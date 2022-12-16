Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thestandardnewspaper.online
ADWR Director designates Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin as Irrigation Non-expansion Area (INA)￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Following months of public input and research into existing supplies of groundwater in the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin near Kingman, the Director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources (“ADWR”) on December 19 designated the region as an Irrigation Non-expansion Area (“INA”).
SignalsAZ
Christmas Closures for Lake Havasu, Bullhead, Kingman Cities
With Christmas Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman. Lake Havasu City. City offices are closed on Monday, December 26, 2022, for the Christmas holiday. Aquatic...
thestandardnewspaper.online
MCC Nursing alumni back in the classroom as instructors teaching future nurses ￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave Community College prepares students to further their education to a four-year university or enter the workforce after completing their degree. Many students go work in their desired field then come back to teach the next generation of professionals. In the Nursing department, there’s faculty members...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Faith Fellowship Community Church planning for more small groups￼
BULLHEAD CITY – “God saved my life,” said Pastor Tom Heflin of Faith Fellowship Community Church (Faith Fellowship), located at 1725 Shamrock Road in Bullhead City. “I was blessed to have a great heart surgeon” for a five-bypass surgery. The 75-year-old Pastor Tom has been...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Garage consumed by fire￼
KINGMAN – Fire consumed a vehicle and destroyed the garage where it was parked in north Kingman early Thursday, December 15. No one was injured in the incident on Scotty Drive. Chief Dennis Hoke said Northern Arizona Fire District firefighters responded at 7:32 a.m., along with personnel from the...
thestandardnewspaper.online
2023 Bullhead River Run, Mayhem the Main Event set for April 26 – 29￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The 3rd Annual Bullhead River Run, Mayhem the Main Event has been set for the final weekend of April beginning Wednesday, April 26th through Saturday, April 29th. Larry Topping, local business owner and resident, is proud to have a home-grown river run and will be showcasing...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Killer sentenced to natural life term￼
KINGMAN – A Mohave County judge has imposed a natural life prison term for a murder committed in Bullhead City almost one year ago. Judge Billy Sipe said the trial jury’s November 4th premeditated first degree murder guilty verdict required the natural life punishment under Arizona law. Ryan...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City is most affordable city in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY – The Cost-of-Living Index (COLI) Annual Average Data report for the third quarter of 2022 was released and Bullhead City is once again the most affordable city in Arizona. Statistics show it is also one of the most affordable cities in the nation. Bullhead City was reported again as the most affordable city in Arizona with an overall composite index of 91.1 percent. This report represents the average prices submitted by the participating 265 urban areas nationwide.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Blowback on elections issues continues to mar relations between officials
KINGMAN – Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman chastised Mohave County at the December 15 meeting of the County Supervisors Association at the CSA building in downtown Phoenix. Hickman was clearly irritated by criticism from several Mohave County supervisors and other elected officials from northwest Arizona over problems with the administration of the general election in the state’s largest county.
thestandardnewspaper.online
All persons should be equal and accepted
To the City of Kingman and surrounding communities,. Grace and peace in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ,. Recently we have been bombarded by news that a political figure has been very vocal with his opinions regarding Adolph Hitler, the Nazis, and people of Jewish descent. This political figure has praised the actions of Hitler and the Nazis, has promoted Neo-Nazism and has been vocal in his hatred and disdain for the Jewish people.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Microwave beef turns deadly￼
GOLDEN VALLEY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) reports a Golden Valley man made incriminating statements to detectives investigating the murder of his roommate. Authorities responded to a reported homicide at a home in the 3100 block of McConnico Road just before 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 14.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Three dead in BHC, possible murder-suicide￼
BULLHEAD CITY – What is labeled as a double murder-suicide is under investigation in Bullhead City. Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said three people died of gunshots to their heads in a home in the 500 block of Riverview Drive. Public safety personnel discovered the deceased trio after responding at...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fichtelman sentenced to 25 years￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu City man convicted of impregnating a teenager 45 years his junior was sentenced to the Arizona Department of Corrections Monday, having previously served extensive prison time for sexual involvement with an 11-year-old girl in California in 1990. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle ordered a 25-year term for Terry Fichtelman, 64, two years less than maximum possible punishment.
'A decision is coming': Mohave County farmland may soon be restricted in bid to protect groundwater
KINGMAN, Ariz. — Farmers in a western Arizona community may soon be banned from expanding their farms to new acres in a bid to protect the area's groundwater. The Arizona Department of Water Resources is expected to announce the restriction in the coming days. "Within days, [department] Director Buschatzke...
Mohave Daily News
Trout don't seem to mind the colder weather
BULLHEAD CITY — Rainbow trout don't mind the colder weather. Neither do some fishermen who go after the stocked fish in the Colorado River in the Bullhead City area. "We are getting a great mix of rainbow trout from the Willow Beach National Fish Hatchery," Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City, said.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day brings freeze warnings to Valley until 9 a.m., chilly temps
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s chilly out there this morning!. A freeze warning is in effect until 9 a.m. in Avondale, Buckeye, El Mirage, Surprise, and Goodyear areas this morning. Make sure you grab those extra layers and stay warm! Also, there is a hard freeze warning in the Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Kingman and Peach Springs areas until 9 a.m. as well.
Comments / 0