage. The fire...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Police investigate vehicle shooting in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that left a 26-year-old woman hurt Sunday evening. According to the OPD report, ShotSpotter detected “numerous rounds of gunfire” at 6:34 p.m. near 30th and Pinkey streets. When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence of a shooting, but no victims.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

26-year-old woman injured after shooting Sunday night in North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A 26-year-old woman was injured in a shooting Sunday night, according to Omaha police. Around 6:34 p.m., officers responded to the scene, near North 30th and Pinkney streets, after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for "numerous rounds of gunfire," authorities said. Omaha police said officers found evidence...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Sources: Feds search home of Omaha city councilman, retired Omaha police captain

Federal agents searched the South Omaha home of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo on Tuesday morning, just days after federal agents searched the Papillion home of retired Omaha Police Capt. Rich Gonzalez. Gonzalez runs a charity that provides free sports and recreation activities for underserved children in North and South...
OMAHA, NE
KELOLAND TV

Nebraska man arrested for burglary, fleeing police

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Omaha man faces charges, following a scary situation in a neighborhood on the east side of Sioux Falls. A woman in an apartment, near 8th Street and Cleveland Avenue, saw a man with a flashlight outside her window early Saturday morning. She called...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
1011now.com

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lincoln Police investigate car theft

University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green has announcement his plan to retire as chancellor in 2023. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Traffic deaths up in Nebraska in November. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes in...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Two Omaha police officers placed on leave after FBI conducts searches

OMAHA — Two Omaha police officers have been placed on administrative leave in the wake of FBI searches connected to a local charity that provides free sports and recreation activities for youths. FBI agents Tuesday morning served federal search warrants at the South Omaha home of Omaha City Councilman...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police Department warns residents of porch pirates

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jaynie Salehi is a nurse, but she wanted to start a passion project to share her love of crafting. So, she ordered some equipment. “A belt sander, a miter saw, so very expensive items to start up my woodworking business,” Salehi said. But before she...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Two injured after crash in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two drivers were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after a crash in southeast Lincoln. The two-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 70th Street and Nebraska Parkway. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening,...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Inspectors condemn Legacy Crossing apartments

Tenants of an Omaha apartment complex are left stranded with few answers. Latino Peace Officers Association under investigation. A nonprofit that works with police is under investigation by the Internal Revenue Service. Festival shines lights on Ukraine. Updated: 10 hours ago. A Hanukkah celebration is calling special attention to Ukraine...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Unsafe conditions at apartment complex prompt City of Omaha to shut it down

Omaha city officials deemed a northwest Omaha apartment complex unsafe and shut it down Monday after inspectors observed widespread fire, health and safety violations, leading to the evacuation of 165 families. Now, just days before Christmas, city workers and nonprofit groups are seeking temporary housing for the residents at Legacy...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Driver rescued after truck plunges into Elkhorn River

OMAHA — Omaha firefighters rescued a man Monday night after his truck plunged off a bridge over the Elkhorn River. The driver, whose name was not released, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in critical condition, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. The incident occurred at about 8:15 p.m. at 245th and Q streets.
OMAHA, NE

