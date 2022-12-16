Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Washtenaw Community College to offer first-ever Fowling class to local community
ANN ARBOR – The first-ever class in Fowling will be offered by Washtenaw Community College this winter. The non-credit personal enrichment course can be taken by students and members of the public alike. Instruction will take place at The Fowling Warehouse Ypsi-Ann Arbor. Fowling is a hybrid between football...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor schools continue to close due to high number of staff illnesses
ANN ARBOR – More Ann Arbor Public Schools buildings have closed as staff absences due to illness continue for a second week. In an early morning email to AAPS community members on Monday, Superintendent Jeanice Swift announced that A2 STEAM K8 at Northside and Tappan Middle School were going to be closed for the day due to a “very high number of staff illnesses.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan football has landed 5 top transfer players, 3 3-star recruits since Big Ten championship
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football has been hot on the recruiting trail since winning its second-straight Big Ten championship, adding five of the top players in the transfer portal and three high school recruits. Jim Harbaugh’s recruiting class has taken some criticism over the past several months, as...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mike Morse announces NIL deal with 5 Michigan football players, including TV commercials, billboards
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Attorney Mike Morse announced he has reached an expanded Name, Image, and Likeness deal with five Michigan football players, which will include the players being on billboard and in television commercials. Morse, founder of the Mike Morse Law Firm, launched an NIL deal with Michigan...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills waiving admission fee through end of year
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills is waiving its admission fee until the end of the year because of the rise of antisemitism. Michigan’s only holocaust museum is hoping to attract more people after recent incidents of antisemitism. They want to make sure that nobody loses sight of the lessons learned from the holocaust.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Local holiday drive announces several donation sites around Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Community Action Network is running a food, fund and supply drive for families in need this holiday season. Now through Dec. 31, donations can be dropped off at several locations in town and will be taken to CAN’s Bryant Community Center Emergency Food Pantry. CAN...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $2M prize on Thanksgiving Day
A 64-year-old man from Oakland County won $2 million on Thanksgiving Day by playing Michigan Lottery’s Magnificent 7s instant game. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, felt thankful when he won millions Thanksgiving morning. He bought his winning ticket at the Kroger on Dixie Highway in Clarkston. “I...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man describes home he bought where Michigan killer, cannibal once lived
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. – A man who bought the home of Mark Latunski is speaking out on his experience with the home. Alex Deehl bought the home for just over $100,000 in February 2020, two months after Latunski killed and mutilated Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek on Christmas Eve, according to NBC Lansing affiliate WILX. The station wrote in February 2020 that there were a total of four bidders on the home.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter construction to close roads in downtown Ann Arbor this week
ANN ARBOR – A handful of roads in downtown Tree Town are closing this week to make way for different construction projects. Drivers will have detours and access to local businesses will be maintained for all of the areas affected. Pedestrians will also have access to walkways but may be detoured.
ClickOnDetroit.com
City of Ann Arbor announces Christmas and New Year’s holiday schedule
ANN ARBOR – Tree Town municipal offices and the Larcom City Hall customer service center will be closed in observance of the end-of-the-year holidays. Officials noted in a newsletter that offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 for Christmas, and again on Friday, Dec. 30 and Monday, Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
