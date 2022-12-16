Read full article on original website
Alaska settles lawsuit with opioid companies for millions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska is settling with three major drug companies for $21.5 million, part of the state’s three-pronged approach to tackling the ongoing opioid crisis. “The state and our agency partners have been fighting the opioid crisis on three fronts through interdiction of illegal...
In Depth Alaska: Arctic Report Card
Chilkat Indian Village says Alaska mine poses risk to watershed
The Chilkat Indian Village of Klukwan is challenging a state permit approving construction of a gold and metals mine that would tunnel under the Saksaia Glacier on 6,100-foot Flower Mountain near the headwaters of the Chilkat River watershed. Chilkat Indian Village officials say the project’s proposed system to treat water runoff from the mine in […] The post Chilkat Indian Village says Alaska mine poses risk to watershed appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 19, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes testifies at Representative David Eastman’s trial....
Chiropractic Economics
The Joint Chiropractic Expands to Alaska, Signs Franchise Agreement for 3 Clinics
First ‘The Joint’ clinic opens in Wasilla, Alaska. The Joint Corp., the nation’s largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, has signed a multi-unit franchise agreement in the state of Alaska for three clinics. The first of the three recently opened in Wasilla, Alaska, with a second clinic planned for Anchorage in the first quarter of next year. The franchisees are targeting fall 2023 for the third location. Alaska extends The Joint’s footprint to 40 states.
Crabbers, fishermen seek US aid after disaster declaration
The U.S. Department of Commerce's disaster declaration for salmon and crab fisheries in Washington and Alaska opens the door for financial relief as part of an omnibus spending bill being negotiated by U.S. lawmakers. The declaration Friday covers Bristol Bay king crab harvests suspended for two years, and the snow crab harvest that will be canceled for the first time in 2023. Also covered are 2021 salmon harvests from Alaska's Kuskokwim River and 2019 and 2020 Washington salmon fisheries. The states' congressional delegations can now try to secure funds in the bill to fund the U.S. government through September.
Fishery disasters declared for several poor or closed Alaska crab and salmon harvests
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Friday approved disaster declarations for several distressed fisheries, including the recently canceled Bering Sea snow crab and Bristol Bay red crab harvests. The declarations are for poor or closed Alaska harvests going back to 2020. They cover failures in the crab fisheries for this...
Fastcast December 20, 2022
The State of Alaska is settling with three major drug companies for $21.5 million, part of the state’s three-pronged approach to tackling the ongoing opioid crisis. Stewart Rhodes testified that there were never any plans for members of the group to enter the Capitol building that day, and the role of the Oath Keepers was to escort speakers from the VIP section of the Ellipse - where then-President Donald Trump gave his speech - to the northeast corner of the Capitol grounds.
No response from state officials as some Alaskans go months without food stamps
Nikita Chase is a single mom with two kids at home. She said she hasn’t gotten her food stamps since October. “You’re supposed to get it on the first [of the month], but you’re not getting anything. And there’s no communication,” she said. “So everybody’s just sitting, waiting, up in the air. And when you call, you get no answers.”
Warming trends remain the focus for the Arctic
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The annual Arctic Report Card for 2022 shows that while the past year hasn’t been the warmest on record or shown the lowest sea ice levels, it reveals the patterns in the Arctic that have been trending for decades continue, primarily that the Arctic continues to warm more than twice as fast as the rest of the world.
Affirming Care: Transgender Healthcare Resources
Transgender people have specialized healthcare needs, which providers in Alaska are stepping up to provide. Being transgender is more than a medical condition; it is an aspect of human lives. That said, transgender people have, by their nature, special healthcare needs. Since 2014, when TIME magazine signaled a “Transgender Tipping...
John Boyle Appointed DNR Commissioner By Dunleavy
Governor Mike Dunleavy has appointed John Boyle to serve as Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources. He replaces acting commissioner Akis Gialopsos. Boyles’ assumes the commissioner duties on January 6, 2023. “Commissioner Boyle will serve both the department and Alaskans with distinction, “said Governor Dunleavy. “His legal...
Murkowski, Sullivan, Peltola announce disaster declarations for Alaska fisheries
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, and Representative Mary Sattler Peltola said they welcomed determinations from the U.S. Department of Commerce that fishery disasters have occurred in numerous Alaska fisheries, allowing Alaska fishermen to receive critical relief funding. The funding can be distributed to fishermen...
Gov. Dunleavy names new Department of Health commissioner
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Monday the elevation of his acting Alaska Department of Health commissioner to a permanent position. Heidi Hedberg, who also chairs the Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioid Remediation, will be the department’s permanent commissioner. Hedberg’s name will be sent to the legislature for a confirmation vote in the next session.
Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed
All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
Alarming New Data Suggests We Have A Big Problem Here In Montana.
As our population ages and our workforce decreases, we are beginning to see several shifts in our society and some of them are not good. A popular term that is often used by the younger generation these days for those of a certain age is "boomer". Of course, this isn't new, it is short for "baby boomers", which are a huge part of the American population.
Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources
It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The Sunday Minefield – December 18, 2022
Christmas is just one week away! After most of us in Southcentral finally dug out multiple feet of snow from three storms in a row, we are now dealing with sub-zero temperatures. Hawaii never sounded so good. Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska) released his proposed FY2024 operating capital budgets on Thursday – his first since being re-elected in November and right after oil prices significantly dropped. An accidental text message revealed an attempt by freshman representatives to organize a bipartisan House majority. And some politicos are on the move in the run-up to the upcoming legislative session.
Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: How much are middle & lower income (working) Alaska families overpaying
Regular readers of these columns know that we often discuss the regressive impact of using cuts in the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) – what former Governor Jay Hammond called in his book, Diapering the Devil, a “head tax” – to pay for Alaska state government. But we’ve never brought that impact down to what it means in terms of dollars and cents per middle and lower income Alaska family.
Southeast Alaska tribal groups seek logging stopped at historic site
Controversy over a logging project near Yakutat in Southeast Alaska has intensified. The local tribe, an archaeologist and others say a site that’s being logged is home to centuries-old ruins that could provide clues into the history of Southeast Alaska’s Indigenous people. CoastAlaska’s Angela Denning has more:
