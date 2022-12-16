CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Work on the main span of the new Harbor Bridge will resume Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It was in late October when TxDOT and bridge developer Flatiron/Dragados, LLC, announced work would resume at the Robstown pre-cast yard where delta frames for the bridge's main span are constructed. Those delta frames had to be modified after their design was identified as one of the five safety issues that initially halted work on the main cable-stayed portion of the bridge back in mid-July.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO