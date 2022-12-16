Toll hike at Hudson River Crossings goes into effect Jan. 8

It will soon be more expensive to travel into New York City from New Jersey due to a toll hike at the Hudson River Crossings.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey approved the hike this week. It goes into effect on Jan. 8.

For drivers with E-ZPass, tolls at peak hours will increase from $13.75 to $14.75 and off-peak will increase from $11.75 to $12.75. Those who do not have E-ZPass will get a bill in the mail for $17.

It is another rising cost during a time with record inflation.

“For the people who really struggle and for truck drivers whose livelihood depends on it, it hurts” says Bob Romana, of Long Island.

Romana says that he would have expected to see some holidays savings from the Port Authority instead of toll increases.

"They got rid of all of the toll booths. They got rid of salaries, so what happened to all of the savings?” he asks.

The price hike was approved by the Port Authority as part of its $8 billion budget. Along with millions of dollars for things like maintenance, operations and security, there are special projects the money will go toward.

There is a $2 billion project to restore the George Washington Bridge, which includes replacing 592 suspension ropes. Another capital project is finishing off the new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Port Authority states that the toll bump will be offset with lower volume thanks to cashless tolling at all of the bridges and tunnels.

Richard Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority, says in a statement, "This budget continues our efforts to recover from the financial damage done by the pandemic when the volumes handled by Port Authority facilities were decimated."

But this may not play well with truck drivers. They must pay $1 more per axel, and a big rig has five axels. Truck driver George Randall says it cost him $172 the last time he crossed into New York City, and it will now cost $5 more.

"You're looking at getting a certain amount per load and that's $200 right off the top - $400 coming back,” he says.

He says that this extra cost is why some truck drivers will often only go as far north as New Jersey and won’t travel into New York City.

The Port Authority projects tolls will bring in about $2 billion in 2023.