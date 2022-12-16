ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KIII 3News

CCPD will get a new police academy after council OKs $21M for construction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council voted Tuesday to approve funding for a new $21 million Corpus Christi Police Department police training academy. The new 34,000 sq. ft., two-story building will occupy part of 10 acres of land near Del Mar College's Oso Creek campus on Yorktown Boulevard. In accordance with its partnership with the city, Del Mar College paid for preconstruction feasibility studies, traffic impact analysis, environmental studies, and supporting infrastructure for the academy.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Work on new Harbor Bridge's main span will resume Thursday, TxDOT says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Work on the main span of the new Harbor Bridge will resume Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It was in late October when TxDOT and bridge developer Flatiron/Dragados, LLC, announced work would resume at the Robstown pre-cast yard where delta frames for the bridge's main span are constructed. Those delta frames had to be modified after their design was identified as one of the five safety issues that initially halted work on the main cable-stayed portion of the bridge back in mid-July.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Pending council approval, CCPD could upgrade technology with 3D scanner

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department could be getting a new 3D scanner that will help provide more information to crime investigators. Sara Barrera is the quality assurance manager and crime scene supervisor for CCPD. She spoke with 3NEWS and said, "We're going to be able to take it out to crime scenes to collect data points, so that way we can reconstruct a 3D layout of the crime scene."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend caseworkers are sworn in Monday night after graduation ceremony

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a very special day Monday for seven of Nueces County's newest CPS caseworkers as they celebrated gradation and were sworn in. Monday's graduation is not the end of learning -- but only the beginning. CPS caseworkers are required to complete ongoing training courses for continuous learning throughout their career with Department of Family and Protective Services.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KDAF

Why is Texas’ water brown?

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Whether it be along the coast of Galveston, Brazosport, or even out to Corpus Christi, Texas waters have what many have described as an unsettling, murky tint. Why is that? Historic testing and reporting show there is some pollution, and some bacteria along the southeastern coast, including an uncomfortable amount of human […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Here's where to get your COVID-19 booster in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Holiday gatherings are upon us and free COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots are available to protect yourself this holiday season. Vaccinations and booster shots are available at no cost at all City-County Public Health District clinics:. La Palmera Mall. Former Charming Charlie Store #1176, behind...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
