ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor schools continue to close due to high number of staff illnesses

ANN ARBOR – More Ann Arbor Public Schools buildings have closed as staff absences due to illness continue for a second week. In an early morning email to AAPS community members on Monday, Superintendent Jeanice Swift announced that A2 STEAM K8 at Northside and Tappan Middle School were going to be closed for the day due to a “very high number of staff illnesses.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills waiving admission fee through end of year

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills is waiving its admission fee until the end of the year because of the rise of antisemitism. Michigan’s only holocaust museum is hoping to attract more people after recent incidents of antisemitism. They want to make sure that nobody loses sight of the lessons learned from the holocaust.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Local holiday drive announces several donation sites around Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Community Action Network is running a food, fund and supply drive for families in need this holiday season. Now through Dec. 31, donations can be dropped off at several locations in town and will be taken to CAN’s Bryant Community Center Emergency Food Pantry. CAN...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $2M prize on Thanksgiving Day

A 64-year-old man from Oakland County won $2 million on Thanksgiving Day by playing Michigan Lottery’s Magnificent 7s instant game. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, felt thankful when he won millions Thanksgiving morning. He bought his winning ticket at the Kroger on Dixie Highway in Clarkston. “I...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man describes home he bought where Michigan killer, cannibal once lived

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. – A man who bought the home of Mark Latunski is speaking out on his experience with the home. Alex Deehl bought the home for just over $100,000 in February 2020, two months after Latunski killed and mutilated Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek on Christmas Eve, according to NBC Lansing affiliate WILX. The station wrote in February 2020 that there were a total of four bidders on the home.
SWARTZ CREEK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter construction to close roads in downtown Ann Arbor this week

ANN ARBOR – A handful of roads in downtown Tree Town are closing this week to make way for different construction projects. Drivers will have detours and access to local businesses will be maintained for all of the areas affected. Pedestrians will also have access to walkways but may be detoured.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

City of Ann Arbor announces Christmas and New Year’s holiday schedule

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town municipal offices and the Larcom City Hall customer service center will be closed in observance of the end-of-the-year holidays. Officials noted in a newsletter that offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 for Christmas, and again on Friday, Dec. 30 and Monday, Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy