dexerto.com
Where to find Bonsly & Sudowoodo in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
One of Generation 2’s most iconic Pokemon, Sudowoodo, and its pre-evolution Bonsly return in Scarlet & Violet. Here’s how to find both of these deceptive Rock-types around the Paldea region. Fans of Pokemon Gold, Silver, Crystal, and their remakes likely remember the misleading Rock-type Pokemon Sudowoodo thanks to...
dexerto.com
Best starter to choose in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
If you’re playing through Pokemon Scarlet & Violet for the first time, you’ll probably be wondering which starter to choose: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly? Let’s find out which one is best. The biggest question for any trainer when beginning a new Pokemon adventure is: Which starter are...
dexerto.com
How to get a Metal Coat in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
If you’re wondering where to find a Metal Coat in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, we’ve got all the details you need about its location and what it’s used for. While most Pokemon evolve naturally as they level up in Scarlet & Violet, some creatures require a helping hand from a special item. This could be an Evolution Stone or a seemingly random held item.
dexerto.com
Pokemon card fans are losing it over the Crown Zenith VSTAR & Radiant reveals
Many of the Crown Zenith characters have been officially revealed, debuting brand new Pokemon TCG cards, and fans are loving the reveals thus far. The Pokemon Company officially revealed the cards included in the upcoming Crown Zenith release. This is an expansion of the Sword and Shield series and is a booster box set to release on January 20, 2023.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Part 2 event: Eeveelution costumes, Hisuian Avalugg, more
The Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Part 2 event has been revealed, which brings new costumes to all of Eevee’s evolutions as well as debuting Hisuian Avalugg in raids. Part one of the Pokemon Go Winter Holiday event has come to a close, and Niantic has finally announced the continuation of everyone’s favorite winter event.
dexerto.com
How to get Pokemon TCG Illustration Contest 2022 cards
The Pokemon Center has just revealed the next set of cards customers can receive in their order, this time focusing on the 2022 Illustration Contest winners. Here’s how to get them. Over the last few years, The Pokemon Center has provided TCG fans with unique limited-edition cards featuring a...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs finally reveal secret MMR details amid matchmaking woes
The Overwatch 2 team has provided an update on the future of the game’s matchmaking system, promising a much more structured system amid issues with unbalanced matches and games. Overwatch 2 is slowly but surely fixing up all the major issues that the game’s community have been calling to...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends leaker claims class overhaul and Legend reworks may come in Season 16
Recent leaks have claimed that Respawn Entertainment may bring a major overhaul to both classes and Legends during Season 16 of Apex Legends. With Apex Legends receiving few updates to close out 2022, the community is already speculating what Season 16 may have in store for the battle royale. Some...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Director accidentally loads unreleased campaign map on dev Twitch stream
Overwatch 2’s game director almost leaked a new campaign map for the game while live streaming on Twitch during a casual community broadcast. During a recent Twitch stream, the Overwatch dev team discussed the creative process behind how they build their maps. Giving their community a rare look at how some of their favorite maps have been built.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players doubt “weird” decision to remove Building 21 after 24 hours
CoD content creators expressed their confusion on social media after developers removed Building 21 from DMZ after just 24 hours. Warzone 2’s new mode, DMZ received its first batch of updates in Season 1 Reloaded. The patch increased the number of Strongholds and heavily nerfed AI enemies, which play a major role in DMZ gameplay.
dexerto.com
Twitch star AriaSaki responds to yelling at dead Overwatch 2 team for not healing
Twitch streamer AriaSaki has responded after a clip of her freaking out at her dead Overwatch 2 teammates for not healing her went viral. Anyone who has ever played Overwatch knows what it’s like to be a melee hit away from death and in dire need of healing, but AriaSaki took things to another level live on Twitch.
dexerto.com
Riot reveals further Valorant anti-smurf changes as crackdown continues
Valorant developers Riot Games have shared an update on their anti-smurfing actions, as issues with the tactic continue in-game. Smurfing is a major issue for plenty of game developers. It relates to typically high-skill players seeking out accounts that are low-ranked. Resultantly, they are able to get into matches with opponents they can easily outplay and dominate.
dexerto.com
Interview with My Time at Sandrock Vice President Aaron Deng and Writer David Peck: Art direction & NPC creation
Dexerto spoke with Pathea Vice President Aaron Deng and My Time at Sandrock writer David Peck about the creation of the “My Time” sequel, and how the developers brought the new story to life. Currently, there are several slice-of-life and farming sims enjoying high popularity among gamers. However,...
dexerto.com
TikToker surprises fans with $5,000 custom PC giveaway
Popular TikToker Mattykay has surprised his fans with a $5,000 custom gaming PC giveaway just in time for Christmas, and fans are excited. Just like every social media platform, there are different communities on TikTok that bond together to share the same interests. BookTok is one of the more prominent...
dexerto.com
ImperialHal explains why NICKMERCS is “weak link” of his Apex Legends team
Apex Legends star Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has explained why he believes Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff is the “weak link” of his Tripods squad in competitive play. With the top level of Apex Legends ranked play being set up the way it is, it’s not difficult for some ambitious players to transition from being a ranked grinder to having a shot at the ALGS.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 expert reveals best AR for multiplayer
CoD content creator ‘TheKoreanSavage’ revealed his favorite Chimera loadout and explained why it’s the best AR to use in multiplayer. Longtime CoD series veterans will be familiar with the Honey Badger. The assault rifle first appeared in CoD Ghosts and was arguably the game’s best weapon. After seven years of waiting, the Honey Badger made a triumphant return in Modern Warfare 2019.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players have a “wholesome” game of catch mid-match
Two Modern Warfare 2 players somehow managed to capture a serene moment on Shipment, playing a game of catch amidst the ensuing chaos around them. Modern Warfare 2 re-introduced Shipment as part of the Season 1 Reloaded Update. Activision’s spin on the classic multiplayer map placed the environment on top of a ship during a storm at night.
