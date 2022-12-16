ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Toll hike at Hudson River Crossings goes into effect Jan. 8

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A7HlT_0jlSTdMz00

It will soon be more expensive to travel into New York City from New Jersey due to a toll hike at the Hudson River Crossings.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey approved the hike this week. It goes into effect on Jan. 8.

For drivers with E-ZPass, tolls at peak hours will increase from $13.75 to $14.75 and off-peak will increase from $11.75 to $12.75. Those who do not have E-ZPass will get a bill in the mail for $17.

It is another rising cost during a time with record inflation.

“For the people who really struggle and for truck drivers whose livelihood depends on it, it hurts” says Bob Romana, of Long Island.

Romana says that he would have expected to see some holidays savings from the Port Authority instead of toll increases.

"They got rid of all of the toll booths. They got rid of salaries, so what happened to all of the savings?” he asks.

The price hike was approved by the Port Authority as part of its $8 billion budget. Along with millions of dollars for things like maintenance, operations and security, there are special projects the money will go toward.

There is a $2 billion project to restore the George Washington Bridge, which includes replacing 592 suspension ropes. Another capital project is finishing off the new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Port Authority states that the toll bump will be offset with lower volume thanks to cashless tolling at all of the bridges and tunnels.

Richard Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority, says in a statement, "This budget continues our efforts to recover from the financial damage done by the pandemic when the volumes handled by Port Authority facilities were decimated."

But this may not play well with truck drivers. They must pay $1 more per axel, and a big rig has five axels. Truck driver George Randall says it cost him $172 the last time he crossed into New York City, and it will now cost $5 more.

"You're looking at getting a certain amount per load and that's $200 right off the top - $400 coming back,” he says.

He says that this extra cost is why some truck drivers will often only go as far north as New Jersey and won’t travel into New York City.

The Port Authority projects tolls will bring in about $2 billion in 2023.

Comments / 4

Patriot 1st
2d ago

Democrat run states especially in the northeast just love their cash cows called tolls. They use them to build their empires as they buy up more property. The tolls on the bridges were used to buy up the port of salem and millville air port in New Jersey. Then they needed more high payed fluff jobs (their buddies) to run them. All at drivers exspense.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ Spotlight

Op-Ed: Turnpike expansion would cut congestion, boost NJ economy

The proposed expansion would replace decades-old structures, improve residents’ quality of life and the state’s economic well-being. The proposed expansion of the New Jersey Turnpike from the Hudson County extension to the Holland Tunnel is a commonsense project that will reduce the traffic congestion that overwhelms this portion of the road, while giving a shot in the arm to New Jersey’s economy.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Jalopnik

How New Jersey Will Spend $10.7 Billion to Make Traffic Worse

The plan to expand a vital 8.1-mile section of the New Jersey Turnpike, the Newark Bay–Hudson County Extension, is destined to fail. However, New Jersey’s government can’t stop itself from driving into the Hudson River. The project’s projected cost has exploded from $4.7 billion to $10.7 billion—adding added capacity between Newark Liberty International Airport and New York City which will plummet the surrounding area’s already terrible air quality. Also, the expansion won’t reduce congestion.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Government Technology

Jersey Shore Should Get Ready for Climate Change

(TNS) - On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County last week, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate with...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ faces treacherous Christmas travel – What you need to know

Treacherous travel is a real possibility as we approach the Christmas weekend in New Jersey. If you are traveling out of state, there are weather worries for much of the Nation. "Travel conditions are going to be challenging for much of the United States this week," according to New Jersey...
920 ESPN

NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.

It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
NEW JERSEY STATE
a-z-animals.com

11 Must-See Birds In New Jersey

New Jersey boasts of hosting some of the rarest, quirkiest, and most enchanting birds in the eastern United States. Its wide range of habitable regions such as the woodlands, forests, meadows, mangroves, and the Atlantic Ocean ensures a distribution of birds who either live and breed in New Jersey throughout the year or migrate to and from the state. This is what makes The Garden State a hot venue for birdwatchers to feast their eyes on the avian fauna. Here are some of the many interesting birds to look out for in New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Toll hikes locked in for 2023 – What NJ drivers will pay

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has locked in toll hikes for Garden State commuters for 2023. Commissioners approved an $8.3 billion dollar capital and operating budget that includes a $1 increase in tolls for to cross over or under the Hudson River. Path fares will increase by 25-cents. The fare to ride the AirTrain also increases by a quarter to $8.25. Path fares do not increase in this budget.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Channel 34

New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December

NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

126K+
Followers
43K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy