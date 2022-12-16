ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, AZ

SignalsAZ

Christmas Closures for Lake Havasu, Bullhead, Kingman Cities

With Christmas Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman. Lake Havasu City. City offices are closed on Monday, December 26, 2022, for the Christmas holiday. Aquatic...
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Garage consumed by fire￼

KINGMAN – Fire consumed a vehicle and destroyed the garage where it was parked in north Kingman early Thursday, December 15. No one was injured in the incident on Scotty Drive. Chief Dennis Hoke said Northern Arizona Fire District firefighters responded at 7:32 a.m., along with personnel from the...
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Killer sentenced to natural life term￼

KINGMAN – A Mohave County judge has imposed a natural life prison term for a murder committed in Bullhead City almost one year ago. Judge Billy Sipe said the trial jury’s November 4th premeditated first degree murder guilty verdict required the natural life punishment under Arizona law. Ryan...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Bullhead City is most affordable city in Arizona

BULLHEAD CITY – The Cost-of-Living Index (COLI) Annual Average Data report for the third quarter of 2022 was released and Bullhead City is once again the most affordable city in Arizona. Statistics show it is also one of the most affordable cities in the nation. Bullhead City was reported again as the most affordable city in Arizona with an overall composite index of 91.1 percent. This report represents the average prices submitted by the participating 265 urban areas nationwide.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Blowback on elections issues continues to mar relations between officials

KINGMAN – Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman chastised Mohave County at the December 15 meeting of the County Supervisors Association at the CSA building in downtown Phoenix. Hickman was clearly irritated by criticism from several Mohave County supervisors and other elected officials from northwest Arizona over problems with the administration of the general election in the state’s largest county.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

All persons should be equal and accepted

To the City of Kingman and surrounding communities,. Grace and peace in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ,. Recently we have been bombarded by news that a political figure has been very vocal with his opinions regarding Adolph Hitler, the Nazis, and people of Jewish descent. This political figure has praised the actions of Hitler and the Nazis, has promoted Neo-Nazism and has been vocal in his hatred and disdain for the Jewish people.
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Microwave beef turns deadly￼

GOLDEN VALLEY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) reports a Golden Valley man made incriminating statements to detectives investigating the murder of his roommate. Authorities responded to a reported homicide at a home in the 3100 block of McConnico Road just before 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 14.
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Three dead in BHC, possible murder-suicide￼

BULLHEAD CITY – What is labeled as a double murder-suicide is under investigation in Bullhead City. Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said three people died of gunshots to their heads in a home in the 500 block of Riverview Drive. Public safety personnel discovered the deceased trio after responding at...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Fichtelman sentenced to 25 years￼

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu City man convicted of impregnating a teenager 45 years his junior was sentenced to the Arizona Department of Corrections Monday, having previously served extensive prison time for sexual involvement with an 11-year-old girl in California in 1990. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle ordered a 25-year term for Terry Fichtelman, 64, two years less than maximum possible punishment.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Trout don't seem to mind the colder weather

BULLHEAD CITY — Rainbow trout don't mind the colder weather. Neither do some fishermen who go after the stocked fish in the Colorado River in the Bullhead City area. "We are getting a great mix of rainbow trout from the Willow Beach National Fish Hatchery," Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City, said.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day brings freeze warnings to Valley until 9 a.m., chilly temps

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s chilly out there this morning!. A freeze warning is in effect until 9 a.m. in Avondale, Buckeye, El Mirage, Surprise, and Goodyear areas this morning. Make sure you grab those extra layers and stay warm! Also, there is a hard freeze warning in the Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Kingman and Peach Springs areas until 9 a.m. as well.
GOODYEAR, AZ

