WOWT
Omaha Police arrest man for robbing laundromat
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested after allegedly robbing a laundromat and returning later for another theft. According to Omaha Police, 38-year-old Jonathan Clausell was arrested in relation to multiple incidents at the Anytime Laundry near 96th and Park Drive within the last week. On Dec. 14 at...
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest made in Anytime Laundry robbery in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the robbery at Anytime Laundry that happened earlier this month. The Omaha Police Department arrested Jonathan Clausell for charges related to multiple incidents at Anytime Laundry. On Monday, officers reportedly responded to the business to investigation a theft...
1011now.com
Police investigating late-night robbery at fast food restaurant in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a late-night robbery at fast food restaurant in Lincoln. Monday night, around 10:04 p.m., LPD officers were dispatched to the Wendy’s, near S 48th and Van Dorn Streets, on a report of a robbery. According to LPD, responding officers...
klkntv.com
Lincoln residents threatened with gun after answering knock at door, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two unsuspecting Lincoln residents were held up at gunpoint after answering a knock at their door over the weekend. The first report of an armed threat came from an apartment near 13th and E Streets just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Lincoln Police say. Officers...
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman says armed robbers beat her up before fleeing in $70,000 stolen truck
UPDATE, Tuesday (Dec. 20) — Police say they have recovered the Ram used in this robbery. It was located near South 29th and E Streets on Monday. We’re told there was no one inside. Police have not said if they’ve made any progress in catching the violent criminals...
WOWT
2 dogs die in overnight Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire in a garage killed two dogs overnight. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded at 4:03 a.m. to a fire at a house near 41st and Binney Street. When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the attached garage. The fire...
WOWT
Police investigate vehicle shooting in north Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that left a 26-year-old woman hurt Sunday evening. According to the OPD report, ShotSpotter detected “numerous rounds of gunfire” at 6:34 p.m. near 30th and Pinkey streets. When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence of a shooting, but no victims.
KETV.com
Advocates push for pardon for Ed Poindexter, who was convicted of killing Omaha police officer
OMAHA, Neb. — Advocates for a man convicted of killing an Omaha police officer made another appeal for a pardon. Ed Poindexter, now 76, and David Rice were convicted in 1971 of planting a suitcase bomb that killed police officer Larry Minard. Both were sentenced to life in prison.
KETV.com
Omaha officials investigating possible arson after building fire Tuesday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha officials are investigating a possible case of arson early Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to 27th and Harney streets for a building fire just after 1 a.m. Officials said a homeless man started the fire. The building was abandoned, and no one was injured.
KETV.com
26-year-old woman injured after shooting Sunday night in North Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 26-year-old woman was injured in a shooting Sunday night, according to Omaha police. Around 6:34 p.m., officers responded to the scene, near North 30th and Pinkney streets, after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for "numerous rounds of gunfire," authorities said. Omaha police said officers found evidence...
doniphanherald.com
Sources: Feds search home of Omaha city councilman, retired Omaha police captain
Federal agents searched the South Omaha home of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo on Tuesday morning, just days after federal agents searched the Papillion home of retired Omaha Police Capt. Rich Gonzalez. Gonzalez runs a charity that provides free sports and recreation activities for underserved children in North and South...
KELOLAND TV
Nebraska man arrested for burglary, fleeing police
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Omaha man faces charges, following a scary situation in a neighborhood on the east side of Sioux Falls. A woman in an apartment, near 8th Street and Cleveland Avenue, saw a man with a flashlight outside her window early Saturday morning. She called...
1011now.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lincoln Police investigate car theft
University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green has announcement his plan to retire as chancellor in 2023. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Traffic deaths up in Nebraska in November. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes in...
doniphanherald.com
Two Omaha police officers placed on leave after FBI conducts searches
OMAHA — Two Omaha police officers have been placed on administrative leave in the wake of FBI searches connected to a local charity that provides free sports and recreation activities for youths. FBI agents Tuesday morning served federal search warrants at the South Omaha home of Omaha City Councilman...
WOWT
Omaha Police Department warns residents of porch pirates
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jaynie Salehi is a nurse, but she wanted to start a passion project to share her love of crafting. So, she ordered some equipment. “A belt sander, a miter saw, so very expensive items to start up my woodworking business,” Salehi said. But before she...
klkntv.com
Two injured after crash in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two drivers were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after a crash in southeast Lincoln. The two-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 70th Street and Nebraska Parkway. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening,...
WOWT
BREAKING: Inspectors condemn Legacy Crossing apartments
Tenants of an Omaha apartment complex are left stranded with few answers. Latino Peace Officers Association under investigation. A nonprofit that works with police is under investigation by the Internal Revenue Service. Festival shines lights on Ukraine. Updated: 10 hours ago. A Hanukkah celebration is calling special attention to Ukraine...
doniphanherald.com
Unsafe conditions at apartment complex prompt City of Omaha to shut it down
Omaha city officials deemed a northwest Omaha apartment complex unsafe and shut it down Monday after inspectors observed widespread fire, health and safety violations, leading to the evacuation of 165 families. Now, just days before Christmas, city workers and nonprofit groups are seeking temporary housing for the residents at Legacy...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln men enter pleas for gang racketeering conspiracy involving shooting and assaults
Two Lincoln men indicted for trying to kill a rival gang member have entered guilty pleas to a racketeering conspiracy, after the prosecutor described a shooting, assaults and drug sales on social media among their crimes. Edward "Eddie" Williams and Antonio Shannon, both 21, agreed to a federal sentence between...
doniphanherald.com
Driver rescued after truck plunges into Elkhorn River
OMAHA — Omaha firefighters rescued a man Monday night after his truck plunged off a bridge over the Elkhorn River. The driver, whose name was not released, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in critical condition, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. The incident occurred at about 8:15 p.m. at 245th and Q streets.
