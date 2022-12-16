Read full article on original website
Extent of Packery Channel barge's damage sinks city's plan to remove it
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi officials announced Tuesday that they will have to come up with a Plan B for removing the partially submerged barge that has been stuck in Packery Channel since September. The barge broke loose when Hurricane Ian was in the Gulf of...
CCPD will get a new police academy after council OKs $21M for construction
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council voted Tuesday to approve funding for a new $21 million Corpus Christi Police Department police training academy. The new 34,000 sq. ft., two-story building will occupy part of 10 acres of land near Del Mar College's Oso Creek campus on Yorktown Boulevard. In accordance with its partnership with the city, Del Mar College paid for preconstruction feasibility studies, traffic impact analysis, environmental studies, and supporting infrastructure for the academy.
Corpus Christi to open daytime warming centers Friday as it looks to expand shelters in 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi announced Tuesday it will open 14 warming centers on Friday to give people a place to keep warm during daytime hours. Temperatures could be as low as the mid to high 20s. High temperatures Friday could stay in the 30s.
Pregnant woman sent to hospital after crash along Highway 44, County Road 91
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A crash between Agua Dulce and Banquete reportedly sent a pregnant mother to the hospital, according to authorities on the scene. The crash involved two vehicles at Highway 44 and County Road 91. Emergency crews arrived around 3 p.m. Monday and had to direct traffic around the crash.
Teen dies after his truck hit a concrete culvert in San Patricio County
SINTON, Texas — A teenager died after he drove his truck off the roadway and crashed into a concrete culvert on County Road 2249 in San Patricio County, according to DPS officials. Allister Logan Zimmerman was driving northbound at 4:40 p.m. Friday when he drove off the roadway and...
Yorktown 'mud bridge' expected to take one month to complete, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi just released plans saying that the Yorktown Mud Bridge will take one month to complete. On Monday, 3NEWS reported that Yorktown Boulevard, near the Oso Bay mud bridge, was shut down due to road damage. Corpus Christi Director of Public...
City leaders discuss fixes for wrong-way drivers on existing Harbor Bridge, what will differ on new one
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As crews get ready to resume work on the main span of the new Harbor Bridge Thursday -- the construction zone has been an area of confusion for drivers, leading to more than one wrong-way accident. The Texas Department of Transportation, elected city leaders and...
Cold weather responsible for 43 homeless deaths in the Coastal Bend this year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cold weather has been responsible for 43 deaths among the homeless population in the Coastal Bend. The Salvation Army's Social Services Director and President of the Homeless Issues Partnership Kyle Knuteson said that 43 represents the number of deaths officials know about. He said the...
Work on new Harbor Bridge's main span will resume Thursday, TxDOT says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Work on the main span of the new Harbor Bridge will resume Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It was in late October when TxDOT and bridge developer Flatiron/Dragados, LLC, announced work would resume at the Robstown pre-cast yard where delta frames for the bridge's main span are constructed. Those delta frames had to be modified after their design was identified as one of the five safety issues that initially halted work on the main cable-stayed portion of the bridge back in mid-July.
Pending council approval, CCPD could upgrade technology with 3D scanner
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department could be getting a new 3D scanner that will help provide more information to crime investigators. Sara Barrera is the quality assurance manager and crime scene supervisor for CCPD. She spoke with 3NEWS and said, "We're going to be able to take it out to crime scenes to collect data points, so that way we can reconstruct a 3D layout of the crime scene."
Botanical Gardens cancels final day of Holly-Days due to forecasted hard freeze
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas Botanical Gardens is going from Holly-Days mode to freeze protection mode and must cancel the final day of the Holly-Days celebration, the gardens said in a statement Tuesday. The final day of Holly-Days at the Gardens was scheduled for Friday as an...
Repairs to a small stretch of road in Annaville will come with a big price tag
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Repairs on a short stretch of road in Annaville are coming with a big price tag. City leaders have said before that it costs more than $1 million to fix a per mile of a Corpus Christi city street. So why is a project to...
Coastal Bend caseworkers are sworn in Monday night after graduation ceremony
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a very special day Monday for seven of Nueces County's newest CPS caseworkers as they celebrated gradation and were sworn in. Monday's graduation is not the end of learning -- but only the beginning. CPS caseworkers are required to complete ongoing training courses for continuous learning throughout their career with Department of Family and Protective Services.
Why is Texas’ water brown?
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Whether it be along the coast of Galveston, Brazosport, or even out to Corpus Christi, Texas waters have what many have described as an unsettling, murky tint. Why is that? Historic testing and reporting show there is some pollution, and some bacteria along the southeastern coast, including an uncomfortable amount of human […]
Federal grant pours $6 million to build police training center in Kingsville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A $6 million federal grant is paying for a regional emergency operation and training center that will be located in Kingsville, Texas. Kleberg County officials had been working on the plan for a couple of years now and feel that the facility is going to make a big difference.
H-E-B 'Feast of Sharing' is back in-person and will feed 10,000+ people; home delivery available for seniors, disabled
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is a tradition going back to 1989 and this year, after COVID-19 changed the format for two years, the H-E-B Feast of Sharing will be back in-person at the American Bank Center this Friday!. Hundreds of volunteers will feed more than 10,000 people during...
Here's where to get your COVID-19 booster in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Holiday gatherings are upon us and free COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots are available to protect yourself this holiday season. Vaccinations and booster shots are available at no cost at all City-County Public Health District clinics:. La Palmera Mall. Former Charming Charlie Store #1176, behind...
'We're not going to tolerate that': Agua Dulce marshal is cracking down on porch pirates
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Agua Dulce city marshal is sending out a stern warning that his office won't tolerate porch pirates this holiday season. This after a man was seen on video stealing a Christmas package from a resident's front porch. "It aggravates me because they are pretty...
Man arrested after allegedly opening fire at Corpus Christi police car
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was arrested Friday after police said he fired several shots at a marked police car after waving a gun around at a Corpus Christi intersection, Corpus Christi police officials said in a statement Tuesday. Officers were flagged down at Holly and Everhart Friday,...
Buy and sell online with confidence by using Corpus Christi PD's safe exchange locations
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Including today, there are five more shopping days before Christmas! If you are planning on getting your gifts from online marketplaces like Facebook or Craigslist, the Corpus Christi Police Department wants to remind you of their safe exchange locations across the city. Officials with the...
